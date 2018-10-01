Signify : share repurchase periodic update, October 1

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 687,499 shares in the period September 24, 2018 to September 28, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 23.42 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 16.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,157,663 shares for a total consideration of EUR 99.8 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.