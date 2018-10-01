Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/01 03:56:31 pm
22.545 EUR   +1.10%
Signify : share repurchase periodic update, October 1

10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 687,499 shares in the period September 24, 2018 to September 28, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 23.42 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 16.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,157,663 shares for a total consideration of EUR 99.8 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.



Signify NV published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 517 M
EBIT 2018 480 M
Net income 2018 229 M
Debt 2018 594 M
Yield 2018 5,58%
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 3 077 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,7 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Abhijit Bhattacharya Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY-27.12%3 586
ACUITY BRANDS-10.68%6 370
OSRAM LICHT-54.28%4 188
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-11.79%3 200
FAGERHULT AB-19.40%1 054
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.9.09%29
