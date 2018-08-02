Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signify completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares, December 31 2018, 08:02 CET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 08:19am CET

Press Release

December 31, 2018

Signify completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 9,655,762 shares that it repurchased under its share repurchase program, which was completed on December 7, 2018.

After this cancellation, Signify's issued share capital consists of 128,344,238 ordinary shares, including 2,249,165 shares held in treasury. Signify now holds 1.75% of its issued shares.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 30,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
08:19aSIGNIFY COMPLETES CANCELLATION OF 9. : 02 cet
PU
08:03aSIGNIFY : completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares
GL
12/13SIGNIFY : You've been framed, Dubai style
PU
12/13SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/12SIGNIFY ANNOUNCES MR. ABHIJIT BHATTA : 00 cet
PU
12/12SIGNIFY : announces Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya to step down as Supervisory Board m..
GL
12/11SIGNIFY : Notices
CO
12/11SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/10SIGNIFY : completes share repurchase program, December 10
PU
12/10SIGNIFY : completes share repurchase program
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 442 M
EBIT 2018 519 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Debt 2018 620 M
Yield 2018 6,18%
P/E ratio 2018 11,67
P/E ratio 2019 9,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 2 804 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,0 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Abhijit Bhattacharya Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY-33.59%3 083
ACUITY BRANDS-35.18%4 439
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-15.43%3 057
FAGERHULT AB-24.28%972
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.-54.22%83
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-32.50%17
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.