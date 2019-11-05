Sigmakoki : Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S)

HOME >

Notice of end of production of Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S)

November, 2019

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

Please be announced that following Bandpass Interference Filters (VPF-50S) will be discontinued.

These products in the list below are completely discontinued by the end of January 2020, but some of these are already unable to sell because the supply is stopped. Also, please note that it is impossible to sell the products when the products become out of stock.

(To confirm the discontinued products and stock condition of the products, please check the catalog page.)

Should you have any consultation for substitute product or any other concerns, please contact our sales department.

Sincerely,