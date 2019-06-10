Signature Bank : to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Signature
Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank,
announced today that its management plans to present at the upcoming
2019 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.
The conference, designed to showcase financial services companies for
institutional investors, will be held on Tuesday, June 11th -
Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, at the InterContinental New York
Barclay Hotel in New York City.
Signature Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo
and Executive Vice President-Corporate & Business Development Eric R.
Howell are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation on
Tuesday, June 11th at 1:45 P.M. local time. Each
participating company is scheduled for a 30-minute presentation,
including a question and answer session.
A web cast of Signature Bank’s presentation will be available on June 11th
(beginning at the start time of the presentation) and can be viewed by
accessing https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1249382&tp_key=d19287f7fc.
It will be archived for 180 days.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial
bank with 31
private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area and
Connecticut as well as San Francisco. The Bank’s growing network of
private client banking teams serves the needs of privately owned
businesses, their owners and senior managers.
Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC,
provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group
Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed
broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering
investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and
services.
Signature Bank recently introduced its revolutionary, blockchain-based
digital payments platform, Signet™,
enabling real-time payments for its commercial clients. The Signet
Platform allows the Bank’s commercial clients to make payments in U.S.
dollars, 24/7/365, safely and securely, without transaction fees.
Signature Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a
blockchain-based digital payments platform, and Signet is the first such
platform to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial
Services.
Since commencing operations in May 2001, the Bank has grown to $48.55
billion in assets, $37.47 billion in loans, $36.62 billion in deposits,
$4.55 billion in equity capital and $3.58 billion in other assets under
management as of March 31, 2019. Signature Bank's Tier 1 and risk-based
capital ratios are significantly above the levels required to be
considered well capitalized.
Signature Bank is one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S.,
based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence). The Bank
recently earned several third-party recognitions, including: appeared on Forbes'
Best Banks in America list for the ninth consecutive year in 2019;
and, named Best Business Bank, Best Private Bank and Best Attorney
Escrow Services provider by the New
York Law Journal in the publication’s annual
“Best of” survey for 2018, earning it a place in the New York Law
Journal’s Hall of Fame (awarded to companies that have ranked in the
“Best of” survey for at least three of the past four years). The Bank
also ranked second nationally in the Best Business Bank, Best Private
Bank and Best Attorney Escrow Services categories of the National
Law Journal’s 2019 “Best of” survey.
For more information, please visit www.signatureny.com.
