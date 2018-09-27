Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sigma Healthcare Ltd    SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD (SIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/27
0.62 AUD   +1.64%
09:12aSIGMA HEALTHCAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
09/06SIGMA HEALTHCAR : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
09/06SIGMA HEALTHCAR : 2018/19 Half Year ASX Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sigma Healthcare : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN/ABN

Sigma Healthcare Limited 088 417 403

  • 1. Details of substantial holder (1)

    Name

    Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure AACN/ARSN (if applicable) 112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia)

    There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 25 September 2018

    The previous notice was given to the company on

    4 July 2018

    The previous notice was dated

    4 July 2018

  • 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

191,847,881

18.11%

180,804,643

17.07%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

The Group

C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney , NSW 2000

Signature

print nameEugene Tan

Company Secretary

sign here

date 27 September 2018

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)

any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9)

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Sigma Healthcare Ltd

THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604

Print name

Eugene Tan

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date: 27 September 2018

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited

Orbis Investment Research Limited

Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited

Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)

Table 2 - Funds

Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited

Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited

Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)

An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered holder

1.

Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund

AGA

SMEF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMEF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's responsible entity

2.

Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund

AGA

SMBF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch as SMBF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's responsible entity

3.

Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund

AGA

SMSF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMSF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's responsible entity

4.

Warakirri Australian Equities Pensions and Charities Fund

AGA

SMWA

RBC Investor Services Trust as SMWA's custodian

Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWA's trustee

5.

Morningstar Australian Shares High Alpha Fund

AGA

SMIA

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMIA's custodian

Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited SMIA's trustee

6.

Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMCB

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMCB's custodian

United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee

7.

HESTA Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMHT

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMHT's custodian

H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee

8.

Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust

AGA

SMHP

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMHP's custodian

Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee

9.

Russell Australian Opportunities Fund

AGA

SMRI

State Street Australia Ltd as SMRI's custodian

Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's responsible entity

10.

MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMCS

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMCS

CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee

11.

Maritime Super

AGA

SMMS

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMMS

Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's trustee

12.

Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMNG

State Street Australia Ltd as SMNG's custodian

Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee

13.

REST Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMRT

State Street Australia Ltd as SMRT's custodian

Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMRT's trustee

14.

Government Employees Superannuation Board

AGA

SMGB

Northern Trust Corporation as SMGB's custodian

Government Employees Superannuation Board

15.

Statewide Superannuation Trust

AGA

SMSW

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMSW

Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMSW's trustee

16.

Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)

OIML

GAPL

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GAPL's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's responsible entity

17.

Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Australia Registered)

OIML

EMAF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as EMAF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's responsible entity

18.

Orbis Global Equity LE Fund (Australia Registered)

AGA

GALE

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GALE's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's responsible entity

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered holder

19.

Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited

OIML

OGEF

Citigroup Fund Services Canada, Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian

OGEF

20.

Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited

OIML

OSAP

Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian

OSAP

21.

Institutional Global Equity Fund

OIML

IGEF

Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian

IGEF

22.

Orbis Optimal LP

OIML

OOLP

Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian

OOLP

23.

Orbis International Equity LP

OIML

IELP

Citi Canada as IELP's custodian

IELP

24.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP

OIML

OGLP

Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian

OGLP

25.

Orbis Institutional International Equity LP

OIML

ONLP

Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian

ONLP

26.

Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP

OIML

USLP

Citi Canada as USLP's custodian

USLP

27.

Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets Equity LP

OIML

EMLP

Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian

EMLP

28.

Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund

OIML

SGPL

Citibank International plc (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian

SGPL

29.

Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund

OIML

XJPL

Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian

XJPL

30.

Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund

OIML

GBSA

Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian

GBSA

31.

Orbis SICAV - International Equity

OIML

SNPL

Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian

SNPL

32.

Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund

OIML

UKGE

Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian

UKGE

33.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity (OFO)

OIML

OGEO

Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian

OGEO

Table 3 - Change in relevant interest

Trade Date

Reference Code

Action

No of security

Consideration

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMBF

Sell

-52,036

-$ 30,389

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMCB

Sell

-1,524,674

-$ 895,177

26 Jul 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMCS

Sell

-2,564,403

-$ 1,329,896

05 Sep 18 to 17 Sep 18

SMEF

Sell

-747,989

-$ 449,834

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMGB

Sell

-709,704

-$ 416,694

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMHP

Sell

-1,046,794

-$ 614,541

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMHT

Sell

-657,025

-$ 385,765

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMIA

Sell

-117,205

-$ 68,970

05 Jul 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMMS

Sell

-1,374,072

-$ 671,527

12 Jul 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMNG

Buy and Sell

412,963

$ 195,150

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMRI

Sell

-216,714

-$ 127,247

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMRT

Sell

-1,607,894

-$ 943,916

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMSF

Sell

-651,289

-$ 376,824

20 Aug 18 to 25 Sep 18

SMSW

Sell

-156,321

-$ 92,233

21 Aug 18 to 17 Sep 18

SMWA

Sell

-30,081

-$ 17,576

Total

-11,043,238

-$ 6,225,439

All trades on market unless otherwise specified

Table 4 - Present relevant interest

Reference Code

Total no of securities

SMBF

1,344,337

SMCB

27,554,140

SMCS

10,579,230

SMEF

51,085,117

SMGB

12,648,120

SMHP

18,602,413

SMHT

11,739,800

SMIA

2,036,218

SMMS

4,759,906

SMNG

1,328,232

SMRI

3,734,384

SMRT

28,757,436

SMSF

2,980,813

SMSW

3,158,402

SMWA

496,095

Total

180,804,643

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
09:12aSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
09/06SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
09/06SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2018/19 Half Year ASX Release
PU
09/03SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
09/03SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2018/19 Half Year Results webcast details
PU
07/30SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/09SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/04SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
07/02SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Trading Update
PU
05/16SIGMA HEALTHCARE : CEO Address to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 102 M
EBIT 2019 74,7 M
Net income 2019 39,3 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 16,18
P/E ratio 2020 29,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 641 M
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer
David S. Bayes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD-38.38%464
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.18%79 012
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE0.52%71 662
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO26.47%52 884
MCKESSON CORPORATION-15.38%26 314
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-1.64%19 368
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.