MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY

(LIGHT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 05:49:17 am
25.065 EUR   -7.65%
SIGNIFY : Lighting company Signify hit by economic gloom
RE
Q2 & HALF YEAR RESULTS, JULY 26 2019, 07 : 00 cet
PU
SIGNIFY : second quarter results 2019
PU
Signify : Lighting company Signify hit by economic gloom

07/26/2019 | 04:44am EDT
Signify logo is pictured at the headquarters in Eindhoven

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Signify reported a bigger than expected drop in second quarter sales on Friday as the world's biggest lighting company became the latest business to suffer from slowing economies and subdued consumer spending, particularly in Europe.

Shares in the company previously known as Philips Lighting fell as much as 6.6% in early trading.

Comparable sales dropped 6% to 1.48 billion euros ( £1.33 billion ), missing analysts' average forecast of 1.51 billion euros, as demand for LED lamps in Europe waned and the long-term decline in traditional incandescent lamp sales continued.

Core profit improved 2% to 133 million euros, but also missed analysts' expectations.

Signify said market conditions remained challenging, as it reported a 2% decline of sales for what it sees as its growth engines: LED, professional and networked home lighting business lines.

It kept its target for 2-5% growth for these activities for 2019, as it blamed a large part of the second-quarter decline on one-time events, such as elections in India, which temporarily halted public investments in lighting projects.

Jefferies analysts, however, said the 2019 targets looked "challenging".

"Signify is the latest victim of slowing macro conditions with numerous references to weakness in Europe, the Middle East, India and weak consumer LED demand in the U.S.", they wrote in a note.

Signify shares were down 5.9% at 25.39 euros at 0830 GMT.

ACQUISITION COULD HELP

"The drop in comparable sales in the second quarter was bigger than we had expected", Chief Executive Eric Rondolat told reporters.

"But some of the non-recurring effects of the second quarter can actually favour us in terms of sales in the coming months."

Growth could also be helped by the acquisition of a 51% stake in China's Klite Lighting, announced on Friday without financial details.

Klite has supplied Signify with LED lamps and luminaries for years and also generated around 250 million euros in sales to other light makers last year, Signify said.

"The acquisition announced today could save the day for the guidance", ING analyst Marc Hesselink said.

"Klite had margins and growth rates above Signify so the acquisition should help to reach Signify’s ambitious targets."

Signify also reiterated its margin target on earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) of at least 11% by the end of this year. It came in at 9% in the second quarter, up from 8.4% a year ago.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)

By Bart H. Meijer

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 282 M
EBIT 2019 643 M
Net income 2019 313 M
Debt 2019 611 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 3 416 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,42  €
Last Close Price 27,14  €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY32.58%3 811
ASSA ABLOY40.06%26 076
SAINT-GOBAIN20.97%21 390
FERGUSON PLC19.63%17 247
GEBERIT20.19%16 731
MASCO34.06%12 441
