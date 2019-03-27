Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mark Robert Hooper Date of last notice 05/02/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 22/03/2019 No. of securities held prior to change 41,192,937 Ordinary Shares 10,371,702 Shares allocated pursuant to the employee share plan 56,112 Shares allocated pursuant to the loan funded long term incentive plan 27,886,621 Performance rights granted pursuant to the long term incentive plan 2,878,502

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1