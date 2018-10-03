Signature Bank : Appoints Three Private Client Banking Teams to Manhattan and Long Island Offices; Eight Teams Added in Total This Year

Signature
Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank,
announced today three private client banking teams have joined offices
in Manhattan and Long Island.
Lisa Vazquez-Kailey and Noel Vazquez were both named Group Directors and
Senior Vice Presidents, as part of a three-person private client banking
team, based at the Bank’s private client banking office in its
headquarters location in midtown Manhattan. The team worked together for
seven years at Citibank before joining Signature Bank.
Vazquez-Kailey brings more than 25 years of banking-related expertise to
her new role. She was a Vice President, Citigold Private Client
Relationship Manager at her former employer, based in midtown and spent
seven years supporting multiple branches throughout Manhattan and
Brooklyn. She managed clients with a team of specialists focused on
serving high-net-worth professionals and business owners, particularly
those in the medical and dental arenas. Previously, she was a Vice
President, Private Banker at Wells Fargo Bank in New York, with a
similar emphasis on the high-net-worth clients and business owners.
Vazquez, with 24 years of banking and investment experience, spent the
past six as Vice President, Citigold Private Client Relationship Manager
in Stamford, Conn. He was responsible for developing high-net-worth
client relationships and focused on serving business owners and
corporate executives. Prior to joining Citibank, he was Vice President,
Private Banker at JP Morgan Wealth Management in New York City and Vice
President, Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo, where he also served
high-net-worth relationships.
Also joining the team is Milagros Rodriguez who was named Senior Client
Associate. Rodriguez spent her entire 19-year banking career at Citibank
in midtown Manhattan. Most recently, she was an Account Specialist
supporting 40 Citigold Private Client Relationship Managers across the
nation, including Vazquez-Kailey and Vazquez.
Jay Young and Ling Li, both named Group Director and Senior Vice
President, are part of a three-person team from the Bank’s private
client banking office at 261 Madison Avenue in New York City. The two
have known each other for nearly 10 years while working at the same
banks throughout their careers.
Young, with 15 years of banking experience, was a Vice President and
Senior Mid-Corporate Relationship Manager at HSBC on Long Island,
focused on attracting new commercial clients and earlier spent five
years at Capital One Bank in New York City as a Senior Business Banking
Manager, managing a portfolio of commercial clients. He also held this
role prior at JPMorgan Chase, in New York City, with similar
responsibilities in that same sector.
Most recently, Li, with more than a decade of business banking
experience, served as Vice President and Senior Business Banker at
Capital One Bank in Midtown Manhattan for more than five years, where
she specialized in managing commercial clients in the real estate
management, legal, medical, non-profits, ecommerce and retail sectors.
She also was a Vice President and Senior Business Relationship Manager
at HSBC, managing top-tier business relationships and Assistant Vice
President and Business Banker at JPMorgan Chase.
Joining Young and Li’s team is Janet Bal as Senior Client Associate,
from HSBC where she was a Relationship Associate supporting a team of
five relationship managers. With 25 years in banking, Bal began her
career at Republic National Bank, which later was acquired by HSBC,
where she worked with Young.
Another team was named to the Woodmere private client banking office,
headed by Naor Boxer, Group Director and Senior Vice President and Lisa
Murphy and Michael Weinberg, both Group Directors and Vice Presidents.
The team worked together for the past five years at Citibank.
Boxer, having spent a decade in banking, was most recently a Citigold
Relationship Manager. In this capacity, he oversaw a book of business
consisting primarily of high-net-worth clients and commercial clients.
He originally joined Citibank as personal banker and was promoted to
Citigold Relationship Manager within several years.
Murphy spent nearly eight years at Citibank as Citigold Relationship
Manager in both Midtown Manhattan and Long Island, mainly concentrating
on catering to high-net worth clients. With 11 years in banking, she
previously was a Financial Specialist at Wells Fargo.
Weinberg brings 19 years of financial services-related expertise to the
Bank. Before joining the Bank, he was a Citigold Relationship Manager in
Long Beach, Long Island for six years, during which time he managed a
book of high-net-worth and business clients. Previously, he was a
Financial Advisor and Private Banker at UBS USA and Vice President and
Senior Premier relationship Manager at HSBC. His earlier experience
spans financial advisor roles at Fidelity Investments and Morgan Stanley.
“The appointment of these three veteran banking teams clearly
demonstrates our ability to attract talented banking professionals who
prefer Signature Bank’s distinctive single-point-of-contact model. This
approach affords them the opportunity to cater to their clients
effectively. Since the start of the year, eight new teams have joined
our institution, which is evidence of the solid reputation Signature
Bank has built as well as the significant market opportunity that
remains,” noted Joseph J. DePaolo, President and Chief Executive Officer
at Signature Bank.
“We welcome all these highly experienced bankers and teams to our
growing network, and look forward to their contributions,” DePaolo added.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial
bank with 30
private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area,
including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island,
Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. In 2018, the Bank
expanded its footprint on the West Coast with the opening of its first
full-service private client banking office in San Francisco. The Bank’s
growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of
privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.
Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC,
provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group
Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed
broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering
investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and
services.
Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank has grown to $45.22
billion in assets, $34.15 billion in loans, $34.99 billion in deposits,
$4.15 billion in equity capital and $3.49 billion in other assets under
management as of June 30, 2018. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based
capital ratios are significantly above the levels required to be
considered well capitalized.
Signature Bank is ranked the 40th largest bank in the
U.S. from nearly 6,000, based on deposits (SNL Financial). The
Bank recently earned several third-party recognitions, including:
appeared on Forbes'
Best Banks in America list for the eighth consecutive year in 2018;
named Best Business Bank, Best Private Bank and Best Attorney Escrow
Services provider by the New
York Law Journal in the publication’s annual
“Best of” survey for 2018, earning it a place in the New York Law
Journal’s Hall of Fame, awarded to companies that have ranked in the
“Best of” Survey for at least three of the past four years.
For more information, please visit www.signatureny.com.
This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our
representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject
to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on those
statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties
relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are
difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking
statements include information concerning our future results, interest
rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan
performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new
office openings and business strategy. These statements often include
words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend,"
“potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “should,”
“will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you
consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these
statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can
change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which
are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not
limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest
rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can
materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our
business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance,
including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of
defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in
portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can
materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve
levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S.
Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of
Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and
other financial services regulatory environment and (vi) competition for
qualified personnel and desirable office locations. Although we believe
that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable
assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our
beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business,
financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary
materially from
those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Additional risks
are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC.
You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by
Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New
risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict
these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has
no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking
statements after the date on which they are made. In light of these
risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any
forward-looking statement made in this release or elsewhere might not
reflect actual results.
