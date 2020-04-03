Sigmakoki : Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

HOME >

IMPORTANT >

Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

April, 2020

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Customers,

Notice of end of production of Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that following Achromatic Cylindrical Lens (CDL) will be discontinued after the stock is sold out.

Furthermore, there is no successor model of discontinued products (CDL). Products with same specifications as CDL will be custom products and we will quote each time.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,