SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/04
0.61 AUD   -0.81%
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/20 Half Year ASX Release
PU
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4D - Half year financial report
PU
Sigma Healthcare : 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation

09/04/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Sigma Healthcare Limited

Half Year Results

to 31 July 2019

Announced 5 September 2019

Important Notice

The material provided is a presentation of general information about Sigma's activities current at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty is made as to its completeness, accuracy or reliability. Any forward looking information in the presentation has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Sigma's control, may cause actual results to differ materially. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a recommendation or forecast by Sigma or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell shares.

This presentation also contains certain non-IFRS measures that Sigma believe are relevant and appropriate for the understanding of the financial results.

Sigma HY20 Results Presentation

2

Overview

Mark Hooper CEO & Managing Director

  1. Key Highlights
  2. Financial Performance
  3. Business Transformation
  4. Outlook

3

Key Highlights

Financial

Performance

  • Half Year Results are as expected
  • Ongoing revenue* up 6.9% for the half
  • Underlying EBITDA** $31.9m
  • Underlying ROIC** of 12.2%

Business

Transformation

  • Project Pivot on target to deliver $100+ million efficiency gains
  • Actions already implemented on over $33 million of annualised gains
  • Seeing significant improvement in customer KPIs
  • Expect to see material benefits in 2H20 and beyond

Investment and

growth

  • QLD and WA Distribution Centres operational and achieving targets
  • SA and NSW new Distribution Centres near completion
  • Our community pharmacy brands revenue up 7.8% like-for-like
  • Hospitals, 3PL/4PL and MPS continue to be growth areas

Capital

Management

  • Net Debt fell from $243m at year end to $193m at 31 July 2019
  • Net Debt will fall further post Chemist Warehouse Group (CW) exit
  • Dividend payout ratio of 95% of Underlying NPAT**
  • Interim dividend of 1.0c fully franked

People and culture

  • Team member engagement positive through current challenges
  • Implemented training and development to help our team manage through change and drive a growth mindset

* References to Ongoing Revenue relate to the Sigma business excluding Hep-C and sales to CW

** Refer Appendices 1 and 2 for a reconciliation of Reported to Underlying

4

Financial Performance and Capital Management

Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:01:04 UTC
