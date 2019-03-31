Sigma Healthcare : Trading update - Entry into new CSO Deed

Trading Update - Entry into new CSO Deed

Sigma Healthcare Limited (Sigma) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Community Service Obligation Deed (CSO Deed) with the Commonwealth of Australia.

The new contract commences 1 April 2019 and runs until 30 June 2020 with the option of an initial extension of two years and the provision for a further two, one-year extensions until 30 June 2024.

Contact:

Gary Woodford Corporate Affairs Manager Sigma Healthcare Limited gary.woodford@sigmahealthcare.com.au 0417 399 204 | 03 9215 9632