SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
Sigmakoki : Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S)

11/05/2019 | 08:50pm EST
November, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that following Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S) will be discontinued.

These products in the list below are completely discontinued by the end of January 2020, but some of these are already unable to sell because the supply is stopped. Also, please note that it is impossible to sell the products when the products become out of stock.
(To confirm the discontinued products and stock condition of the products, please check the catalog page.)

Should you have any consultation for substitute product or any other concerns, please contact our sales department.

Sincerely,

The list of discontinued products
Bandpass Interference Filters��Catalog code��W3121

Parts number Status of products
VPF-50S-10-45-40000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-45-41000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-45-42000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-45-43000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-45-44000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-50-45000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-50-46000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-50-47000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-50-48000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-50-49000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-55-50000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-55-51000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-55-52000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-55-53000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-55-54000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-60-55000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-60-56000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-60-57000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-60-58000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-10-60-59000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-60000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-61000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-62000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-63000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-64000 As the products has been out of stock
Parts number Status of products
VPF-50S-12-60-65000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-66000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-67000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-68000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-60-69000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-70000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-71000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-72000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-73000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-74000 Already discontinued
VPF-50S-12-65-75000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-76000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-77000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-78000 Already discontinued
VPF-50S-12-65-79000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-80000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-81000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-82000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-83000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-84000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-85000 Already discontinued
VPF-50S-12-65-86000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-87000 As the products has been out of stock
VPF-50S-12-65-88000 As the products has been out of stock

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 01:49:00 UTC
