SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
SIGNIFY : Illuminating an Imperial Icon
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update, August 20
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
GL
Signify : Illuminating an Imperial Icon

08/21/2018

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we currently employ approximately 30,000 employees and have a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:06:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 568 M
EBIT 2018 488 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 497 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 3 317 M
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Abhijit Bhattacharya Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY-20.36%3 826
ACUITY BRANDS-18.36%5 774
OSRAM LICHT-47.55%4 626
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-12.40%3 186
FAGERHULT AB-13.73%1 055
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.9.94%28
