Signify : Set the perfect look and feel in your room with new Philips Hue with Bluetooth

06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Extend the possibilities

Also with Philips Hue with Bluetooth, the Philips Hue bridge is still the heart of the system as it allows users to make full use of all the features and benefits. So, add a Philips Hue bridge at any time, to expand your system with more lights and smart accessories throughout your entire home - indoors and out - and experience even more features. The bridge provides access to the full Philips Hue ecosystem including full home control of indoor and outdoor lights, away from home control, Philips Hue Entertainment and Friends of Hue and third-party app compatibility.

Bluetooth Products Available

Philips Hue Bluetooth products in the traditional A19 light bulb shape and BR30 downlight are available in the US starting today. Canada will follow July 2nd. The products will be available in three versions: White ($14.99), ideal for smooth dimming; White Ambiance ($29.99), which allows you to customize your shade of white light; and White and Color Ambiance ($49.99) with access to millions of colors and shades of white light.

From Autumn 2019, Philips Hue A19 and GU10 will be introduced into Europe with added Bluetooth functionality - across Philips Hue white, Philips Hue white ambiance and Philips Hue white and color ambiance. More products of the Hue portfolio will be Bluetooth-enabled later this year and in 2020.

In Europe, the products will retail at €19.95 for the Philips Hue white bulb, €29.95 for the Philips Hue white ambiance bulb and €59.95 for Philips Hue white and color ambiance bulb.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:06 UTC
