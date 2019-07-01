Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/28
0.555 AUD   --.--%
Sigma Healthcare : Change in substantial holding for BTC

07/01/2019 | 01:53am EDT

604

page 2/2

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

BTC Health Ltd

ACN/ARSN

091 979 172

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Sigma Company Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

004 132 923

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

27/06/2019

28/05/2019

28/05/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

8,143,533

5.02%

25,000,000

10.22%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person

Class and

whose

Consideration

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant

given in relation

change

change (6)

securities

affected

interest

to change (7)

affected

changed

Sigma Company

Placement in accordance with

16,856,467 (fully

Limited

27/06/2019

sections 708(8) & 708(11) of the

$1,348,517.36

paid ordinary

16,856,467

(ACN 004 132

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

shares)

923)

Each other Sigma

Each other Sigma Group Entity

27/06/2019

Group Entity set

Set in Annexure A has a relevant

$0

-

-

out in Annexure A

interest under sections 608(3)(a) -

to this document

(b)

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Sigma Company

Sigma Company

25,000,000 (fully

Limited

Sigma Company Limited

Direct

paid ordinary

25,000,000

Limited

shares)

Each other Sigma

Group Entity set out in

Sigma Company

Sigma Company Limited

Indirect

-

-

Annexure A to this

Limited

document

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Sigma Company Limited and Sigma

Group Entities set out in Annexure A to

3 Myer Place Rowville VIC 3178

this document

Signature

print name

Sam Lawson

capacity

Director

sign here

date

01/07/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
  2. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

Details of Sigma Group Entities

Sigma Group Entity

1

Sigma Healthcare Limited

2

Central Healthcare Pty Ltd

3

Allied Master Chemists of Australia Limited

4

Guardian Pharmacies Australia Pty Ltd

5

Tromax Pty Ltd

6

MPS Hold Co Pty Ltd

7

Medical Industries Australia Hold Co Pty Ltd

8

Sigma Employee Share Administration Pty Ltd

9

Sigma Healthcare Hospital Service Pty Ltd

10

QDL Limited

11

Sigma (W.A.) Pty Ltd

12

Sigma NZ Ltd

13

NostraData Pty Ltd

14

Member Benefits Australia Pty Ltd

15

Central Healthcare Services Pty Ltd

16

Discount Drug Stores Pty Ltd

17

Chemist King Pty Ltd

18

Pricesave Pty Ltd

19

Linton Street Pty Ltd

20

Pharmasave Australia Pty Ltd

21

Pharmacy Wholesalers (Wellington) Ltd

22

Wholelife Pharmacy Pty Ltd

23

Chemist Club Pty Ltd

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.



