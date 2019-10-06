Sigmakoki : Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)

HOME >

Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)

October, 2019

SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.

Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

We would like to announce price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM) because the material cost is soaring. We are sorry to trouble you, but we will revise the price from October 8, 2019.

Please understand that if you request us a quotation or order after October 8, 2019, the revised price will automatically be adopt.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

We appreciate your kind understanding and constant support.

Sincerely,