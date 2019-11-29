BBA Aviation : Director/PDMR Shareholding

29 November 2019

Signature Aviation plc

Directors shareholdings following the share consolidation on 25 November 2019

The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the share consolidation (of four new shares for five old shares) that took effect on the morning of 25 November 2019 the Company has received notice from the directors listed below that their shareholdings are now as follows:

Director and, if applicable connected person(s) Holding prior to the consolidation Holding following the consolidation David Crook Group Finance Director 74,664 59,731 Vicky Jarman Non-executive director 8,363 6,690 Mark Johnstone and Emma Johnstone Chief Executive and person closely connected with Mark Johnstone 353,797 283,036 Stephen King Non-executive director 60,000 48,000 Sir Nigel Rudd and Lady Rudd Chairman and person closely connected with Sir Nigel Rudd 182,000 145,600 Peter Ventress Senior Independent Director 25,763 20,610

The fractional entitlements to new ordinary shares resulting from the consolidation were aggregated and sold, the proceeds of which were retained by the Company. These proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Company's choosing.

The forms required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follow below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Crook 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Finance Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 59,731 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vicky Jarman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 6,690 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Johnstone 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 197,126 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Emma Johnstone 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mark Johnstone b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 85,910 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 48,000 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sir Nigel Rudd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 75,264 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lady Rudd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Sir Nigel Rudd b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Signature Aviation plc b) LEI 2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41 b) Nature of transaction Four for five share consolidation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (pence) Volume - 70,336 d) Aggregated information: Volume, Price n/a - see above e) Date of the transaction 25 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction Off market share consolidation