Sigma Healthcare : 2018/2019 Full Year Results Presentation

to 31 January 2019 announced 21 March 2019

Sigma Healthcare Limited

Full Year Results

Overview

Mark Hooper, CEO and Managing Director

1. Key Highlights

2. Financial Performance

3. Business Transformation

4. Outlook

Key Highlights - building a better future

Results are ahead of current guidance

High Dividend Payout Ratio maintained

Our strategy and future direction is clear

$100+ million efﬁciency gains identiﬁed to be delivered over 18-24 months

Roadmap for FY23 EBITDA to be around the same level as FY19

Investment cycle well advanced

Balance Sheet will be strong with debt reduced to circa $100m by end of FY20 which provides capacity for signiﬁcant growth

Against this backdrop, the API Merger Proposal was not in the best interests of shareholders

API Merger Proposal - background

Proposal received from API - 0.31 API share plus $0.23 cash for every Sigma share.

API announced in December 2018 they had acquired 12.96% of Sigma shares

Reciprocal high level due diligence completed - validated the $60 million of potential synergy beneﬁts

Having now completed our detailed assessment, Sigma rejected the offer as it is not in the best interests of shareholders

Sigma is conﬁdent it has a strong future independent of this proposal