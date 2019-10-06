Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sigmakoki Co., Ltd.    7713   JP3349000004

SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.

(7713)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sigmakoki : Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
  • HOME >
  • IMPORTANT >
  • Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)

October, 2019
SIGMAKOKI CO.,LTD.
Sales Department

Dear Valued Customers,

Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)

Thank you very much for your constant patronage.

We would like to announce price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM) because the material cost is soaring. We are sorry to trouble you, but we will revise the price from October 8, 2019.

Please understand that if you request us a quotation or order after October 8, 2019, the revised price will automatically be adopt.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
We appreciate your kind understanding and constant support.

Sincerely,

Mica Waveplates��Catalog Code��W3034

Products name Part Number Old price [JP Yen] New Price [JP Yen]
Mica Waveplates
(��/4 type) 		WPM-10-4P ��19,000 ��30,000
WPM-20-4P ��24,300 ��36,000
WPM-25-4P ��30,600 ��39,500
WPM-30-4P ��32,400 ��42,000
WPM-40-4P ��42,300 ��54,000
WPM-50-4P ��46,000 ��59,800
Mica Waveplates
(��/2 type) 		WPM-10-2P ��19,000 ��30,000
WPM-20-2P ��24,300 ��36,000
WPM-25-2P ��30,600 ��39,500
WPM-30-2P ��32,400 ��42,000
WPM-40-2P ��42,300 ��54,000
WPM-50-2P ��46,000 ��59,800

Disclaimer

Sigma Koki Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 02:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.
10:12pSIGMAKOKI : Notice of price revision of Mica Waveplates (WPM)
PU
2018SIGMA KOKI CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2017SIGMA KOKI : Notice of end of production and successor product of Color Cameras
PU
2017SIGMA KOKI : Notice of the price and lead time for objective lenses
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 400 M
EBIT 2020 1 200 M
Net income 2020 870 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 9 384 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 325,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yosuke Kondo President & Representative Director
Kazunori Tabata Director & General Manager-Technology
Ryoji Nakamura Director, GM-Production & Manager-Hidaka Plant
Yuji Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Mori General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGMAKOKI CO., LTD.6.00%77
NORDSON CORPORATION18.01%8 409
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 263
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-8.84%4 004
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.26%3 269
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION34.93%3 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group