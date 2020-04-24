Q1 results, April 24, 2020, 07:00 CET 0 04/24/2020 | 01:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Press Release April 24, 2020 Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.4 billion, operational profitability of 7.9% and a free cash flow of EUR 112 million First quarter 20201 Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 56 million in Q4 19 to 60 million in Q1 20

CSG growing profit engines -14.5%; CSG total Signify -15.3%

-14.5%; CSG total Signify -15.3% Adj. indirect costs down EUR 56 million, or -11.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope

-11.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope Adj. EBITA margin improved by 10 bps to 7.9%, with a neutral effect from currencies

Adj. EBITA margin of the growing profit engines increased by 100 bps to 7.7%

Net income of EUR 27 million (Q1 19: EUR 44 million)

Free cash flow doubled to EUR 112 million (Q1 19: EUR 55 million)

Acquisition of Cooper Lighting completed; integration is well underway and achievement of synergies on track COVID-19 update Q1 Health & safety of employees was our highest priority

Supported local partners and communities: donations of UV-C lamps and (solar) luminaires

UV-C lamps and (solar) luminaires Our global manufacturing capacity was restored to more than 80%

Broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability and free cash flow in place from start of Q1

Liquidity remains strong, with a cash position of EUR 924 million at the end of Q1 20 Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's first quarter 2020 results. "We were early to mobilize our teams worldwide and implement a broad range of actions to face the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am particularly satisfied with the successful measures we took to protect the health and safety of our employees and the people around us. We largely restored the performance of our supply chain to minimize the impact on our customers. We rapidly implemented a set of dedicated actions that enabled us to improve our operating margin and double our free cash flow despite a decline in demand," said CEO Eric Rondolat. "We are building on these achievements to manage our performance in the second quarter as we expect demand to be further impacted. In addition, we are taking extra measures to protect our profitability and cash flow. We have also started to explore new business opportunities arising from the situation whilst remaining very close to our customers. I believe that all these measures will help us to strengthen our market positions." ¹This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release. Page 2 COVID-19 actions From the start of the outbreak, we have been very agile and thorough in dealing with the challenges through global and local crisis response teams. We have implemented a variety of policies including a ban on domestic and international travel, access restrictions to our sites, homeworking and very stringent hygiene and health measures across our plants, logistic hubs and R&D centers. We provided protective equipment, such as hand sanitizers, masks and temperature measurement tools. We also implemented a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures include savings in, amongst others, selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. In addition, we have implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, a curtailment of uncommitted and non-essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the dividend proposal. We are accelerating and extending mitigating measures, including: Supervisory Board and Leadership Team took a 20% salary reduction for Q2

A significant part of our employees voluntarily supported a 20% worktime reduction and pro-rata pay adjustment for a period of 3 months

pro-rata pay adjustment for a period of 3 months A 6-month delay in merit increases, where possible

6-month delay in merit increases, where possible An external hiring freeze Outlook Considering the uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify does not provide financial guidance at this point in time. Successfully completed Cooper Lighting acquisition On March 2, 2020, Signify completed the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton. Since the announcement of the transaction, Signify has worked intensively with the Cooper Lighting teams to finalize integration plans which enabled us to start the implementation from day one. As a result, key business systems have been successfully segregated from Eaton and Cooper Lighting is now operating as a business unit within Signify. The agents are committed to the go-to market approach and associated benefits of the acquisition. The integration teams are also well on track to achieve the anticipated cost savings in procurement, supply chain and sourcing optimization. Page 3 Financial review First quarter in millions of EUR, except percentages 2019 2020 change Comparable sales growth -15.3% Effects of currency movements 1.3% Consolidation and other changes 10.6% Sales 1,478 1,427 -3.5% Adjusted gross margin 557 545 -2.1% Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 37.7% 38.2% Adj. SG&A expenses -395 -393 Adj. R&D expenses -69 -67 Adj. indirect costs -464 -460 1.0% Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 31.4% 32.2% Adjusted EBITA 115 112 -2.3% Adjusted EBITA margin 7.8% 7.9% Adjusted items -22 -42 EBITA 93 70 -25.0% Income from operations (EBIT) 69 43 -37.6% Net financial income/expense -9 -10 Income tax expense -16 -6 Net income 44 27 -39.2% Free cash flow 55 112 Basic EPS (€) 0.35 0.24 Employees (FTE) 28,689 38,446 First quarter Sales amounted to EUR 1,427 million, a nominal decrease of 3.5%. Adjusted for 1.3% currency effects and 10.6% consolidation (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite) and other changes, comparable sales declined by 15.3%. LED-based sales represent 78% of total sales. The adjusted gross margin increased by 50 bps to 38.2%, including a negative currency effect of 10 bps. Adjusted indirect costs decreased by EUR 4 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, indirect costs decreased by EUR 56 million, or 11.1%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 112 million compared with EUR 115 million in the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin increased by 10 bps to 7.9%, with a neutral effect from currencies. Total restructuring costs were EUR 13 million, acquisition- related charges EUR 18 million and incidental items EUR 11 million. Net income decreased from EUR 44 million last year to EUR 27 million in Q1 20, mainly due to higher acquisition-related charges and other incidentals. Free cash flow doubled from EUR 55 million last year to EUR 112 million in Q1 20, mainly as a result of strong working capital management in the growing profit engines, and the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Page 4 Growing profit engines In percentages CSG Adj. EBITA margin Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 LED -0.2% -16.2% 11.9% 10.9% Professional -1.5% -14.2% 5.3% 6.7% Home 24.4% -8.0% -6.1% 0.9% Growing profit engines 1.1% -14.5% 6.7% 7.7% Despite the decline in top-line, the growing profit engines have improved the Adjusted EBITA margin by 100 bps to 7.7%, driven by Professional and Home. LED First quarter In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change Comparable sales growth (%) -16.2% Sales 449 426 -5.2% Adjusted EBITA 54 46 -13.8% Adjusted EBITA margin (%) 11.9% 10.9% EBITA 52 39 Income from operations (EBIT) 51 38 First quarter Sales amounted to EUR 426 million, a nominal decrease of 5.2% and a decrease of 16.2% on a comparable basis. Both LED lamps and LED electronics were impacted by the pandemic. Initially the impact was mainly on the supply side, which subsequently exacerbated due to a decline in demand as a result of the countermeasures taken by governments and customers across the world. The Adjusted EBITA margin declined by 100 bps to 10.9%, mainly due to lower sales volumes. Professional First quarter In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change Comparable sales growth (%) -14.2% Sales 599 639 6.7% Adjusted EBITA 32 43 33.9% Adjusted EBITA margin (%) 5.3% 6.7% EBITA 23 18 Income from operations (EBIT) 1 -7 First quarter Sales amounted to EUR 639 million, a nominal increase of 6.7% due to the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 14.2%, largely as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 43 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 140 bps to 6.7%, mainly driven by an improvement in gross margin and indirect cost savings. Page 5 Home First quarter In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change Comparable sales growth (%) -8.0% Sales 115 103 -10.5% Adjusted EBITA -7 1 Adjusted EBITA margin (%) -6.1% 0.9% EBITA -7 -1 Income from operations (EBIT) -8 -2 First quarter Sales amounted to EUR 103 million, a decrease of 8.0% on a comparable basis. Supported by gross margin improvements and the cost measures taken in 2019, Home increased Adjusted EBITA by EUR 8 million to EUR 1 million, improving the Adjusted EBITA margin from -6.1% last year to 0.9% in Q1 20. Cash engine - Lamps First quarter In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change Comparable sales growth (%) -17.8% Sales 309 257 -16.6% Adjusted EBITA 63 45 -28.3% Adjusted EBITA margin (%) 20.5% 17.6% EBITA 61 39 Income from operations (EBIT) 60 39 First quarter Sales amounted to EUR 257 million, a comparable decrease of 17.8%. Our cash engine continues to deliver on its 'last company standing' strategy, which resulted in further market share gains and solid free cash flow generation. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained robust at 17.6%. Other First quarter Other represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -23 million (Q1 19: EUR -27 million). EBITA amounted to EUR -25 million (Q1 19: EUR -35 million), including restructuring costs of EUR 2 million (Q1 19: EUR 7 million). Page 6 Sales by market First quarter In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020* change CSG Europe 533 502 -5.8% -6.1% Americas 430 484 12.6% -15.2% Rest of the World 432 325 -24.8% -26.1% Global businesses 84 117 38.3% -16.3% Total 1,478 1,427 -3.5% -15.3% *Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite First quarter Overall, sales in Q1 20 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable sales in Europe decreased by 6.1%, with a particularly soft performance in Italy, Spain, France, and the UK. Comparable sales in the Americas decreased by 15.2%, due to the ongoing decline in conventional and more challenging market conditions in the US, Canada and Latin America. In the Rest of the World, comparable sales declined by 26.1%, mainly due to weak market activity in China, India and Southeast Asia. Working capital In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 31 Mar '19* 31 Dec '19 31 Mar '20 Inventories 943 874 1,019 Trade and other receivables 1,231 1,223 1,173 Trade and other payables -1,522 -1,684 -1,673 Other working capital items -65 -25 -49 Working capital 587 388 470 As a % of last-twelve-months sales 9.3% 6.2% 7.6% Trade and other payables include accrued liabilities which was previously on a separate line, other working capital items include deferred income which was previously in trade and other payables. First quarter Working capital improved by EUR 117 million to EUR 470 million year-on-year, mainly driven by lower receivables and higher payables, notwithstanding the addition of Cooper Lighting's working capital. Working capital represents 7.6% of sales, compared with 9.3% at the end of March 2019. Working capital improved by 320 bps to 6.1% of sales when including pro-formalast-twelve-months sales for both Cooper Lighting and Klite. Cash flow analysis First quarter In millions of EUR 2019 2020 Income from operations (EBIT) 69 43 Depreciation and amortization 70 78 Additions to (releases of) provisions 41 33 Utilizations of provisions -57 -52 Change in working capital -29 52 Net interest and financing costs paid -4 -10 Income taxes paid -19 -28 Net capex -10 -17 Other -5 12 Free cash flow 55 112 Page 7 First quarter Free cash flow doubled from EUR 55 million last year to EUR 112 million in Q1 20, mainly as a result of strong working capital management in our growing profit engines, and the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Free cash flow included a restructuring payout of EUR 18 million (Q1 19: EUR 25 million). Net debt and total equity In millions of EUR 31 Mar '19 31 Dec '19 31 Mar '20 Short-term debt 151 96 95 Long-term debt 1,370 1,369 2,639 Gross debt 1,521 1,465 2,734 Cash and cash equivalents 733 847 924 Net debt 789 618 1,810 Total equity 2,208 2,324 2,334 First quarter Signify's cash position has increased by EUR 77 million to EUR 924 million compared with the end of 2019. Net debt amounted to EUR 1,810 million, an increase of EUR 1,192 million compared with the end of 2019. The increase in long- term debt can be explained by the USD 1.4 billion bridge loan facility to finance the acquisition of Cooper Lighting. Total equity increased to EUR 2,334 million at the end of Q1 (Q4 19: EUR 2,324 million), primarily due to net income and unrealized gains on cash flow hedges, offset by currency translation. Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is causing, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. Signify's focus remains on maintaining a robust capital structure and on its policy to prioritize future deleveraging to support its commitment to an investment grade credit rating. Page 8 Other information Appendix A - Financial statements information Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures Appendix C - Financial Glossary Conference call and audio webcast Eric Rondolat (CEO) and René van Schooten (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss first quarter 2020 results. A live and on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website. Financial calendar 2020 May 19 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders July 24 Second quarter and half year results 2020 October 23 Third quarter results 2020 For further information, please contact: Signify Investor Relations Rogier Dierckx Tel: +31 6 1138 4609 E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com Signify Corporate Communications Elco van Groningen Tel: +31 6 1086 5519 E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com About Signify Signify(Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philipsproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage. Page 9 Important Information Forward-Looking Statements and Risks & Uncertainties This document and the related oral presentation contain, and responses to questions following the presentation may contain, forward-looking statements that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of Signify N.V. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and future operational results. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its Group Companies and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to: adverse economic and political developments, the impacts of COVID-19, rapid technological change, competition in the general lighting market, development of lighting systems and services, successful implementation of business transformation programs, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, reputational and adverse effects on business due to activities in Environment, Health Safety, compliance risks, ability to attract and retain talented personnel, adverse currency effects, pension liabilities, and exposure to international tax laws. Please see "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in Chapter 12 of the Annual Report 2019 for discussion of material risks, uncertainties and other important factors which may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's Annual Report 2019. Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not considered material as of the date of this document could also prove to be important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law. Market and Industry Information All references to market share, market data, industry statistics and industry forecasts in this document consist of estimates compiled by industry professionals, competitors, organizations or analysts, of publicly available information or of the Group's own assessment of its sales and markets. Rankings are based on sales unless otherwise stated. Non-IFRS Financial Measures Certain parts of this document contain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, adjusted gross margin, EBITA, Adjusted EBITA, and free cash flow, and other related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the Group's business and operations and, accordingly, they have not been audited or reviewed. Not all companies calculate non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis and these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other companies under the same or similar names. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures is contained in this document. For further information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Chapter 18 Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" in the Annual Report 2019. Presentation All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up to totals provided. All reported data are unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the annual report 2019 but does not represent a formal IAS 34 interim financial reporting report. Changes to financial reporting following announced organizational changes On January 20, 2020, Signify announcedits intent to adapt its business structure to enable a stronger customer focus and enhanced specialization to further increase execution speed. To this end, the company intends to move from its current four business groups (BG) to three divisions: Digital Solutions, formerly known as BG Professional, Digital Products, which combines BG LED and BG Home, and Conventional Products, which is the current BG Lamps. As a consequence, Signify intends to adapt its segment reporting accordingly. Market Abuse Regulation This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Page 10 Appendix A - Financial statements information A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated First quarter 2019 2020 Sales 1,478 1,427 Cost of sales (927) (895) Gross margin 552 533 Selling, general and administrative expenses (409) (422) Research and development expenses (72) (68) Impairment of goodwill - - Other business income 2 2 Other business expenses (4) (1) Income from operations 69 43 Financial income 5 5 Financial expenses (14) (15) Results relating to investments in associates 1 (0) Income before taxes 61 33 Income tax expense (16) (6) Net income 44 27 Attribution of net income for the period: Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Signify N.V. 44 30 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (0) (3) Amounts may not add up due to rounding Page 11 B. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME in millions of EUR First quarter 2019 2020 Net income (loss) 44 27 Pensions and other post-employment plans: Remeasurements (2) 0 Income tax effect on remeasurements - - Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (2) 0 Currency translation differences: Net current period change, before tax 45 (31) Income tax effect (2) - Cash flow hedges: Net current period change, before tax 17 14 Income tax effect (3) (3) Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss 57 (20) Other comprehensive income (loss) 55 (20) Total comprehensive income (loss) 99 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Signify N.V. 97 9 Non-controlling interests 1 (3) Amounts may not add up due to rounding Page 12 C. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION In millions of EUR Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Goodwill Intangible assets, other than goodwill Investments in associates Financial assets Deferred tax assets Other assets Total non-current assets Current assets Inventories Financial assets Other assets Derivative financial assets Income tax receivable Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents Assets classified as held for sale Total current assets Total assets December 31, March 31, 2019 2020 644 796 1,943 2,445 443 916 14 14 49 43 384 374 64 59 3,541 4,646 874 1,019 0 - 161 173 16 24 48 54 1,223 1,173 847 924 4 10 3,174 3,377 6,715 8,023 December 31, 2019 Equity Shareholders' equity 2,181 Non-controlling interests 142 Total equity 2,324 Non-current liabilities Debt 1,369 Post-employment benefits 437 Provisions 216 Deferred tax liabilities 28 Income tax payable 52 Other liabilities 135 Total non-current liabilities 2,236 Current liabilities Debt, including bank overdrafts 96 Derivative financial liabilities 20 Income tax payable 22 Trade and other payables 1,684 Provisions 149 Other liabilities 183 Liabilities from assets classified as held for sale 2 Total current liabilities 2,155 Total liabilities and total equity 6,715 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. March 31, 2020 2,193 141 2,334 2,639 430 237 23 49 135 3,513 95 32 14 1,673 146 215 2 2,177 8,023 D. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In millions of EUR Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets

non-financial assets Impairment (reversal) of goodwill, other non-current financial assets and inv. in associates

non-current financial assets and inv. in associates Net gain on sale of assets

Net interest expense on debt, borrowings and other liabilities

Income tax expense

Additions to (releases of) provisions

Additions to (releases of) post-employment benefits

post-employment benefits Other items Decrease (increase) in working capital: Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

Increase (decrease) in other current assets and liabilities

Increase (decrease) in other non-current assets and liabilities Utilizations of provisions

Utilizations of post-employment benefits Net interest and financing costs paid Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Net capital expenditures: Additions of intangible assets

Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net proceeds from (cash used for) derivatives and other financial assets Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash disposed of Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Dividend paid Proceeds from issuance of debt Repayment of debt Purchase of treasury shares Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities Net cash flows Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period 2) Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period 3) Page 13 First quarter 2019 1 2020 44 27 131 133 70 78 - 0 4 7 16 6 35 28 6 5 1 8 52 21 220 (9) (185) 1226 7 (43) (9) (10) (19) (28) 65 129 (10) (17) (4) (5) (7) (12) 1 0 5 10 (0) (1,270) - 0 (5) (1,277) - - 1 2,455 (27) (1,218) - (6) (27) 1,231 33 84 15 (5) 664 840 712 919 Amounts may not add up due to rounding 1 Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year figures to conform with current year presentation. Refer to our Annual Report 2019 for further details of the reclassifications. These reclassifications did not impact net cash flows, or total cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; 2 For Q1 2020 and 2019, included bank overdrafts of EUR 7 million and EUR 12 million, respectively; 3 Included bank overdrafts of EUR 5 million and EUR 20 million as at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Page 14 Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS Financial Measures Sales growth composition in % First quarter comparable currency consolidation nominal growth effects and other growth changes 2020 vs 2019 LED -16.2 1.1 9.9 -5.2 Professional -14.2 1.5 19.4 6.7 Home -8.0 0.8 -3.4 -10.5 Lamps -17.8 1.3 -0.1 -16.6 Total -15.3 1.3 10.6 -3.5 Sales growth composition in % First quarter comparable currency consolidation nominal growth effects and other growth changes 2020 vs 2019 Europe -6.1 0.3 0.0 -5.8 Americas -15.2 2.1 25.8 12.6 Rest of the World -26.1 1.5 -0.2 -24.8 Global businesses -16.3 0.2 54.4 38.3 Total -15.3 1.3 10.6 -3.5 Page 15 Adjusted EBITA to Income from operations (or EBIT) (in millions of EUR) First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITA Restructuring Acquisition-relatedcharges Incidental items EBITA Amortization 1) Income from operations (or EBIT) Signify LED 112 46 (2) (2) (3) 70 39 (1)

43 38 Professional Home Lamps Other 43 1 45 (23) (4) (1) (3) (2) (16) - - - (4) (1) (3) (0) 18 (1) 39 (25) (25) (1) (0) (0) (7) (2) 39 (25) First quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITA 115 54 32 (7) 63 (27) Restructuring (20) (2) (8) (0) (3) (7) Acquisition-related charges (0) - (0) - - - Incidental items (2) - - - - (2) EBITA 93 52 23 (7) 61 (35) Amortization 1) (24) (1) (22) (0) (0) (1) Income from operations (or EBIT) 69 51 1 (8) 60 (36) Amounts may not add up due to rounding 1 Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangibles and goodwill Page 16 Income from operations to Adjusted EBITA (in millions of EUR) In millions of EUR First quarter 2020 Sales Cost of sales Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Indirect costs 1 Impairment of goodwill Other business income Other business expenses Income from operations Amortization Income from operations excl. amortization (EBITA) First quarter 2019 Sales Cost of sales Gross margin Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Indirect costs Impairment of goodwill Other business income Other business expenses Income from operations Amortization Income from operations excl. amortization (EBITA) Acquisition related Incidental Reported Restructuring charges items 2 Adjusted 1,427 - - - 1,427 (895) 4 7 2 (882) 533 4 7 2 545 (422) 8 12 10 (393) (68) 1 0 - (67) (490) 9 12 10 (460) - - - - - 2 - - (0) 2 (1) - - 0 (1) 43 13 18 11 85 (27) - - - (27) 70 13 18 11 112 1,478 - - - 1,478 (927) 5 - - (922) 552 5 - - 557 (409) 12 0 2 (395) (72) 3 - - (69) (481) 15 0 2 (464) - - - - - 2 - - - 2 (4) - - - (4) 69 20 0 2 91 (24) - - - (24) 93 20 0 2 115 Amounts may not add up due to rounding 1 Adj. indirect costs included a negative currency impact of EUR 5 million and changes in scope of EUR 46 million in Q1 20. Adjusting for the currency and changes in scope, indirect costs reduced by EUR 56 million on a comparable basis; 2 Incidental items are non-recurring by nature and relate to the separation, company name change, transformation and real estate gains Page 17 Appendix C - Financial glossary Acquisition-related charges Costs that are directly triggered by the acquisition of a company, such as transaction costs, purchase accounting related costs and integration-related expenses Adjusted EBITA EBITA excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental charges Adjusted EBITA margin Adjusted EBITA divided by sales to third parties (excluding intersegment) Adjusted gross margin Gross margin, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to cost of sales Adjusted indirect costs Indirect costs, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to indirect costs Adjusted R&D expenses Research and development expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to research and development expenses Adjusted SG&A expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to selling, general and administrative expenses Changes in scope Consolidation effects related to acquisitions (Cooper Lighting and Klite) Comparable sales growth (CSG) The period-on-period growth in sales excluding the effects of currency movements and changes in consolidation and other changes EBIT Income from operations EBITA Income from operations excluding amortization and impairment of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill EBITDA Income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets Effects of changes in consolidation and In the event a business is acquired (or divested), the impact of the other changes consolidation (or de-consolidation) on the Group's figures is included (or excluded) in the calculation of the comparable sales growth figures. Other changes include regulatory changes and changes originating from new accounting standards Effects of currency movements Calculated by translating the foreign currency financials of the previous period and the current period into euros at the same average exchange rates. Employees Employees of Signify at period end expressed on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities minus net capital expenditures. Free cash flow includes interest paid and income taxes paid Gross margin Sales minus cost of sales Incidental charges Any item with an income statement impact (loss or gain) that is deemed to be both significant and not part of normal business activity. Other incidental items may extend over several quarters within the same financial year Page 18 Indirect costs The sum of selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses Net capital expenditures Additions of intangible assets, capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net debt Short-term debt, long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents Net leverage ratio The ratio of consolidated reported net debt to consolidated reported EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the financial covenant R&D expenses Research and development expenses Restructuring costs The estimated costs of initiated reorganizations, the most significant of which have been approved by the group, and which generally involve the realignment of certain parts of the industrial and commercial organization SG&A expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses Working capital The sum of inventories, trade and other receivables, other current assets, derivative financial assets minus the sum of trade and other payables, derivative financial liabilities and other current liabilities. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Signify NV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 05:07:09 UTC 0 Latest news on SIGNIFY N.V. 01:08a Q1 RESULTS, APRIL 24, 2020, 07 : 00 cet PU 01:00a Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.4 billion, operational profitabi.. GL 04/17 SIGNIFY : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating MD 04/09 SIGNIFY : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan MD 04/06 SIGNIFY : Sell rating from JP Morgan MD 04/06 SIGNIFY N.V. : Crossing thresholds CO 04/03 SIGNIFY N.V. : Crossing thresholds CO 04/01 SIGNIFY N.V. : Crossing thresholds CO 03/30 SIGNIFY : Kepler Chevreux sticks Neutral MD 03/30 SIGNIFY N.V. : Crossing thresholds CO