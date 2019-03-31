Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
0.525 AUD   -1.87%
07:52pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Trading update - Entry into new CSO Deed
PU
03/27SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/20SIGMA HEALTHCARE : Appendix 4G
PU
Sigma Healthcare : Trading update - Entry into new CSO Deed

0
03/31/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

ASX Release

Issued 1 April 2019

Trading Update - Entry into new CSO Deed

Sigma Healthcare Limited (Sigma) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Community Service Obligation Deed (CSO Deed) with the Commonwealth of Australia.

The new contract commences 1 April 2019 and runs until 30 June 2020 with the option of an initial extension of two years and the provision for a further two, one-year extensions until 30 June 2024.

Contact:

Gary Woodford Corporate Affairs Manager Sigma Healthcare Limited gary.woodford@sigmahealthcare.com.au 0417 399 204 | 03 9215 9632

Disclaimer

Sigma Healthcare Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:51:03 UTC
