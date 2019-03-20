Sigma Healthcare : Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report

Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A.
Sigma Healthcare Limited
ABN 15 088 417 403
Reporting period Year ended 31 January 2019
Comparative period Year ended 31 January 2018
Results for announcement to the market
|
Group results
|
31 January 2019 $000
|
31 January 2018 $000
|
Change %
|
Sales revenue from ordinary activities
|
3,976,774
|
4,094,440
|
Down 2.9%
|
Net profit after tax (NPAT)
|
37,041
|
55,386
|
Down 33.1%
|
NPAT attributable to owners of the Company
|
36,520
|
55,059
|
Down 33.7%
Dividend information
Since the end of the year, the Directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 2.0 cents per share fully franked, accordingly this dividend is not provided for in the balance sheet at 31 January 2019. The ex-dividend date is 3 April 2019, the record date is 4 April 2019 and it is expected to be paid on 29 April 2019.
|
Dividend
|
Amount per security
|
Franking percentage
|
Final dividend - year ended 31 January 2019
Interim dividend - year ended 31 January 2019
Final dividend - year ended 31 January 2018
|
2.0c 1.5c 2.5c
|
100% 100% 100%
Net tangible asset per security
|
31 January 2019
|
31 January 2018
|
Change %
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (cents)
|
36.7c
|
36.8c
|
Down 0.3%
Gain or loss of control over entities
No control over any material entities was gained or lost during the year ended 31 January 2019.
Details of associates and joint venture entities
There are no associates or joint ventures as at 31 January 2019.
Dividend reinvestment plans
The company does not currently have a dividend reinvestment plan in operation.
Other information
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Deloitte. The financial report is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis of matter or other matter paragraph.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4E disclosure requirements, including a brief explanation of the figures above, can be found in the Directors' Report, notes to the consolidated financial statements in this report and the Full Year Media/ASX Release lodged with the ASX.
Reconciliation of reported vs underlying EBIT and EBITDA
|
31 January 2019
|
31 January 2018
|
$000
|
$000
|
Reported EBIT
|
63,028
|
83,747
|
Add: Reported depreciation and amortisation
|
13,522
|
9,087
|
Reported EBITDA
|
76,550
|
92,834
|
Add:
|
Restructuring and dual operating costs before tax
|
13,115
|
3,715
|
Litigation and due diligence costs before tax
|
863
|
3,199
|
Underlying EBITDA
|
90,528
|
99,748
|
Less: Reported depreciation and amortisation
|
(13,522)
|
(9,087)
|
Underlying EBIT
|
77,006
|
90,661
|
Less: Non-controlling interests before interest and tax
|
(855)
|
(409)
|
Underlying EBIT attributable to owners of the company
|
76,151
|
90,252
|
Reconciliation of reported and underlying NPAT
|
31 January 2019
|
31 January 2018
|
$000
|
$000
|
Reported NPAT attributable to owners of the company
|
36,520
|
55,059
|
Add:
|
Restructuring and dual operating costs after tax
|
9,180
|
2,601
|
Litigation and due diligence costs after tax
|
604
|
2,239
|
Underlying NPAT attributable to owners of the company
|
46,304
|
59,899
|
Shareholder information
Sigma will host a presentation to analysts and media on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 10.00am with all presentation material posted to Sigma's website(www.sigmahealthcare.com.au)
Further information can be obtained from Gary Woodford (Corporate Affairs Manager): +61 3 9215 9215 investor.relations@sigmahealthcare.com.au
Note regarding non-IFRS financial information
Within the Directors' Report, the Group has included certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. The Group uses these measures to assess the performance of the business and believes that the information is useful to investors.
The following non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review but have been extracted from the Group's consolidated financial statements, which have been reviewed by the Group's external auditors:
-
• Underlying EBITDA - Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for non-operating items
-
• Underlying EBIT - Earnings before interest and tax adjusted for non-operating items
-
• Underlying NPAT - Profit after income tax expense adjusted for non-operating items
These measures should be considered as supplements to the other reported measures in the financial statements that have been presented in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards and not as a replacement for them.
A reconciliation of underlying EBITDA, underlying EBIT and underlying NPAT to the nearest measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is included in the Directors' report.
Full Year Financial Report
For the year ended 31 January 2019
Contents
Page
Corporate governance, environmental and social statements 5
Directors' Report 18
Operating and financial review 23
Remuneration Report 27
Auditor's independence declaration 47
Consolidated Financial statements
-
• Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 48
-
• Consolidated balance sheet 49
-
• Consolidated statement of changes in equity 50
-
• Consolidated statement of cash flows 51
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
Financial performance
|
Operating assets and liabilities
|
Capital structure and financing
|
Group structure
|
Other disclosures
|
Page 53 - 58
|
Page 59 - 65
|
Page 66 - 70
|
Page 71 - 75
|
Page 76 - 82
|
1. Segment information
|
8. Trade and other receivables
|
14. Contributed equity
|
18. Business acquisitions
|
24. Expenditure commitments
|
2. Sales and other revenue
|
9. Inventories
|
15. Reserves
|
19. Non-controlling interest
|
25. Auditors'
remuneration
|
3. Expenses
|
10. Trade and other payables
|
16. Borrowings
|
20. Details of controlled entities
|
26. Guarantees
|
4. Taxation
|
11. Property, plant and equipment
|
17. Financial risk management
|
21. Related party disclosures
|
27. Key management personnel compensation
|
5. Earnings per share
|
12. Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
22. Parent company financial information
|
28. Employee share plans and share based payments
|
6. Dividends
|
13. Provisions and contingencies
|
23. Deed of cross guarantee
|
29. Notes to the statement of cash flows
|
7. Subsequent events
|
30. New accounting standards
Directors' declaration 83
Independent auditor's report 84
Shareholder information 88
Five-year summary 90
Corporate governance, environmental and social statements
Sigma Healthcare Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group) is committed to delivering high quality health care services, long-term sustainable growth and shareholder returns. The Board recognises the importance of governance, environmental and social matters to our shareholders, suppliers and customers.
1.
Corporate governance statement
The Directors and management of the Group are committed to ensuring that the Group's business is conducted in accordance with high standards of corporate governance. The board believes that, except where otherwise stated:
-
• The Group's policies and practices comply in all material respects with the 3rd edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ("ASX Principles and Recommendations"); and
-
• During the year ended 31 January 2019, it has been compliant with the ASX Principles and Recommendations.
This Corporate governance statement was approved by the Board of Directors and is current as at 20 March 2019.
A checklist cross-referencing the ASX Principles and Recommendations to the relevant disclosures in this statement is provided at the end of this Corporate governance, environmental and social statements.
2.
Our Board
(a)
Role
The Board is primarily responsible for setting the strategic direction and corporate governance of the Sigma Group. The Board has adopted a Board Charter (published on the Company's website) which sets out the responsibilities of the Board and its structure and governance requirements. Under the Board Charter, the Board has the following responsibilities:
-
• overseeing the management of Sigma;
-
• reviewing and approving management's business plans and strategic opportunities;
-
• succession planning;
-
• appointment and annual evaluation of the CEO and Managing Director;
-
• establishing strategic goals for management;
-
• identifying the principal risks and overseeing appropriate control and management systems for them; and
-
• monitoring Sigma's performance with the aim of maximising long-term returns to Sigma security holders at an acceptable level of risk.
Subject to the specific authorities reserved to the Board under the Board Charter, and the authorities delegated to the Board committees, the Board has delegated to the CEO responsibility for the management and operation of the Sigma Group. The CEO is responsible for the day-to-day operations, financial performance and administration of the Sigma Group within the powers authorised to him from time to time by the Board. The CEO may make further delegation within the delegations specified by the Board and is accountable to the Board for the exercise of those delegated powers.
Further details of Board responsibilities, objectives and structure are set out in the Board Charter on the Sigma website.
(b) Company Secretary
The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board, including agendas, Board papers and minutes, advising the Board and its Committees on governance matters, monitoring and ensuring that the Board and Committee policies and procedures are followed, communication with regulatory bodies and the ASX and statutory and other filings.
(c) Board composition
The Board currently consists of one Executive and six Non-Executive Directors, including the Chairman.
The Constitution authorises the Board to appoint Directors to vacancies and to elect the Chair. One third of Directors (excluding the CEO and a Director appointed to fill a casual vacancy and rounded down to the nearest whole number) must retire at every annual general meeting. Other than the CEO, no Director may remain in office for more than three years without resigning and standing for re-election. Any Director appointed by the Board must stand for election at the next annual general meeting of security holders.
Board support for directors retiring and seeking re-election is not automatic. Prior to each AGM, the Board determines whether it will recommend to security holders that they vote in favour of the re-election of each Non-Executive Director seeking election on a rotational basis with the Other Directors. Sigma provides security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Non-Executive Director in the AGM notice of meeting.