SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
SIG   AU000000SIG5

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/20
0.55 AUD   +3.77%
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SIG
PU
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : 2018/2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4E and Full Year Financial Report
PU
Sigma Healthcare : Dividend/Distribution - SIG

03/20/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SIG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 21, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Wednesday April 3, 2019

Record Date

Thursday April 4, 2019

Payment Date

Monday April 29, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SIG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday March 21, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SIG

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday January 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday April 4, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday April 3, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday April 29, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:39:05 UTC
Latest news on SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 102 M
EBIT 2019 74,6 M
Net income 2019 39,3 M
Debt 2019 240 M
Yield 2019 7,26%
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
P/E ratio 2020 25,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sigma Healthcare Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hooper Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Church Executive General Manager-Operations
Iona MacPherson Chief Financial Officer
David S. Bayes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD-3.51%398
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-6.67%60 163
MCKESSON CORPORATION10.91%23 502
AMERISOURCEBERGEN8.97%17 113
CARDINAL HEALTH13.34%15 065
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.16.76%5 862
