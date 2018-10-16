Signature Bank : Launches Fund Banking Division; Appoints Veteran Team to Lead Strategic Effort

Signature
Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank,
announced today the establishment of its new Fund Banking Division,
dedicated to providing financing and banking services to the private
equity industry. Signature Bank’s new Fund Banking Division will offer
subscription lines of credit, management company lines of credit and
general partner loans, specifically targeted to private equity firms and
their general partners. The Fund Banking Division will be based in
Midtown Manhattan.
Tom Byrne, named Managing Group Director and Head of the Fund Banking
Division, will lead the Bank’s nationwide platform. Previously, Byrne,
who brings nearly 30 years of banking industry experience to his new
role, was Group Head of Silicon Valley Bank’s Global Fund Banking
Division in New York City, where he retained global responsibility for
all business development and relationship management activities for the
firm’s private equity client base. Prior, Byrne was Group Head of the
Peacock Equity Fund, an investment arm of NBCUniversal. In this
capacity, he had global investment and portfolio management
responsibility for the firm’s venture capital fund. Before joining
GE/NBCUniversal, Byrne was a senior media and telecommunications banker
at both ABN AMRO and Royal Bank of Canada, with responsibility for
developing global client relationships.
Several top professionals with expertise from some of the nation’s top
fund banking platforms have joined the Bank’s new Fund Banking Division.
These include Brian Schneider, Trevor Freeman, Charles Newcomb and
Victor Rutenberg, each named Managing Directors, responsible for
originating and structuring new business opportunities within the
private equity funds arena.
Schneider and Freeman both join from Silicon Valley Bank in New York.
Schneider, with more than 23 years of related financial services
experience, was Region Manager in the Global Fund Banking Division. He
managed the seven-person NYC-based Fund Banking team, based in New York
City. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Loan Syndications
(including Fund Banking transactions) at Lloyd’s Securities, Inc., and
earlier, a Director, Loan Syndications for 14 years at Dresdner Bank.
Freeman was also a Managing Director, primarily responsible for the
structuring of significant subscription credit facilities for leading
private equity and venture capital funds. Earlier, he spent 13 years at
Citibank as Senior Vice President in the Sponsor Finance Group.
Freeman’s nearly 20-year career has been spent focused on serving the
private equity and venture capital industry.
Newcomb joins from Comerica Bank in New York City, where he held the
role of Managing Director – Equity Fund Services Group. In this
capacity, he originated and structured debt products for private equity
and venture funds. Earlier, he was Vice President in Subscription
Finance at Wells Fargo Securities, and Associate Director at WestLB AG
as part of the Financial Institutions Group. He has spent 13 years in
the banking arena.
Rutenberg brings 18 years of financial experience to his new role. Most
recently, he was Director of the Citibank Sponsor Finance Team in
Manhattan, responsible for origination and structuring of fund financing
facilities. Prior, Rutenberg worked at several global banks, including
SMBC and WestLB, where he was originating and structuring credit
facilitates for private equity funds.
Kevin Chiu was appointed to the post of Relationship Manager in the Fund
Banking Division. He has worked in private banking managing
ultra-high-net-worth client relationships for the past 15 years. Chiu
joins from U.S. Trust in Midtown Manhattan, where he served as Private
Client Manager for the past three years.
Meredith Kane, Anthony Episcopio and Kaylin Searles were all named
Senior Associates for the Division. Kane has been with Signature Bank in
Midtown Manhattan for more than two years, assisting with onboarding new
clients and expanding client relationships. She spent six years serving
as a Senior Preferred Banker at First Republic Bank, assisting in
business development and client research and analysis before joining
Signature Bank. Episcopio held this same title at Silicon Valley Bank in
New York, where he handled portfolio management, structuring and
underwriting subscription credit facilities for private equity firms.
Searles joins from UBS Private Wealth Management, where she was a Wealth
Strategy Associate in Miami, performing investment research and
portfolio management.
“We continue to identify avenues of opportunity for the growth of
Signature Bank, and are excited to establish this new division and
platform. The fundamentals of the private equity industry are strong and
deeply rooted in the New York landscape, and we believe this is an
excellent time for the Bank to add emphasis to this complementary area,”
explained Joseph J. DePaolo, Signature Bank President and Chief
Executive Officer.
“Tom and his team bring to us a distinctive fund banking specialty and
many years of collective experience. Together, they will all serve as a
single point of contact for private equity firms and their general
partners, consistent with our founding private client banking
philosophy. We look forward to the Bank’s initiative in the private
equity space, and to the position we expect to solidify within this
specialized area,” DePaolo added.
Byrne commented on joining Signature Bank: “My team and I are excited to
join Signature Bank and create this new division. We believe that at
Signature Bank, we have the right platform and professionals in place to
serve our clients and prospects in a distinguishing manner that will
support their growth and future success. We are quickly establishing the
Bank’s role in the fund banking arena, and are focusing on the
contributions we will make across the new Fund Banking Division.”
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial
bank with 30
private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area,
including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island,
Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. In 2018, the Bank
expanded its footprint on the West Coast with the opening of its first
full-service private client banking office in San Francisco. The Bank’s
growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of
privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.
Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC,
provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group
Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed
broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering
investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and
services.
Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank has grown to $45.22
billion in assets, $34.15 billion in loans, $34.99 billion in deposits,
$4.15 billion in equity capital and $3.49 billion in other assets under
management as of June 30, 2018. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based
capital ratios are significantly above the levels required to be
considered well capitalized.
Signature Bank is ranked the 40th largest bank in the
U.S. from nearly 6,000, based on deposits (SNL Financial). The
Bank recently earned several third-party recognitions, including:
appeared on Forbes'
Best Banks in America list for the eighth consecutive year in
2018; named Best Business Bank, Best Private Bank and Best Attorney
Escrow Services provider by the New
York Law Journal in the publication’s annual
“Best of” survey for 2018, earning it a place in the New York Law
Journal’s Hall of Fame, awarded to companies that have ranked in the
“Best of” Survey for at least three of the past four years.
For more information, please visit www.signatureny.com.
This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our
representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject
to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on those
statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties
relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are
difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking
statements include information concerning our future results, interest
rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan
performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new
office openings and business strategy. These statements often include
words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend,"
“potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “should,”
“will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you
consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these
statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can
change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which
are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not
limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest
rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can
materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our
business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance,
including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of
defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in
portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can
materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve
levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S.
Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of
Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and
other financial services regulatory environment and (vi) competition for
qualified personnel and desirable office locations. Although we believe
that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable
assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our
beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business,
financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary
materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements.
Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed
with the FDIC. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking
statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which
they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time,
and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature
Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the
forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made. In
light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any
forward-looking statement made in this release or elsewhere might not
reflect actual results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005193/en/