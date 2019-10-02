Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY

(LIGHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Signify : signs VPPA with Green Investment Group, blowing fresh breeze of renewable energy into Polish operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:03am EDT

Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services (ESS) was an advisor to Signify on the process of identifying and selecting the project.

'Signify is demonstrating significant leadership with this VPPA,' said Philippe Diez, Vice President EMEA for the ESS division. 'It's the first publicly announced VPPA in Poland supporting renewables in a market dominated by fossil fuels. We congratulate Signify for their steadfast commitment to carbon reduction and a renewable energy future.'

Corporate VPPAs are increasingly popular in Europe to reduce carbon emissions. They also play a critical role in accelerating the growth of renewables in markets where there's little to no subsidy provided. Under this approach, the renewable power is sold onto the grid with the business user providing a guaranteed strike price - providing income stability for the renewable project while guaranteeing clean energy benefits for the corporate buyer.

For more information on Signify's commitments to sustainability, visit our website:
https://www.signify.com/global/sustainability/brighter-lives-better-world

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:02:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIGNIFY
04:03aSIGNIFY : signs VPPA with Green Investment Group, blowing fresh breeze of renewa..
PU
10/01SIGNIFY : LiFi and 5G, stronger together!
PU
09/30SIGNIFY : lighting makes Marseille's Orange Velodrome now largest 100% LED stadi..
PU
09/23SIGNIFY : CEO calls on governments to accelerate sustainability actions for a ca..
PU
09/19ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips to sell remaining 10.7% stake in Signify for 357 million..
RE
09/19SIGNIFY : New LED lighting in Kobe Misaki stadium for world's biggest rugby tour..
PU
09/19SIGNIFY : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/17SIGNIFY : Grab the popcorn! Take your home entertainment to the next level with ..
PU
09/16SIGNIFY : named Industry Leader in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PU
09/16SIGNIFY : named Industry Leader in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Sept..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 324 M
EBIT 2019 651 M
Net income 2019 290 M
Debt 2019 854 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 3 170 M
Chart SIGNIFY
Duration : Period :
Signify Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,63  €
Last Close Price 25,17  €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Rougeot Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY22.96%3 464
ASSA ABLOY39.55%24 767
SAINT-GOBAIN24.72%21 329
GEBERIT23.44%17 215
MASCO43.71%12 065
KINGSPAN GROUP20.65%8 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group