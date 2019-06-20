Signify : lights up African Cup of Nations 2019 with new Philips ArenaVision in Egyptian stadiums

Tomorrow is the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 with the opening match at Cairo International stadium. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is providing the lighting to the stadium and four other stadiumsthat welcome the biennial international men's football championship of Africa. The tournament is hosted by Egypt and is held from June 21 to July 19, 2019.

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), was selected as partner to replace the old, conventional luminaires in the stadiums with new luminaires due to its unmatched experience in stadium lighting. Also, Signify's lighting meets the stringent broadcast standards for flicker-free Ultra-HD 4K television.

'We have more than 80 years of experience in lighting sports events and are recognized as the world leader in sports illumination,' said Kees Klein Hesselink, International Key Account Manager Arena Solutions at Signify. 'Through these installations, fans and television viewers around Africa and the whole world will enjoy their favorite game while soccer players on the field will get optimal visibility.'