Signify : share repurchase periodic update, September 3

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 296,566 shares in the period August 27, 2018 to August 31, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 24.15 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 7.2 million.

Accordingly, Signify's interest in its own shares has risen above 3% and as a result, the company notified the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,046,739 shares for a total consideration of EUR 49.2 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.