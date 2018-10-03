Signature Bank : Appoints Three Private Client Banking Teams to Manhattan and Long Island Offices; Eight Teams Added in Total This Year

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today three private client banking teams have joined offices in Manhattan and Long Island.

Lisa Vazquez-Kailey and Noel Vazquez were both named Group Directors and Senior Vice Presidents, as part of a three-person private client banking team, based at the Bank’s private client banking office in its headquarters location in midtown Manhattan. The team worked together for seven years at Citibank before joining Signature Bank.

Vazquez-Kailey brings more than 25 years of banking-related expertise to her new role. She was a Vice President, Citigold Private Client Relationship Manager at her former employer, based in midtown and spent seven years supporting multiple branches throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. She managed clients with a team of specialists focused on serving high-net-worth professionals and business owners, particularly those in the medical and dental arenas. Previously, she was a Vice President, Private Banker at Wells Fargo Bank in New York, with a similar emphasis on the high-net-worth clients and business owners.

Vazquez, with 24 years of banking and investment experience, spent the past six as Vice President, Citigold Private Client Relationship Manager in Stamford, Conn. He was responsible for developing high-net-worth client relationships and focused on serving business owners and corporate executives. Prior to joining Citibank, he was Vice President, Private Banker at JP Morgan Wealth Management in New York City and Vice President, Relationship Manager at Wells Fargo, where he also served high-net-worth relationships.

Also joining the team is Milagros Rodriguez who was named Senior Client Associate. Rodriguez spent her entire 19-year banking career at Citibank in midtown Manhattan. Most recently, she was an Account Specialist supporting 40 Citigold Private Client Relationship Managers across the nation, including Vazquez-Kailey and Vazquez.

Jay Young and Ling Li, both named Group Director and Senior Vice President, are part of a three-person team from the Bank’s private client banking office at 261 Madison Avenue in New York City. The two have known each other for nearly 10 years while working at the same banks throughout their careers.

Young, with 15 years of banking experience, was a Vice President and Senior Mid-Corporate Relationship Manager at HSBC on Long Island, focused on attracting new commercial clients and earlier spent five years at Capital One Bank in New York City as a Senior Business Banking Manager, managing a portfolio of commercial clients. He also held this role prior at JPMorgan Chase, in New York City, with similar responsibilities in that same sector.

Most recently, Li, with more than a decade of business banking experience, served as Vice President and Senior Business Banker at Capital One Bank in Midtown Manhattan for more than five years, where she specialized in managing commercial clients in the real estate management, legal, medical, non-profits, ecommerce and retail sectors. She also was a Vice President and Senior Business Relationship Manager at HSBC, managing top-tier business relationships and Assistant Vice President and Business Banker at JPMorgan Chase.

Joining Young and Li’s team is Janet Bal as Senior Client Associate, from HSBC where she was a Relationship Associate supporting a team of five relationship managers. With 25 years in banking, Bal began her career at Republic National Bank, which later was acquired by HSBC, where she worked with Young.

Another team was named to the Woodmere private client banking office, headed by Naor Boxer, Group Director and Senior Vice President and Lisa Murphy and Michael Weinberg, both Group Directors and Vice Presidents. The team worked together for the past five years at Citibank.

Boxer, having spent a decade in banking, was most recently a Citigold Relationship Manager. In this capacity, he oversaw a book of business consisting primarily of high-net-worth clients and commercial clients. He originally joined Citibank as personal banker and was promoted to Citigold Relationship Manager within several years.

Murphy spent nearly eight years at Citibank as Citigold Relationship Manager in both Midtown Manhattan and Long Island, mainly concentrating on catering to high-net worth clients. With 11 years in banking, she previously was a Financial Specialist at Wells Fargo.

Weinberg brings 19 years of financial services-related expertise to the Bank. Before joining the Bank, he was a Citigold Relationship Manager in Long Beach, Long Island for six years, during which time he managed a book of high-net-worth and business clients. Previously, he was a Financial Advisor and Private Banker at UBS USA and Vice President and Senior Premier relationship Manager at HSBC. His earlier experience spans financial advisor roles at Fidelity Investments and Morgan Stanley.

“The appointment of these three veteran banking teams clearly demonstrates our ability to attract talented banking professionals who prefer Signature Bank’s distinctive single-point-of-contact model. This approach affords them the opportunity to cater to their clients effectively. Since the start of the year, eight new teams have joined our institution, which is evidence of the solid reputation Signature Bank has built as well as the significant market opportunity that remains,” noted Joseph J. DePaolo, President and Chief Executive Officer at Signature Bank.

“We welcome all these highly experienced bankers and teams to our growing network, and look forward to their contributions,” DePaolo added.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area, including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. In 2018, the Bank expanded its footprint on the West Coast with the opening of its first full-service private client banking office in San Francisco. The Bank’s growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank has grown to $45.22 billion in assets, $34.15 billion in loans, $34.99 billion in deposits, $4.15 billion in equity capital and $3.49 billion in other assets under management as of June 30, 2018. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based capital ratios are significantly above the levels required to be considered well capitalized.

Signature Bank is ranked the 40th largest bank in the U.S. from nearly 6,000, based on deposits (SNL Financial). The Bank recently earned several third-party recognitions, including: appeared on Forbes' Best Banks in America list for the eighth consecutive year in 2018; named Best Business Bank, Best Private Bank and Best Attorney Escrow Services provider by the New York Law Journal in the publication’s annual “Best of” survey for 2018, earning it a place in the New York Law Journal’s Hall of Fame, awarded to companies that have ranked in the “Best of” Survey for at least three of the past four years.

For more information, please visit www.signatureny.com.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new office openings and business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment and (vi) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from

those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made in this release or elsewhere might not reflect actual results.

