Sigma Healthcare : Incoming Chairman's Address

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SIG)
  Report
05/12
0.59 AUD   +1.72%
04/08SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Review to shareholders
PU
04/08SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
03/24SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05/12/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

Incoming Chairman Address

Ray Gunston

Sigma Healthcare Limited, Annual General Meeting

Wednesday 13 May 2020 in Melbourne, Australia

Issued 13 May 2020

Thankyou Brian.

Can I just add my thanks for joining us today. Firstly, I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman from the close of this meeting. I thank shareholders for your vote, and my fellow Directors for their vote of confidence to take on the role of Chairman.

I have had the opportunity to serve on the Sigma Board for some time now. This is important, as it has given me great insight not only into Sigma, but also the industry we operate in, the challenges that we need to address, and the tremendous opportunities that I see ahead for us.

I am taking on this role with confidence that Sigma is now emerging with a strong and clear future. The business is well led, and the decision to invest through the challenging cycle we were in has been critical in setting Sigma up for the next decade.

From today's AGM, I note the vote against our Remuneration Report.

I give a commitment, which I know Christine Bartlett also shares as the incoming Chair of the Remuneration Committee, to analyse the feedback that has been given and to identify areas for review.

Finally, on behalf of all the Directors, can I just thank Brian for his commitment and service to Sigma. Brian has led the Board with great conviction and has provided tremendous support and guidance to the Board and Management. I have very big shoes to fill as Brian has been an exceptional Chairman to work for and with throughout my time on the Board. I wish Brian all the best for all that lays ahead.

Thankyou.

Ray Gunston

Incoming Chairman

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
