Sigma Healthcare : 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation

Sigma Healthcare Limited
Half Year Results
to 31 July 2019
Announced 5 September 2019
Important Notice
The material provided is a presentation of general information about Sigma's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty is made as to its completeness, accuracy or reliability. Any forward looking information in the presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.
Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, may cause actual results to differ materially. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a recommendation or forecast by Sigma or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell shares.
This presentation also contains certain non-IFRS measures that Sigma believe are relevant and appropriate for the understanding of the financial results.
Sigma HY20 Results Presentation
Overview
Mark Hooper CEO & Managing Director
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Business Transformation
Outlook
Financial
Performance
Half Year Results are as expected
Ongoing revenue* up 6.9% for the half
Underlying EBITDA** $31.9m
Underlying ROIC** of 12.2%
Business
Transformation
Project Pivot on target to deliver $100+ million efficiency gains
Actions already implemented on over $33 million of annualised gains
Seeing significant improvement in customer KPIs
Expect to see material benefits in 2H20 and beyond
Investment and
growth
QLD and WA Distribution Centres operational and achieving targets
SA and NSW new Distribution Centres near completion
Our community pharmacy brands revenue up 7.8% like-for-like
Hospitals, 3PL/4PL and MPS continue to be growth areas
Capital
Management
Net Debt fell from $243m at year end to $193m at 31 July 2019
Net Debt will fall further post Chemist Warehouse Group (CW) exit
Dividend payout ratio of 95% of Underlying NPAT**
Interim dividend of 1.0c fully franked
People and culture
Team member engagement positive through current challenges
Implemented training and development to help our team manage through change and drive a growth mindset
* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW
** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying
Financial Performance and Capital Management
Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer
