BBA Aviation : COVID Trading Update

30 March 2020

COVID-19 Trading update

Signature Aviation plc ("the Group"), a market-leading provider of global aviation support services, announces a trading update for the period 1 January 2020 to date.

We are continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. In these unprecedented times the health and safety of our employees and customers, and the communities in which we operate, remains our utmost priority. We are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure our response is in line with the best interests of our employees, our customers and the advice of governmental and health authorities.

Our businesses, both Signature and Engine Repair and Overhaul (ERO), are essential critical infrastructure providers and as such remain both open and trading.

Flying activity across our US network through to the third week of March was in line with our expectations and we saw limited impact on our fuel volumes from COVID-19. In recent days, however, we have seen a material decline in flight activity across our network of on average 65% per day, as customers observe temporary stay at home orders and enforce social distancing. Whilst flight activity has started to show a material decline, our non-fuel revenues representing approximately one third of our revenues, are predominately related to real estate, and are largely unaffected by COVID-19. In addition, our ERO business continues to operate as expected and has not seen any adverse impact of COVID-19 on revenues so far this year.

As has always been the case, our industry has very limited forward visibility in terms of flying movements and our current US B&GA market guidance for a flat market in 2020, given at our Final Results presentation on 3 March, is now unlikely to materialise. It is worthy of note that the US B&GA market is approximately 90% domestic movements (intra US).

We have already started to take action on our cost base, around 75% of which is variable. Our largest cost, fuel, naturally flexes with the volumes in the market and we hold less than a week's inventory across the network. We have well established practices to manage our second largest cost, labour, and management is taking the appropriate steps to best match our labour costs to flying activity. As a further prudent measure, management has taken the decision to suspend all bonus and variable pay plans throughout the Group. We will continue to evaluate and take advantage of appropriate government financial support and assistance that is available in both the US and Europe.

As well as the cost measures referenced above, our capital expenditure guidance for 2020 of $100-110 million is under review and will be materially curtailed. We will take further action as appropriate to maintain resilience.