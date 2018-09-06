Log in
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD (SIG)
End-of-day quote  - 09/05
0.605 AUD   +5.22%
01:22aSIGMA HEALTHCAR : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
01:22aSIGMA HEALTHCAR : 2018/19 Half Year ASX Release
PU
09/03SIGMA HEALTHCAR : half-yearly earnings release
Sigma Healthcare : Dividend/Distribution - SIG

09/06/2018 | 01:22am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SIG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 6, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01500000

Ex Date

Friday October 12, 2018

Record Date

Monday October 15, 2018

Payment Date

Monday October 29, 2018

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SIG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday September 6, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SIG

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday July 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday October 15, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday October 12, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday October 29, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 23:21:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 103 M
EBIT 2019 74,3 M
Net income 2019 43,3 M
Debt 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 6,78%
P/E ratio 2019 13,56
P/E ratio 2020 26,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,49  AUD
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer
David S. Bayes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD-41.92%438
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.78%75 337
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-6.89%67 107
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO16.49%48 876
MCKESSON CORPORATION-20.55%24 752
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-2.89%19 293
