Atea's living lab in Stavanger: the next generation of smart buildings

Signify and Cisco work with Norwegian systems integrator Atea to transform its office into a showcase for the office of the future

Atea's 'living lab' combines all the building's smart technology into a single network - including the latest in connected lighting technology from Signify

Employees can tailor temperature and lighting above their desks, check meeting room occupancy and find free desks and colleagues



Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Norwegian IT systems integrator Atea has redefined the meaning of 'smart office' with its office building in Stavanger, Norway, thanks to connected lighting technology from Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and network technology from Cisco. Described as a 'living lab', the office acts as a showcase for integrating the latest in connected technology on a single converged network.

Key to smart office capabilities at Atea is Interact Office from Signify - a suite of connected lighting monitoring and management software - and connected sensors and luminaires from Signify. In addition to high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting and insights for businesses into performance and energy usage, the system offers personalization, productivity, and bio-adaptive lighting features that help keep employees happy and engaged.

Atea wanted the newest technology available. New technologies within Interact include a personal control app for the lighting system, a highly accurate indoor location system that uses a combination of LED lighting and Cisco DNA Spaces, and even LiFi for light-based, high-bandwidth wireless connectivity. Atea staff and building managers can now: