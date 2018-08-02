Signify completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares, December 31 2018, 08:02 CET

Press Release

December 31, 2018

Signify completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 9,655,762 shares that it repurchased under its share repurchase program, which was completed on December 7, 2018.

After this cancellation, Signify's issued share capital consists of 128,344,238 ordinary shares, including 2,249,165 shares held in treasury. Signify now holds 1.75% of its issued shares.

