Sigma Healthcare : Change in substantial holding for BTC

15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
BTC Health Ltd
ACN/ARSN
091 979 172
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Sigma Company Limited
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
004 132 923
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
27/06/2019
28/05/2019
28/05/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
8,143,533
5.02%
25,000,000
10.22%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person
Class and
whose
Consideration
Date of
Nature of
number of
Person's votes
relevant
given in relation
change
change (6)
securities
affected
interest
to change (7)
affected
changed
Sigma Company
Placement in accordance with
16,856,467 (fully
Limited
27/06/2019
sections 708(8) & 708(11) of the
$1,348,517.36
paid ordinary
16,856,467
(ACN 004 132
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
shares)
923)
Each other Sigma
Each other Sigma Group Entity
27/06/2019
Group Entity set
Set in Annexure A has a relevant
$0
-
-
out in Annexure A
interest under sections 608(3)(a) -
to this document
(b)
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Sigma Company
Sigma Company
25,000,000 (fully
Limited
Sigma Company Limited
Direct
paid ordinary
25,000,000
Limited
shares)
Each other Sigma
Group Entity set out in
Sigma Company
Sigma Company Limited
Indirect
-
-
Annexure A to this
Limited
document
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Sigma Company Limited and Sigma
Group Entities set out in Annexure A to
3 Myer Place Rowville VIC 3178
this document
Signature
print name
Sam Lawson
capacity
Director
sign here
date
01/07/2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
