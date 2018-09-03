Sigma Healthcare : 2018/19 Half Year Results webcast details

ASX Release

Issued 3 September 2018

Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG-AU)

2018/19 Half Year Results Briefing - 10.00am, Thursday 6 September

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ABN 15 088 417 403) will release its half year results for the period ending 31 July 2018 to the Australian Securities Exchange on the morning of Thursday 6 September 2018. A market briefing will follow at 10.00am.

To view the briefing via webcast live please go to the Sigma website www.sigmahealthcare.com.au and from the homepage, click on the Investor Centre button and go to the Events and Presentations page, then click on the link to Sigma Healthcare Half Year Results Briefing. Please note that this link will not be operational until the morning of the briefing.

To listen to the webcast, you are advised to log onto the website and complete your registration details at least 10 minutes before it commences.

A recording of the webcast will remain available on the website post the event.

For more information please contact

Gary Woodford

Corporate Affairs Manager gary.woodford@sigmahealthcare.com.au phone: +61 3 9215 9632 or +61 417 399 204