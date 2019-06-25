Log in
Signify : Seville improves citizens' safety with Signify's solar street lights

06/25/2019

Philips SunStay street lights save on cabling costs, reduce carbon footprint and lower overall capital and operational expenditure. With an output of 3,000 lumens of warm light and an efficacy of 175 lm/W, they're more efficient than existing solar street lights.

The lighting of the park allows the practice of outdoor sports outside the existing facilities during the night, as well as maximizing the use of this green space of the city by neighbors and visitors.

'We're very pleased to show the relevance of solar lighting in European countries,' said Harsh Chitale, Business Group Leader Professional. 'I'm confident that many more municipalities will adopt solar street lighting installations in Europe, supporting this market segment's strong growth expectations for the coming years.'

The new lighting has been installed in the month of June in a shorter time than necessary for conventional public lighting, due to civil works and installation of wiring, reducing the cost and inconvenience to citizens.

The solar pilot project in Seville is right up Signify's alley in terms of sustainability, as the company is committed to creating brighter lives and a better world by providing light which is energy efficient, saves resources, and improves lives. As part of that commitment, the company already achieved carbon neutrality in Spain in 2017.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:01:13 UTC
