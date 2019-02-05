Log in
SIGNET JEWELERS (SIG)
Signet Jewelers : Signs New Agency Partners to Drive Growth

02/05/2019

Leading agencies hired as critical step in transformation plan

Signet Jewelers Limited (“Signet”) (NYSE: SIG) announced three new agency partners to improve the effectiveness of its investments in advertising and marketing, and in support of the three strategic priorities of its Path to Brilliance transformation plan – Customer First, OmniChannel, and a Culture of Agility and Efficiency.

“Our newly announced agency partners will contribute to Signet’s Path to Brilliance initiatives to grow new customers, evolve to a more digital, targeted and data-driven media plan, and build a seamless OmniChannel customer experience,” said Seb Hobbs, President and Chief Customer Officer. “The new agency partnerships open an exciting new chapter of building stronger connections with Signet customers across all Signet US banners to help them Celebrate Life and Express Love.”

Signet selected the agencies following a competitive bid process to transform and streamline the company’s investments in marketing.

“Our new partners will optimize our promotional effectiveness as we continue to build our Culture of Agility and Efficiency as part of our Path to Brilliance transformation plan,” said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer. “They will strengthen our banner positionings to better meet customers’ needs through improved precision marketing, particularly in digital channels.”

MediaCom to Oversee Media Planning and Buying for All US Banners

Signet selected MediaCom to oversee all media planning and buying for its four US banners: KAY, Jared, Zales, and Piercing Pagoda. MediaCom is charged with transforming Signet’s media investment to be more digital and data-driven to target and grow new customers more effectively.

“We look forward to beginning our new partnership with MediaCom. We are confident that their industry leading capability in media planning, data analytics and buying will help us accelerate growth of new customers across the entire Signet portfolio of US banners,” explained Brace.

“I am thrilled to work with Signet Jewelers, and believe that our creativity will help deliver greater business outcomes for their banners,” said Sasha Savic, MediaCom’s US CEO.

Zimmerman Selected as Strategic Partner and Creative Agency for KAY

Signet appointed Zimmerman as the new creative agency and strategic partner for its KAY banner. Zimmerman will help apply its strategic focus and retail experience to build on the iconic KAY brand and help return it to market-leading growth.

“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Zimmerman,” said Bill Luth, Executive General Manager of KAY Jewelers. “They are the right creative partner to bring the power of KAY’s rich heritage as America’s leading jeweler to life, and create deep connections with new generations of customers.”

“We believe KAY will grow because we will help them sell more jewelry to more people, and also because we will work together to help customers understand the importance of sharing love and gratitude with the people who mean the most to them,” Michael Goldberg, CEO, Zimmerman. “We will not rest or stop working until they achieve the growth they deserve.”

Badger & Winters Named Agency of Record for Zales

Signet selected Badger & Winters, to develop its Zales brand platform and extend it into integrated advertising and digital campaigns.

“Badger & Winters’ ability to understand our core customers and experience in building empathetic and emotional connections with women makes the agency an exceptional partner,” said Jamie Singleton, Executive General Manager, Zales. “We look forward to this collaboration that will further strengthen and transform the relationship we have with our customers, not only at key life moments, but also throughout the year.”

“We are focused on disrupting the way in which brands market to women and could not be more excited about working with Zales to change how the jewelry category engages women,” said Jim Winters, President at Badger & Winters.

Signet’s Jared banner will continue to partner with McKinney to strengthen Jared’s positioning and build meaningful connections with customers.

About Signet Jewelers:

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates nearly 3,500 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay® Jewelers, Zales®, Jared® The Galleria Of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda® and James Allen®. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
