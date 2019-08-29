Log in
Atea's living lab in Stavanger: the next generation of smart buildings

08/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT
  • Signify and Cisco work with Norwegian systems integrator Atea to transform its office into a showcase for the office of the future
  • Atea's 'living lab' combines all the building's smart technology into a single network - including the latest in connected lighting technology from Signify
  • Employees can tailor temperature and lighting above their desks, check meeting room occupancy and find free desks and colleagues

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Norwegian IT systems integrator Atea has redefined the meaning of 'smart office' with its office building in Stavanger, Norway, thanks to connected lighting technology from Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and network technology from Cisco. Described as a 'living lab', the office acts as a showcase for integrating the latest in connected technology on a single converged network.

Key to smart office capabilities at Atea is Interact Office from Signify - a suite of connected lighting monitoring and management software - and connected sensors and luminaires from Signify. In addition to high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting and insights for businesses into performance and energy usage, the system offers personalization, productivity, and bio-adaptive lighting features that help keep employees happy and engaged.

Atea wanted the newest technology available. New technologies within Interact include a personal control app for the lighting system, a highly accurate indoor location system that uses a combination of LED lighting and Cisco DNA Spaces, and even LiFi for light-based, high-bandwidth wireless connectivity. Atea staff and building managers can now:

Signify NV published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:00:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 326 M
EBIT 2019 657 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 858 M
Yield 2019 5,23%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 3 266 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,18  €
Last Close Price 25,94  €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY26.72%3 621
ASSA ABLOY27.54%23 050
SAINT-GOBAIN7.53%18 886
FERGUSON PLC16.01%16 314
GEBERIT15.01%16 151
MASCO36.87%11 584
