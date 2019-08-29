Atea's living lab in Stavanger: the next generation of smart buildings

-
Signify and Cisco work with Norwegian systems integrator Atea to transform its office into a showcase for the office of the future
-
Atea's 'living lab' combines all the building's smart technology into a single network - including the latest in connected lighting technology from Signify
-
Employees can tailor temperature and lighting above their desks, check meeting room occupancy and find free desks and colleagues
Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Norwegian IT systems integrator Atea has redefined the meaning of 'smart office' with its office building in Stavanger, Norway, thanks to connected lighting technology from Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and network technology from Cisco. Described as a 'living lab', the office acts as a showcase for integrating the latest in connected technology on a single converged network.
Key to smart office capabilities at Atea is Interact Office from Signify - a suite of connected lighting monitoring and management software - and connected sensors and luminaires from Signify. In addition to high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting and insights for businesses into performance and energy usage, the system offers personalization, productivity, and bio-adaptive lighting features that help keep employees happy and engaged.
Atea wanted the newest technology available. New technologies within Interact include a personal control app for the lighting system, a highly accurate indoor location system that uses a combination of LED lighting and Cisco DNA Spaces, and even LiFi for light-based, high-bandwidth wireless connectivity. Atea staff and building managers can now:
Disclaimer
Signify NV published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:00:07 UTC