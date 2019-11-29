Log in
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC    BBA   GB00BKDM7X41

SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC

(BBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 04:59:01 am
327.2 GBp   +0.83%
BBA Aviation : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/29/2019 | 04:43am EST

29 November 2019

Signature Aviation plc

Directors shareholdings following the share consolidation on 25 November 2019

The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the share consolidation (of four new shares for five old shares) that took effect on the morning of 25 November 2019 the Company has received notice from the directors listed below that their shareholdings are now as follows:

Director and, if applicable connected person(s)

Holding prior to the consolidation

Holding following the consolidation

David Crook

Group Finance Director

74,664

59,731

Vicky Jarman

Non-executive director

8,363

6,690

Mark Johnstone and Emma Johnstone

Chief Executive and person closely connected with Mark Johnstone

353,797

283,036

Stephen King

Non-executive director

60,000

48,000

Sir Nigel Rudd and Lady Rudd

Chairman and person closely connected with Sir Nigel Rudd

182,000

145,600

Peter Ventress

Senior Independent Director

25,763

20,610

The fractional entitlements to new ordinary shares resulting from the consolidation were aggregated and sold, the proceeds of which were retained by the Company. These proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Company's choosing.

The forms required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follow below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Crook

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Finance Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

59,731

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vicky Jarman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

6,690

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Johnstone

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

197,126

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Emma Johnstone

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mark Johnstone

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

85,910

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

48,000

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Nigel Rudd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

75,264

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lady Rudd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with Sir Nigel Rudd

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

70,336

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Ventress

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Signature Aviation plc

b)

LEI

2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41

b)

Nature of transaction

Four for five share consolidation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

-

20,610

d)

Aggregated information: Volume, Price

n/a - see above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market share consolidation

Disclaimer

BBA Aviation plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:42:04 UTC
