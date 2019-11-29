BBA Aviation : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Directors shareholdings following the share consolidation on 25 November 2019
The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the share consolidation (of four new shares for five old shares) that took effect on the morning of 25 November 2019 the Company has received notice from the directors listed below that their shareholdings are now as follows:
Director and, if applicable connected person(s)
Holding prior to the consolidation
Holding following the consolidation
David Crook
Group Finance Director
74,664
59,731
Vicky Jarman
Non-executive director
8,363
6,690
Mark Johnstone and Emma Johnstone
Chief Executive and person closely connected with Mark Johnstone
353,797
283,036
Stephen King
Non-executive director
60,000
48,000
Sir Nigel Rudd and Lady Rudd
Chairman and person closely connected with Sir Nigel Rudd
182,000
145,600
Peter Ventress
Senior Independent Director
25,763
20,610
The fractional entitlements to new ordinary shares resulting from the consolidation were aggregated and sold, the proceeds of which were retained by the Company. These proceeds will be donated to a charity of the Company's choosing.
The forms required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follow below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Crook
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Finance Director
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
59,731
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Vicky Jarman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
6,690
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Johnstone
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
197,126
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Emma Johnstone
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mark Johnstone
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
85,910
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
48,000
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sir Nigel Rudd
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
75,264
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Lady Rudd
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Sir Nigel Rudd
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BKDM7X41
b)
Nature of transaction
Four for five share consolidation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (pence)
Volume
-
70,336
d)
Aggregated information: Volume, Price
n/a - see above
e)
Date of the transaction
25 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market share consolidation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Ventress
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Signature Aviation plc
b)
LEI
2138001T2QEV5RXMFI32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and Identification code
