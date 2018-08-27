Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/27 01:19:29 pm
23.845 EUR   -0.36%
01:12pSIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update, August 27
PU
01:01pSIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/21SIGNIFY : Illuminating an Imperial Icon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Signify : share repurchase periodic update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Press Release

August 27, 2018

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 590,926 shares in the period August 20, 2018 to August 24, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 24.21 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 14.3 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,750,173 shares for a total consideration of EUR 42.0 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Robin Jansen
Tel: +31 20 60 91000
E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 30,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Link to PDF



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Signify via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
01:12pSIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update, August 27
PU
01:01pSIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/21SIGNIFY : Illuminating an Imperial Icon
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update, August 20
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/20SIGNIFY : Casting a spotlight on security
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : Mirror mirror on the wall... Hue is the smartest of them all
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : Create and play with light with new Philips Hue Play and Signe
PU
08/20SIGNIFY : Expand your outdoor ambiance with Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor
PU
08/20FOR BATHROOM, LIVING ROOM AND GARDEN : Signify unveils new Philips Hue products ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 568 M
EBIT 2018 488 M
Net income 2018 236 M
Debt 2018 497 M
Yield 2018 5,22%
P/E ratio 2018 13,39
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 3 300 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,5 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Abhijit Bhattacharya Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY-21.80%3 815
ACUITY BRANDS-15.32%5 930
OSRAM LICHT-49.38%4 615
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-11.36%2 556
FAGERHULT AB-16.42%1 066
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.9.66%29
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.