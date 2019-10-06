Sigmakoki : Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)
10/06/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)
October, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department
Dear Valued Customers,
Thank you very much for your constant patronage.
We would like to announce price revision of
because the material cost is soaring. We are sorry to trouble you, but we will revise the price from October 8, 2019.
Mica Waveplates (WPM)
Please understand that if you request us a quotation or order after October 8, 2019, the revised price will automatically be adopt.
Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
We appreciate your kind understanding and constant support.
Sincerely,
Mica Waveplates Catalog Code:
W3034
Products name
Part Number
Old price [JP Yen]
New Price [JP Yen]
Mica Waveplates
(��/4 type)
WPM-10-4P
��19,000
��30,000
WPM-20-4P
��24,300
��36,000
WPM-25-4P
��30,600
��39,500
WPM-30-4P
��32,400
��42,000
WPM-40-4P
��42,300
��54,000
WPM-50-4P
��46,000
��59,800
Mica Waveplates
(��/2 type)
WPM-10-2P
��19,000
��30,000
WPM-20-2P
��24,300
��36,000
WPM-25-2P
��30,600
��39,500
WPM-30-2P
��32,400
��42,000
WPM-40-2P
��42,300
��54,000
WPM-50-2P
��46,000
��59,800
