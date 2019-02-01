Log in
Signify : Lighting maker Signify fourth-quarter earnings beat, sees steady margins

02/01/2019 | 01:56am EST
Signify logo is pictured at the headquarters in Eindhoven

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Signify, the world's largest maker of lights, on Friday reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings, despite falling sales, and retained its margin forecast for 2019.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018 were 214 million euros ($244.75 million), compared with 207 million euros in the year-ago period. Sales dropped 8.8 percent to 1.73 billion euros from 1.89 billion euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast EBITA at 166 million euros and sales at 1.77 billion euros.

Signify, the former lighting division of Philips, was spun off as an independent company in 2016. CEO Eric Rondolat said the company would continues to navigate falling sales of traditional incandescent bulbs, as well as "challenging" conditions in other markets.

Sales of LED lamps made up 71 percent of company's revenues. Signify forecast a 2-5 percent growth in sales in 2019 for LEDs, along with professional lighting systems and home-networked lighting systems, which Signify sells under the Philips Hue brand.

However, traditional lamp sales will fall by more than 20 percent again in 2019, the company said in a statement. Sales of these lamps fell 20.1 percent in 2018.

"While market conditions are challenging, we continue to focus on new growth platforms," Rondolat said in the statement.

Signify maintained a target for 11-13 percent adjusted EBITA margin in 2019. For 2018 as a whole, that margin was 10.1 percent, at the bottom of a 10-12 percent range, but it was 12.4 percent in the fourth quarter amid a rolling cost-cutting programme.

"While volumes in LED lamps continued to grow, the business faced more challenging market conditions in some geographies, most notably China, and continued price erosion, although at a slower pace," Signify said.

It also cited weakness in China and Europe as contributing to a fall in sales and earnings in its professional lighting division, its most profitable.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shreejay Sinha)

By Toby Sterling

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 398 M
EBIT 2018 538 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Debt 2018 618 M
Yield 2018 5,81%
P/E ratio 2018 12,40
P/E ratio 2019 10,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 2 781 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,5 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY5.86%3 205
ACUITY BRANDS5.18%4 727
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-6.03%2 955
FAGERHULT AB-2.76%949
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.3.15%83
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.55.87%26
