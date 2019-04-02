Log in
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
0.55 AUD   +1.85%
07:47pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/31SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Trading update - Entry into new CSO Deed
PU
03/27SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

04/02/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/2011

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian JAMIESON

Date of last notice

21/12/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Director and a related party interest as

(including registered holder)

beneficiaries of shares held by Brians

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Maserati Pty Ltd

the relevant interest.

Date of change

27/03/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

865,583

Direct - 630,187

Indirect - 235,396

Class

FPO

Number acquired

19,808

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$10,596.89

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

885,391

Direct - 649,995

Indirect - 235,396

Nature of change

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities No or contracts detailed above traded

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/2011

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kathryn SPARGO

Date of last notice

21/12/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Self-managed superannuation fund of

(including registered holder)

Director Spargo Super Pty Ltd (atf Spargo

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Super Fund)

the relevant interest.

Date of change

27/03/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

186,805

Direct - 66,805

Indirect - 120,000

Class

FPO

Number acquired

9,528

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$5,097.29

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

196,333

Direct - 76,333

Indirect - 120,000

Nature of change

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities No or contracts detailed above traded

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Rule 3.19A.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/201

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

ABN 15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David BAYES

Date of last notice

21/12/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Self-managed superannuation fund of Director,

(including registered holder)

Talbot Holdings (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf Bayes Super

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Fund).

relevant interest.

Investment trust of Director, Kateco (VIC) Pty Ltd

(atf David Bayes Investment Trust).

Date of change

27/03/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

364,104

Direct - 104,644

Indirect - 259,460

Class

FPO

Number acquired

12,212

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$6,533.18

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

376,316

Direct - 104,644

Indirect - 271,672

Nature of change

Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:46:02 UTC
