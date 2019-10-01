Log in
Signify : LiFi and 5G, stronger together!

10/01/2019 | 03:43am EDT
Together, the two companies will explore and develop ways in which LiFi technology in local networks will be used in conjunction with 5G, so that Vodafone and other customers can benefit even more than before from the speed of those new technologies.

Under the name of Trulifi, Signify recently introduced a LiFi system that uses light waves instead of radio signals (such as WiFi, 4G/5G, Bluetooth, etc) to provide wireless data transmission and reception technology, which can be built into Philips-branded luminaires. It utilizes the lighting infrastructure to provide reliable and secure high-speed broadband connectivity up to 250 Mbps.

The combination of 5G and LiFi also offers advantages for industrial customers and the Internet of Things. It enables reliable and secure high-speed wireless communication with low latency in areas where certain radio frequencies are performing poorly due to critical environments or when wireless communications are not allowed at all due to safety regulations. In addition, fault-tolerant systems and services are better equipped to withstand network outages - the two communication technologies can be ubiquitous through inter-system handovers.

Also conceivable are applications in autonomous driving where vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) networks enable direct communication between vehicles and the environment in order to increase safety and comfort in road traffic. The basis for connecting devices, machines and vehicles is a fixed point-to-point network that acts as a 'wireless cable' and complements the Trulifi range.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:42:03 UTC
