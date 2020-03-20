Sigma Healthcare : Full Year Results Briefing Details

20 March 2020

Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG-AU)

Full Year Results Briefing - 10.00am, Wednesday 25 March 2020.

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ABN 15 088 417 403) will release its Full Year results for the period ending 31 January 2020 to the Australian Securities Exchange on the morning of Wednesday 25 March 2020.

In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, the presentation will be held via webcast only at 10.00am.Sigma's number one priority is the health and safety of all investors, analysts, team members and the communities in which it serves.

WEBCAST

To view the briefing via webcast live, please go to the Sigma website www.sigmahealthcare.com.auand from the homepage, click on the Investor Centre button and go to the Events and Presentation page. Click on the link for the Sigma Healthcare Full Year Results Briefing. Please note that this link will not be operational until the morning of the briefing.

Q&As - Conference Call

If you wish to participate via the conference call, you are encouraged to dial in using the below details approximately 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing. Please note all participants will be asked for their full name & access code when joining the call.