SIGMA HEALTHCARE LTD

(SIG)
08/22
0.635 AUD   +0.79%
Sigma Healthcare : HY20 Results Briefing and Webcast Details

08/23/2019 | 12:28am EDT

ASX Release

Issued 23 August 2019

Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG-AU)

2019/20 Half Year Results Briefing - 10.00am, Thursday 5 September

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ABN 15 088 417 403) will release its half year results for the period ending 31 July 2019 to the Australian Securities Exchange on the morning of Thursday 5 September 2019. A market briefing will follow at 10.00am.

To view the briefing via webcast live please go to the Sigma website www.sigmahealthcare.com.auand from the homepage, click on the Investor Centre button and go to the Events and Presentations page, then click on the link to Sigma Healthcare Half Year Results Briefing. Please note that this link will not be operational until the morning of the briefing.

To listen to the webcast, you are advised to log onto the website and complete your registration details at least 10 minutes before it commences.

A recording of the webcast will remain available on the website post the event.

For more information please contact

Gary Woodford Corporate Affairs Manager gary.woodford@sigmahealthcare.com.auphone: +61 3 9215 9632 or +61 417 399 204

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 04:27:06 UTC
