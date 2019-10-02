Signify : signs VPPA with Green Investment Group, blowing fresh breeze of renewable energy into Polish operations

Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services (ESS) was an advisor to Signify on the process of identifying and selecting the project.

'Signify is demonstrating significant leadership with this VPPA,' said Philippe Diez, Vice President EMEA for the ESS division. 'It's the first publicly announced VPPA in Poland supporting renewables in a market dominated by fossil fuels. We congratulate Signify for their steadfast commitment to carbon reduction and a renewable energy future.'

Corporate VPPAs are increasingly popular in Europe to reduce carbon emissions. They also play a critical role in accelerating the growth of renewables in markets where there's little to no subsidy provided. Under this approach, the renewable power is sold onto the grid with the business user providing a guaranteed strike price - providing income stability for the renewable project while guaranteeing clean energy benefits for the corporate buyer.

For more information on Signify's commitments to sustainability, visit our website:

https://www.signify.com/global/sustainability/brighter-lives-better-world

