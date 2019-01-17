Signify : lets you experience lighting before you buy with Virtual Reality

'Lighting is a visual medium. This innovative app lets potential customers step into a virtual world where they can see how lighting and different designs - such as patterns cast by the different luminaires - will look to citizens. Designers, managers and smart city planners can see for themselves and feel assured about their choices,' said Chris Damkat, VR Specialist at Signify. 'Today's virtual reality technology is more affordable and accessible than ever before. It engages the senses, making it the perfect visualization tool.'

Read more about it in our Luminous magazine.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.