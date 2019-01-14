Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signify : Jardins Réunis and Cheminant first in France to grow cucumbers year-round with full Philips GreenPower LED lighting installations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:29am EST

Unique benefits

Both growers expect an increase in production, but that's not the only reason they've opted for full LED lighting. Unlike HPS lighting, LED enables growers to increase light levels without increasing heat. The ability to control light and temperature more precisely guarantees high-quality production as efficiently as possible throughout the year.

'LEDs give a better heat-light balance, generating a significant increase in production without the heat that you would get with HPS lighting,' explains Antoine Cheminant, co-owner of Cheminant. 'As per Signify's calculations, we're aiming for 30% more production in our 20,000 m² semi-closed lit greenhouse compared to a traditional non-lit greenhouse.'

Productive partnerships

'Signify has worldwide experience in growing high-wire cucumbers under LED lighting, so they can provide us with good advice and support from their plant specialists,' says Vincent Olivon, co-owner of Jardins Réunis. 'LED lighting will help us to improve energy efficiency and to reduce gaps in production, especially in the more profitable winter period. This is critical in sustaining our position in the market year-round.'

Like Cheminant, Jardins Réunis installed their lighting in a newly built semi-closed greenhouse. The 25,000 m² greenhouse will use LED toplighting (145 µmol/s/m2) and LED interlighting (67 µmol/s/m2). Installations for both greenhouses were carried out by the French certified Philips Horti LED Partner Eiffage Énergie Systèmes in November 2018. This is the first growing season for both companies to make use of the system.

Visit us at SIVAL 2019

Are you attending SIVAL 2019? Visit us at booth E226 from January 15-17 in Angers Exhibition Center to learn more about Philips Horticulture LED Solutions.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018. In France, the legal name of Signify will be adapted in the beginning of 2019.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
04:29aSIGNIFY : Jardins Réunis and Cheminant first in France to grow cucumbers year-ro..
PU
01/08SIGNIFY : Philips Hue extends Outdoor range
PU
01/08SIGNIFY : Philips Hue and Google Assistant sleep and wake up feature
PU
01/02SIGNIFY : completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares
AQ
2018SIGNIFY COMPLETES CANCELLATION OF 9. : 02 cet
PU
2018SIGNIFY : completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares
GL
2018SIGNIFY : You've been framed, Dubai style
PU
2018SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018SIGNIFY ANNOUNCES MR. ABHIJIT BHATTA : 00 cet
PU
2018SIGNIFY : announces Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya to step down as Supervisory Board m..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 427 M
EBIT 2018 513 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 619 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 2 631 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,9 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY0.15%3 058
ACUITY BRANDS5.90%4 696
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-0.72%3 006
FAGERHULT AB3.68%1 024
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.11.36%99
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.47.11%24
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.