Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo JASDAQ  >  Sigmakoki Co., Ltd.    7713   JP3349000004

SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigmakoki : Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:18am EDT
  • HOME >
  • IMPORTANT >
  • Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

April, 2020
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Customers,

Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that following Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL) will be discontinued after the stock is sold out.

Furthermore, there is no successor model of discontinued products (CDL). Products with same specifications as CDL will be custom products and we will quote each time.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Discontinued products (Catalog code��W3198)

Parts number Size Focal length
CDL-1515-25PM 15��15mm 25mm
CDL-1515-50PM 50mm
CDL-1515-100PM 100mm

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 05:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
01:18aSIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)
PU
02/05SIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Laser Diode Holder
PU
01/28SIGMAKOKI : Notice of ��RoHS 2.0�� compatible LAN ca..
PU
01/27SIGMAKOKI : Notice of change the part number and specifications of Extensible St..
PU
01/19SIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Beam Shaping Diffuser (MDFPC-40/0.2D)
PU
2019SIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Metal Halide Fiber Illumination Syste..
PU
2019SIGMAKOKI : Notice of specification change of Dry Cabinet®
PU
2019SIGMAKOKI : Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50..
PU
2019SIGMAKOKI : Notice of Minor Change and Part Number Change (JD-100, JS-300, JB-40..
PU
2019SIGMAKOKI : Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 700 M
EBIT 2020 720 M
Net income 2020 550 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 7 082 M
Chart SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sigmakoki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 000,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yosuke Kondo President & Representative Director
Kazunori Tabata Director & General Manager-Technology
Ryoji Nakamura Director, GM-Production & Manager-Hidaka Plant
Yuji Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Mori General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.1.44%70
NORDSON CORPORATION-21.46%7 815
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-1.55%4 462
MAREL HF.-9.12%2 977
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.37%2 965
VALMET OYJ-16.34%2 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group