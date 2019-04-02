Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/2011
|
Name of entity
|
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
ABN 15 088 417 403
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Brian JAMIESON
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21/12/2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Director and a related party interest as
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
beneficiaries of shares held by Brians
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
Maserati Pty Ltd
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
27/03/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
865,583
|
|
|
|
Direct - 630,187
|
|
|
Indirect - 235,396
|
|
Class
|
FPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
19,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$10,596.89
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
885,391
|
|
|
|
Direct - 649,995
|
|
|
Indirect - 235,396
|
|
Nature of change
|
Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities No or contracts detailed above traded
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/2011
|
Name of entity
|
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
ABN 15 088 417 403
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Kathryn SPARGO
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21/12/2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Self-managed superannuation fund of
|
(including registered holder)
|
Director Spargo Super Pty Ltd (atf Spargo
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
Super Fund)
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
27/03/2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
186,805
|
|
Direct - 66,805
|
|
Indirect - 120,000
|
Class
|
FPO
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
9,528
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$5,097.29
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
196,333
|
|
Direct - 76,333
|
|
Indirect - 120,000
|
Nature of change
|
Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities No or contracts detailed above traded
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/201
|
Name of entity
|
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
ABN 15 088 417 403
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
David BAYES
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21/12/2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Self-managed superannuation fund of Director,
|
(including registered holder)
|
Talbot Holdings (VIC) Pty Ltd (atf Bayes Super
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
Fund).
|
relevant interest.
|
Investment trust of Director, Kateco (VIC) Pty Ltd
|
|
(atf David Bayes Investment Trust).
|
Date of change
|
27/03/2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
364,104
|
|
Direct - 104,644
|
|
Indirect - 259,460
|
Class
|
FPO
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
12,212
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$6,533.18
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
376,316
|
|
Direct - 104,644
|
|
Indirect - 271,672
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Shares purchased under NED's Share Plan
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
|
|
in buy-back
|
