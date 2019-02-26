Signify : reduces its carbon footprint by 49% and is carbon neutral in 9 markets

'As we strive for excellence, we continued to align our efforts with the recommendations set out in the industry-led Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. We also announced our approved science-based targets, which will help us to continue transitioning to a low-carbon economy.'

As recognition of our progress, we were named Industry Leader in the Electrical Components and Equipment category of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the second year in a row. In addition, we were included in CDP's 'Climate A list ' for reducing our own environmental impact, as well as in CDP's 'Supply Chain A list'.

Our 2018 Sustainability highlights:

Delivered more than 1.7 billion LED lamps and luminaires since we joined the Global Lighting Challenge in 2015, avoiding the release of over 43 megatonnes of CO 2 emissions 2

Generated 79% of our revenues from energy efficient products, systems or services

Reduced our global carbon footprint by 49% and shifted to 89% renewable electricity

Sent 17% less waste to landfill and recycled 82% of our total waste

Strengthened our occupational health and safety performance and reduced cases by 29%

Achieved supplier sustainability performance rate of 93%

For more details on our sustainability performance, visit our website or download the Signify 2018 integrated Annual Report from our website.

[1] Sustainable products, systems, and services must demonstrate a measurable positive impact in energy efficiency (10% or greater), the most impactful of our sustainable focal areas.

[2] Market intelligence and statistical data are used to determine the avoided carbon emissions from using our LED lamps and luminaires. The energy savings of our LED lamps and luminaires are determined per geographic region and then multiplied by the number of solutions delivered.