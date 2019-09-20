Log in
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/20
0.64 AUD   -4.48%
Sigma Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/20/2019 | 01:47am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

15 088 417 403

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Robert Hooper

Date of last notice

27/03/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

13/09/2019

19/09/2019

20/09/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

38,830,284

Ordinary Shares

12,734,355

Shares allocated pursuant

to the employee share plan

56,112

Shares allocated pursuant to

the loan funded long term

incentive plan

23,161,315

Performance rights granted

pursuant to the long term

incentive plan

2,878,502

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

7,500

Number disposed

4,543,034

Value/Consideration

$3,025,196.80 value of shares disposed

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$5,025.00 value of share acquired

valuation

No. of securities held after change

34,294750

Ordinary Shares

15,039,613

Shares allocated pursuant

to the employee share plan

63,612

Shares allocated pursuant to

the loan funded long term

incentive plan

16,313,023

Performance rights granted

pursuant to the long term

incentive plan

2,878,502

Nature of change

4,543,034 ordinary shares sold on market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

6,848,292 shares pursuant to the 2014

buy-back

loan funded long term incentive plan

converted to ordinary shares.

7,500 shares allocated pursuant to the

employee share plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 05:46:02 UTC
