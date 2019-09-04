Sigma Healthcare : Appendix 4D - Half year financial report 0 09/04/2019 | 08:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 4D Half year financial report Lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3. Sigma Healthcare Limited ABN 15 088 417 403 Reporting period Comparative period Half year ended 31 July 2019 Half year ended 31 July 2018 Results for announcement to the market Group results 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 Change $000 $000 % Sales revenue from ordinary activities 1,877,598 1,957,647 Down 4.1% Net profit after tax (NPAT) 2,864 13,772 Down 79.2% NPAT attributable to owners of the Company 2,519 13,397 Down 81.2% Dividend information Since the end of the half year financial period, the Directors have resolved to pay an interim dividend of 1.0 cent per share fully franked, accordingly this dividend is not provided for in the balance sheet at 31 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 19 September 2019, the record date is 20 September 2019 and it is expected to be paid on 4 October 2019. Dividend Amount per Franking security percentage Interim dividend - year ended 31 January 2020 1.0c 100% Final dividend - year ended 31 January 2019 2.0c 100% Interim dividend - year ended 31 January 2019 1.5c 100% Net tangible asset per security 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 Change (%) Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents) 33.9c 35.1c Down 3.4% Gain or loss of control over entities The Group gained control of Wholelife Pharmacy Pty Ltd and the assets and business of Cura Health during the half year ended 31 July 2019. Refer to Note 11 in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Details of associates and joint venture entities There are no associates or joint ventures as at 31 July 2019. Dividend reinvestment plans The company does not currently have a dividend reinvestment plan in operation. 1 Appendix 4D For the half year ended 31 July 2019 Other information This report is based on the condensed consolidated financial statements which have been reviewed by Deloitte. The half year financial report is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis of matter or other matter paragraph. Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements, including a brief explanation of the figures above, can be found in the Directors' report, notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements in this report, the Sigma 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation and the Sigma 2019/20 Half Year ASX Release lodged with the ASX. Reconciliation of reported and underlying EBIT and EBITDA 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 $000 $000 Reported EBIT 12,688 25,320 Add: Reported depreciation and amortisation 12,606 6,199 Reported EBITDA 25,294 31,519 Add back: Restructuring and dual operating costs before tax 18,635 8,700 Litigation and due diligence costs / (benefits) before tax1 (6,238) 552 Impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases before tax (5,767) - Underlying EBITDA 31,924 40,771 Less: Reported depreciation and amortisation (12,606) (6,199) Add: Depreciation of right-of-use assets (impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases) 4,658 - Underlying EBIT 23,976 34,572 Less: Non-controlling interests before interest and tax (682) (473) Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company 23,294 34,099 1 This balance includes the receipt of a confidential legal settlement relating to an historical matter with a third party. Reconciliation of reported and underlying NPAT 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 $000 $000 Reported NPAT attributable to owners of the company 2,519 13,397 Add back: Restructuring and dual operating costs after tax 13,045 6,090 Litigation and due diligence costs / (benefits) after tax (4,367) 386 Impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases after tax 12 - Underlying NPAT attributable to owners of the company 11,209 19,873 Shareholder information Sigma will host a presentation to analysts and media on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 10.00am with all presentation material posted to Sigma's website (www.sigmahealthcare.com.au) Further information can be obtained from Gary Woodford (Corporate Affairs Manager): +61 3 9215 9215 investor.relations@sigmahealthcare.com.au 2 Half year financial report For the half year ended 31 July 2019 Contents Page Directors' report 4 Auditor's independence declaration 8 Condensed consolidated financial statements • Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 9 • Condensed consolidated balance sheet 10 • Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 11 • Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 12 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 13 Directors' declaration 24 Independent auditor's report 25 This half year financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 January 2019 and any public announcements made by Sigma Healthcare Limited during the half year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Note regarding non-IFRS financial information Within the Directors' report, the Group has included certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. The Group uses these measures to assess the performance of the business and believes that the information is useful to investors. The following non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review but have been extracted from the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been reviewed by the Group's external auditors: Underlying EBITDA - Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for non-operating items

non-operating items Underlying EBIT - Earnings before interest and tax adjusted for non-operating items

non-operating items Underlying NPAT - Profit after income tax expense adjusted for non-operating items These measures should be considered as supplements to the other reported measures in the financial statements that have been presented in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards and not as a replacement for them. A reconciliation of underlying EBITDA, underlying EBIT and underlying NPAT to the nearest measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is included in the Directors' report. 3 Directors' report For the half year ended 31 July 2019 The Directors present their report on Sigma Healthcare Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group) for the half year ended 31 July 2019. Directors The names of the Directors of the Company during the half year reporting period and until the date of this report were: Mr B Jamieson Mr M Hooper Mr D Bayes Mr R Gunston Mr D Manuel Ms K Spargo Ms C Bartlett Review of operations A review of the operations of the Group for the half year is set out in the Sigma 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation and the Sigma 2019/20 Half Year ASX Release lodged with the ASX and below. Financial performance The Group reported net profit after tax (NPAT) attributable to owners of the Company for the half year ended 31 July 2019 of $2,519,000, which was down 81.2% from the prior period ($13,397,000). Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $25,294,000 was down 19.8% on the prior period ($31,519,000). Both periods were impacted by non-operating items. In the current period, net expenses of $12,397,000 before tax ($8,678,000 after tax) resulted from restructuring, litigation and due diligence. These costs largely related to redundancies in response to the cessation of the contract with the My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse (MC/CW) Group and the closure of the Belmont, WA distribution centre and costs associated with the Group's transformation project, Project Pivot. Part of these costs were offset by the receipt of a legal settlement from a third party relating to an historical matter. For the half year, the impact on profit or loss from the implementation of AASB 16 Leases has also been considered a non-operating item, which when excluded from the reported result, reduces EBITDA by $5,767,000, reduces EBIT by $1,109,000 and increases NPAT by $12,000. In the prior period, there were restructuring, litigation and due diligence costs of $9,252,000 before tax ($6,476,000 after tax). Removing the impact of these adjustments, underlying NPAT attributable to owners of the company was down 43.6% to $11,209,000 ($19,873,000 in the prior period). Underlying EBITDA attributable to owners of the company of $31,242,000 was down 22.5% from $40,298,000 reported in the prior period as reported in the below reconciliation. Reconciliation of reported and underlying NPAT 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 $000 $000 Reported NPAT attributable to owners of the company 2,519 13,397 Add back: Restructuring and dual operating costs after tax 13,045 6,090 Litigation and due diligence costs / (benefits) after tax (4,367) 386 Impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases after tax 12 - Underlying NPAT attributable to owners of the company 11,209 19,873 4 Directors' report For the half year ended 31 July 2019 Financial performance (continued) Reconciliation of reported and underlying EBIT and EBITDA 31 July 2019 31 July 2018 $000 $000 Reported EBIT 12,688 25,320 Add: Reported depreciation and amortisation 12,606 6,199 Reported EBITDA 25,294 31,519 Add back: Restructuring and dual operating costs before tax 18,635 8,700 Litigation and due diligence (benefits) / costs before tax (6,238) 552 Impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases before tax (5,767) - Underlying EBITDA 31,924 40,771 Less: Reported depreciation and amortisation (12,606) (6,199) Add: Depreciation of right-of-use assets (impact of adoption of AASB 16 Leases) 4,658 - Underlying EBIT 23,976 34,572 Less: Non-controlling interests before interest and tax (682) (473) Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company 23,294 34,099 1 This balance includes the receipt of a confidential legal settlement relating to an historical matter with a third party. Sales revenue was $1,877,598,000, down 4.1% on the prior period of $1,957,647,000. The decrease in sales revenue was influenced by the reduction in demand for high cost, low margin, Hepatitis C medications. Adjusting for sales of Hepatitis C medications, sales revenue was down 0.5%. This result was impacted by a range of contributing factors including: a net 10.1% decrease in revenue earned from the My Chemist/Chemist Warehouse (MC/CW) Group after the existing commercial agreement was not extended. The largest impact for the half was in the month of July 2019, following the transition from 1 July 2019 of PBS supply away from the Group.

reduced prices from ongoing Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) price reform.

an offsetting increase in hospitals revenue of 23% (excluding Hepatitis C sales) resulting from growth in sales across Victorian, Western Australian and New South Wales hospitals.

an offsetting increase in retail pharmacy wholesale volumes (excluding MC/CW and Hepatitis C) from new and existing customers, as well as bulk and export sales and the expansion of the Department of Defence contract. Gross profit for the period declined by 6.5% to $127,297,000, compared to $136,157,000 in the prior period, with total gross margin of 6.8% decreasing from 7.0%. Excluding the influence of Hepatitis C sales, underlying gross margin decreased from 7.7% in the prior period to 7.0%, caused by a proportional increase in lower margin sales contributed from the hospitals business, ongoing PBS reform and increased discounting of sales due to market competition and the threat of direct distribution from suppliers. Other revenue of $46,412,000 was down 3.0% from $47,872,000 in the prior period due to reduced discount revenue and rebates received from suppliers, in alignment with reduced stock purchases during the period. Other revenue also includes pharmacy brand member fees, dose administration services, promotional and marketing income and data analytics services. Warehouse and delivery expenses were $81,265,000, down 6.6% from $87,045,000 in the prior period. There were a number of contributing factors to the net movement in this expense, including: a decrease in overall net outbound units year on year due to the commencement of the transition of the MC/CW Group partially offset by higher hospital and retail banner sale volumes

an increase in labour efficiencies from the new Berrinba distribution centre in Queensland

the impact of the adoption of AASB 16 Leases which decreased operating lease expense by more than $5.0m

which decreased operating lease expense by more than $5.0m an offsetting increase in redundancy costs to reduce permanent headcount due to the phase out of the MC/CW commercial agreement and the closure of the Belmont site in Western Australia

an offsetting increase in payroll costs in accordance with EBA requirements. Continuing investment in the Group's key distribution centres will continue to drive future operational efficiencies. This includes the Canning Vale distribution centre in Western Australia which commenced at the start of this half year, the Pooraka distribution centre, in the northern suburbs of Adelaide, South Australia, expected to be completed at end of this financial year and the Kemps Creek distribution centre in the western suburbs of Sydney, New South Wales, expected to commence operations at the start of the 2020 calendar year. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:01:04 UTC 0 Latest news on SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD 08:02p SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/20 Half Year ASX Release PU 08:02p SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG PU 08:02p SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4D - Half year financial report PU 08:02p SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2019/20 Half Year Results Presentation PU 08/23 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : HY20 Results Briefing and Webcast Details PU 07/01 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change in substantial holding for BTC PU 05/28 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Becoming a substantial holder for BTC PU 04/11 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Review to shareholders PU 04/11 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Report to shareholders PU 04/11 SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form PU