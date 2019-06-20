Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY

(LIGHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Signify : lights up African Cup of Nations 2019 with new Philips ArenaVision in Egyptian stadiums

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 03:44am EDT
Cairo, Egypt - Tomorrow is the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 with the opening match at Cairo International stadium. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is providing the lighting to the stadium and four other stadiums1 that welcome the biennial international men's football championship of Africa. The tournament is hosted by Egypt and is held from June 21 to July 19, 2019.

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), was selected as partner to replace the old, conventional luminaires in the stadiums with new luminaires due to its unmatched experience in stadium lighting. Also, Signify's lighting meets the stringent broadcast standards for flicker-free Ultra-HD 4K television.

'We have more than 80 years of experience in lighting sports events and are recognized as the world leader in sports illumination,' said Kees Klein Hesselink, International Key Account Manager Arena Solutions at Signify. 'Through these installations, fans and television viewers around Africa and the whole world will enjoy their favorite game while soccer players on the field will get optimal visibility.'

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 07:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
03:44aSIGNIFY : lights up African Cup of Nations 2019 with new Philips ArenaVision in ..
PU
06/19SIGNIFY : launches Trulifi
PU
06/18SIGNIFY : New BrightSites smart pole by Signify turbocharges cities' smart city ..
PU
06/17SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
PU
06/11SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
PU
06/04SIGNIFY STARTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROG : 00 cet
PU
06/04Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 240,000 shares to cover perf..
GL
06/03SIGNIFY : Latin American operations achieve carbon neutrality
PU
05/28SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/20SIGNIFY : acquires animal-centric lighting experts Once Inc. and iLox to capture..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 211 M
EBIT 2019 593 M
Net income 2019 277 M
Debt 2019 528 M
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 3 168 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY31.22%3 494
ACUITY BRANDS15.29%5 026
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD15.29%3 590
FAGERHULT AB-6.55%1 154
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.15.46%93
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.378.11%59
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About