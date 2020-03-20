Log in
Sigma Healthcare : Full Year Results Briefing Details

03/20/2020 | 12:13am EDT

20 March 2020

Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG-AU)

Full Year Results Briefing - 10.00am, Wednesday 25 March 2020.

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ABN 15 088 417 403) will release its Full Year results for the period ending 31 January 2020 to the Australian Securities Exchange on the morning of Wednesday 25 March 2020.

In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, the presentation will be held via webcast only at 10.00am.Sigma's number one priority is the health and safety of all investors, analysts, team members and the communities in which it serves.

WEBCAST

To view the briefing via webcast live, please go to the Sigma website www.sigmahealthcare.com.auand from the homepage, click on the Investor Centre button and go to the Events and Presentation page. Click on the link for the Sigma Healthcare Full Year Results Briefing. Please note that this link will not be operational until the morning of the briefing.

Q&As - Conference Call

If you wish to participate via the conference call, you are encouraged to dial in using the below details approximately 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing. Please note all participants will be asked for their full name & access code when joining the call.

Attendee Access PIN:

1076038

Participant International Dial-In Number:

Australia

+61 2 8038 5271

Participant International Toll-FreeDial-In Numbers:

Australia

1800 148 258

Japan

006633062118

Australia, MOBILE

1300 157 230

Korea (South)

007986121097

Belgium

080071572

Malaysia

1800180708

Canada

18668374489

Netherlands

0800229451

China

108006110127

New Zealand

0800667018

China

108003610079

Norway

80010112

France

0800908221

Philippines

180016120005

Germany

08001814827

Singapore

8006162170

Hong Kong

800965808

Sweden

020799376

India

0008001007048

Switzerland

0800561529

Indonesia

0018030612145

Taiwan

00801232398

Ireland

1800720011

Thailand

0018006121124

Italy

800788772

United Kingdom

08000569662

In the interim, should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact:

Gary Woodford

Claire Maddison

Corporate Affairs Manager

Corporate Assistant

Gary.Woodford@sigmahealthcare.com.au

Claire.Maddison@sigmahealthcare.com.au

Phone: +61 417 399 204

Phone: +61 3 9215 9607

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 04:12:00 UTC
