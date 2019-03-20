Log in
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2018/2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
06:40pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2018/2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
06:20pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report
PU
Sigma Healthcare : 2018/2019 Full Year Results Presentation

03/20/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

to 31 January 2019 announced 21 March 2019

Sigma Healthcare Limited

Full Year Results

Important Notice

The material provided is a presentation of general information about Sigma's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty is made as to its completeness, accuracy or reliability. Any forward looking information in this presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, may cause actual results to differ materially. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a recommendation or forecast by Sigma or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell shares.

This presentation also contains certain non-IFRS measures that Sigma believe are relevant and appropriate for the understanding of the ﬁnancial results.

Overview

Mark Hooper, CEO and Managing Director

  • 1. Key Highlights

  • 2. Financial Performance

  • 3. Business Transformation

  • 4. Outlook

Key Highlights - building a better future

Results are ahead of current guidance

High Dividend Payout Ratio maintained

Our strategy and future direction is clear

$100+ million efﬁciency gains identiﬁed to be delivered over 18-24 months

Roadmap for FY23 EBITDA to be around the same level as FY19

Investment cycle well advanced

Balance Sheet will be strong with debt reduced to circa $100m by end of FY20 which provides capacity for signiﬁcant growth

Against this backdrop, the API Merger Proposal was not in the best interests of shareholders

API Merger Proposal - background

Proposal received from API - 0.31 API share plus $0.23 cash for every Sigma share.

API announced in December 2018 they had acquired 12.96% of Sigma shares

Reciprocal high level due diligence completed - validated the $60 million of potential synergy beneﬁts

Having now completed our detailed assessment, Sigma rejected the offer as it is not in the best interests of shareholders

Sigma is conﬁdent it has a strong future independent of this proposal

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Income Statement Evolution
