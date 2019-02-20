Log in
Signify : accelerates EnabLED memberships to 1000 after adding 150 new innovations in early 2018

02/20/2019 | 03:39am EST

'10 years ago we started the program with 250 innovations to enable faster growth in the LED lighting market. Early 2018 we added 150 innovations to better meet the needs of our members and because we have continued to invest in developing improvements in LED lighting technologies that are useful in today's and tomorrow's products. These include inventions related to filament-based LED products, warm dimming incandescent emulation, omnidirectional lighting for LED lamps, LED glare reduction, asymmetric LED light output, uniform mixing of LED colors and connected LED lighting technology.'

'In the beginning the LED lighting market was mostly focused on colored lighting in the architectural and theatrical segment. But the general lighting market soon expanded to other segments, including consumer, industrial, retail, street lighting and retrofit bulbs. It is a pleasure to see that the EnabLED licensing program is recognized throughout the industry, with small, medium and large companies all benefitting from our innovations in various major application areas and niche markets,' Bistervels continues. 'Looking forward we believe that some of the technologies we share will contribute to additional capabilities and intelligent LED lighting products such as tunable white, human centric lighting and innovations in connected lighting.'

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 08:38:01 UTC
