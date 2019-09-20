Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
15 088 417 403
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mark Robert Hooper
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
27/03/2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
13/09/2019
|
|
|
19/09/2019
|
|
|
20/09/2019
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
38,830,284
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
12,734,355
|
|
Shares allocated pursuant
|
|
|
to the employee share plan
|
56,112
|
|
Shares allocated pursuant to
|
|
|
the loan funded long term
|
|
|
incentive plan
|
23,161,315
|
|
Performance rights granted
|
|
|
pursuant to the long term
|
|
|
incentive plan
|
2,878,502
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Class
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
4,543,034
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$3,025,196.80 value of shares disposed
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
$5,025.00 value of share acquired
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
34,294750
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
15,039,613
|
|
Shares allocated pursuant
|
|
|
to the employee share plan
|
63,612
|
|
Shares allocated pursuant to
|
|
|
the loan funded long term
|
|
|
incentive plan
|
16,313,023
|
|
Performance rights granted
|
|
|
pursuant to the long term
|
|
|
incentive plan
|
2,878,502
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
4,543,034 ordinary shares sold on market
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
6,848,292 shares pursuant to the 2014
|
buy-back
|
|
loan funded long term incentive plan
|
|
converted to ordinary shares.
|
|
|
7,500 shares allocated pursuant to the
|
|
employee share plan
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 05:46:02 UTC