Sigma Healthcare : S&P DJI Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices
SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 23, 2019. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.
S&P/ASX 20 - No change.
S&P/ASX 50 - No change.
S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
NHF
|
NIB Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
PDL
|
Pendal Group Limited
|
|
|
S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
CKF
|
Collins Foods Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
GOR
|
Gold Road Resources Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
JIN
|
Jumbo Interactive Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
NWL
|
Netwealth Group Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
PNV
|
Polynovo Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
SLR
|
Silver Lake Resources Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
ALG
|
Ardent Leisure Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
API
|
Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
ECX
|
Eclipx Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
EHL
|
Emeco Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
PGH
|
Pact Group Holdings Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
|
SIG
|
Sigma Healthcare Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Action
|
|
Code
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
AD8
|
Audinate Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
AQG
|
Alacer Gold Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
AVH
|
Avita Medical Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
BGL
|
Bellevue Gold Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
BUB
|
Bubs Australia Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
CDA
|
Codan Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
CIA
|
Champion Iron Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
CNI
|
Centuria Capital Group
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
DTL
|
Data#3 Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
IAP
|
Investec Australia Property Fund
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
ISX
|
Isignthis Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
LIC
|
Lifestyle Communities Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
NIC
|
Nickel Mines Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
PET
|
Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
SM1
|
Synlait Milk Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
WAF
|
West African Resources Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
|
Z1P
|
Zip Co Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
AJM
|
Altura Mining Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
ARQ
|
ARQ Group Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
CL1
|
Class Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
CLQ
|
Clean Teq Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
LNG
|
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
MLX
|
Metals X Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
OMH
|
OM Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
PPS
|
Praemium Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
RIC
|
Ridley Corporation Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
SLK
|
Sealink Travel Group Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
WGN
|
Wagners Holding Company Limited
|
|
|
S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.
S&P/ASX All Australian 200 - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019
|
Action
|
Code
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
AVH
|
Avita Medical Ltd
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
CVN
|
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
INA
|
Ingenia Communities Group
|
|
|
|
Addition
|
JIN
|
Jumbo Interactive Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
ECX
|
Eclipx Group Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
IFN
|
Infigen Energy
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
SWM
|
Seven West Media Limited
|
|
|
|
Removal
|
SYR
|
Syrah Resources Limited
|
|
|
Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.
