SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/20SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4G
PU
03/20SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
03/27/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Robert Hooper

Date of last notice

05/02/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

22/03/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

41,192,937

Ordinary Shares

10,371,702

Shares allocated pursuant

to the employee share plan

56,112

Shares allocated pursuant to

the loan funded long term

incentive plan

27,886,621

Performance rights granted

pursuant to the long term

incentive plan

2,878,502

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

2,362,653

Number disposed

2,362,653

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

38,830,284

Ordinary Shares

12,734,355

Shares allocated pursuant

to the employee share plan

56,112

Shares allocated pursuant to

the loan funded long term

incentive plan

23,161,315

Performance rights granted

pursuant to the long term

incentive plan

2,878,502

Nature of change

2,362,653 shares pursuant to the 2016 long

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

term incentive plan converted to ordinary

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

shares.

buy-back

2,362,653 shares pursuant to the 2016 long

term incentive plan forfeited.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:29:02 UTC
