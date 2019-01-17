Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signify : lets you experience lighting before you buy with Virtual Reality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 03:59am EST

'Lighting is a visual medium. This innovative app lets potential customers step into a virtual world where they can see how lighting and different designs - such as patterns cast by the different luminaires - will look to citizens. Designers, managers and smart city planners can see for themselves and feel assured about their choices,' said Chris Damkat, VR Specialist at Signify. 'Today's virtual reality technology is more affordable and accessible than ever before. It engages the senses, making it the perfect visualization tool.'

Read more about it in our Luminous magazine.

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
03:59aSIGNIFY : lets you experience lighting before you buy with Virtual Reality
PU
01/14SIGNIFY : Jardins Réunis and Cheminant first in France to grow cucumbers year-ro..
PU
01/08SIGNIFY : Philips Hue extends Outdoor range
PU
01/08SIGNIFY : Philips Hue and Google Assistant sleep and wake up feature
PU
01/02SIGNIFY : completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares
AQ
2018SIGNIFY COMPLETES CANCELLATION OF 9. : 02 cet
PU
2018SIGNIFY : completes cancellation of 9.7 million shares
GL
2018SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018SIGNIFY : Admission of new securities
CO
2018SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 398 M
EBIT 2018 529 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 618 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 2 631 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY0.15%2 996
ACUITY BRANDS2.08%4 848
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-1.18%3 006
FAGERHULT AB-1.84%999
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.17.03%91
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.73.38%25
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.