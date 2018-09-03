Log in
SIGNIFY (LIGHT)
SIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update, September 3
PU
01:01pSIGNIFY : share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/30SIGNIFY : More switch and luminaire partners for Philips Hue
PU
Signify : share repurchase periodic update, September 3

09/03/2018

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 296,566 shares in the period August 27, 2018 to August 31, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 24.15 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 7.2 million.

Accordingly, Signify's interest in its own shares has risen above 3% and as a result, the company notified the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018. The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,046,739 shares for a total consideration of EUR 49.2 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:21:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 546 M
EBIT 2018 487 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Debt 2018 593 M
Yield 2018 5,14%
P/E ratio 2018 13,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 3 345 M
