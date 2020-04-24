Q1 results, April 24, 2020, 07:00 CET

Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.4 billion, operational profitability of 7.9% and a free cash flow of EUR 112 million
First quarter 20201
Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 56 million in Q4 19 to 60 million in Q1 20
CSG growing profit engines -14.5%; CSG total Signify -15.3%
Adj. indirect costs down EUR 56 million, or -11.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope
Adj. EBITA margin improved by 10 bps to 7.9%, with a neutral effect from currencies
Adj. EBITA margin of the growing profit engines increased by 100 bps to 7.7%
Net income of EUR 27 million (Q1 19: EUR 44 million)
Free cash flow doubled to EUR 112 million (Q1 19: EUR 55 million)
Acquisition of Cooper Lighting completed; integration is well underway and achievement of synergies on track
COVID-19 update Q1
Health & safety of employees was our highest priority
Supported local partners and communities: donations of UV-C lamps and (solar) luminaires
Our global manufacturing capacity was restored to more than 80%
Broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability and free cash flow in place from start of Q1
Liquidity remains strong, with a cash position of EUR 924 million at the end of Q1 20
Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's first quarter 2020 results. "We were early to mobilize our teams worldwide and implement a broad range of actions to face the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am particularly satisfied with the successful measures we took to protect the health and safety of our employees and the people around us. We largely restored the performance of our supply chain to minimize the impact on our customers. We rapidly implemented a set of dedicated actions that enabled us to improve our operating margin and double our free cash flow despite a decline in demand," said CEO Eric Rondolat. "We are building on these achievements to manage our performance in the second quarter as we expect demand to be further impacted. In addition, we are taking extra measures to protect our profitability and cash flow. We have also started to explore new business opportunities arising from the situation whilst remaining very close to our customers. I believe that all these measures will help us to strengthen our market positions."
¹This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.
COVID-19 actions
From the start of the outbreak, we have been very agile and thorough in dealing with the challenges through global and local crisis response teams. We have implemented a variety of policies including a ban on domestic and international travel, access restrictions to our sites, homeworking and very stringent hygiene and health measures across our plants, logistic hubs and R&D centers. We provided protective equipment, such as hand sanitizers, masks and temperature measurement tools.
We also implemented a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures include savings in, amongst others, selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. In addition, we have implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, a curtailment of uncommitted and non-essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the dividend proposal.
We are accelerating and extending mitigating measures, including:
Supervisory Board and Leadership Team took a 20% salary reduction for Q2
A significant part of our employees voluntarily supported a 20% worktime reduction and pro-rata pay adjustment for a period of 3 months
A 6-month delay in merit increases, where possible
An external hiring freeze
Outlook
Considering the uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify does not provide financial guidance at this point in time.
Successfully completed Cooper Lighting acquisition
On March 2, 2020, Signify completed the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton. Since the announcement of the transaction, Signify has worked intensively with the Cooper Lighting teams to finalize integration plans which enabled us to start the implementation from day one. As a result, key business systems have been successfully segregated from Eaton and Cooper Lighting is now operating as a business unit within Signify. The agents are committed to the go-to market approach and associated benefits of the acquisition. The integration teams are also well on track to achieve the anticipated cost savings in procurement, supply chain and sourcing optimization.
Financial review
First quarter
in millions of EUR, except percentages
2019
2020
change
Comparable sales growth
-15.3%
Effects of currency movements
1.3%
Consolidation and other changes
10.6%
Sales
1,478
1,427
-3.5%
Adjusted gross margin
557
545
-2.1%
Adj. gross margin (as % of sales)
37.7%
38.2%
Adj. SG&A expenses
-395
-393
Adj. R&D expenses
-69
-67
Adj. indirect costs
-464
-460
1.0%
Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales)
31.4%
32.2%
Adjusted EBITA
115
112
-2.3%
Adjusted EBITA margin
7.8%
7.9%
Adjusted items
-22
-42
EBITA
93
70
-25.0%
Income from operations (EBIT)
69
43
-37.6%
Net financial income/expense
-9
-10
Income tax expense
-16
-6
Net income
44
27
-39.2%
Free cash flow
55
112
Basic EPS (€)
0.35
0.24
Employees (FTE)
28,689
38,446
First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 1,427 million, a nominal decrease of 3.5%. Adjusted for 1.3% currency effects and 10.6% consolidation (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite) and other changes, comparable sales declined by 15.3%. LED-based sales represent 78% of total sales. The adjusted gross margin increased by 50 bps to 38.2%, including a negative currency effect of 10 bps. Adjusted indirect costs decreased by EUR 4 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, indirect costs decreased by EUR 56 million, or 11.1%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 112 million compared with EUR 115 million in the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin increased by 10 bps to 7.9%, with a neutral effect from currencies. Total restructuring costs were EUR 13 million, acquisition- related charges EUR 18 million and incidental items EUR 11 million. Net income decreased from EUR 44 million last year to EUR 27 million in Q1 20, mainly due to higher acquisition-related charges and other incidentals. Free cash flow doubled from EUR 55 million last year to EUR 112 million in Q1 20, mainly as a result of strong working capital management in the growing profit engines, and the consolidation of Cooper Lighting.
Growing profit engines
In percentages
CSG
Adj. EBITA margin
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
LED
-0.2%
-16.2%
11.9%
10.9%
Professional
-1.5%
-14.2%
5.3%
6.7%
Home
24.4%
-8.0%
-6.1%
0.9%
Growing profit engines
1.1%
-14.5%
6.7%
7.7%
Despite the decline in top-line, the growing profit engines have improved the Adjusted EBITA margin by 100 bps to 7.7%, driven by Professional and Home.
LED
First quarter
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
Comparable sales growth (%)
-16.2%
Sales
449
426
-5.2%
Adjusted EBITA
54
46
-13.8%
Adjusted EBITA margin (%)
11.9%
10.9%
EBITA
52
39
Income from operations (EBIT)
51
38
First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 426 million, a nominal decrease of 5.2% and a decrease of 16.2% on a comparable basis. Both LED lamps and LED electronics were impacted by the pandemic. Initially the impact was mainly on the supply side, which subsequently exacerbated due to a decline in demand as a result of the countermeasures taken by governments and customers across the world. The Adjusted EBITA margin declined by 100 bps to 10.9%, mainly due to lower sales volumes.
Professional
First quarter
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
Comparable sales growth (%)
-14.2%
Sales
599
639
6.7%
Adjusted EBITA
32
43
33.9%
Adjusted EBITA margin (%)
5.3%
6.7%
EBITA
23
18
Income from operations (EBIT)
1
-7
First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 639 million, a nominal increase of 6.7% due to the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 14.2%, largely as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 43 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 140 bps to 6.7%, mainly driven by an improvement in gross margin and indirect cost savings.
Home
First quarter
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
Comparable sales growth (%)
-8.0%
Sales
115
103
-10.5%
Adjusted EBITA
-7
1
Adjusted EBITA margin (%)
-6.1%
0.9%
EBITA
-7
-1
Income from operations (EBIT)
-8
-2
First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 103 million, a decrease of 8.0% on a comparable basis. Supported by gross margin improvements and the cost measures taken in 2019, Home increased Adjusted EBITA by EUR 8 million to EUR 1 million, improving the Adjusted EBITA margin from -6.1% last year to 0.9% in Q1 20.
Cash engine - Lamps
First quarter
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
Comparable sales growth (%)
-17.8%
Sales
309
257
-16.6%
Adjusted EBITA
63
45
-28.3%
Adjusted EBITA margin (%)
20.5%
17.6%
EBITA
61
39
Income from operations (EBIT)
60
39
First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 257 million, a comparable decrease of 17.8%. Our cash engine continues to deliver on its 'last company standing' strategy, which resulted in further market share gains and solid free cash flow generation. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained robust at 17.6%.
Other
First quarter
Other represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -23 million (Q1 19: EUR -27 million). EBITA amounted to EUR -25 million (Q1 19: EUR -35 million), including restructuring costs of EUR 2 million (Q1 19: EUR 7 million).
Sales by market
First quarter
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020*
change
CSG
Europe
533
502
-5.8%
-6.1%
Americas
430
484
12.6%
-15.2%
Rest of the World
432
325
-24.8%
-26.1%
Global businesses
84
117
38.3%
-16.3%
Total
1,478
1,427
-3.5%
-15.3%
*Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite
First quarter
Overall, sales in Q1 20 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable sales in Europe decreased by 6.1%, with a particularly soft performance in Italy, Spain, France, and the UK. Comparable sales in the Americas decreased by 15.2%, due to the ongoing decline in conventional and more challenging market conditions in the US, Canada and Latin America. In the Rest of the World, comparable sales declined by 26.1%, mainly due to weak market activity in China, India and Southeast Asia.
Working capital
In millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
31 Mar '19*
31 Dec '19
31 Mar '20
Inventories
943
874
1,019
Trade and other receivables
1,231
1,223
1,173
Trade and other payables
-1,522
-1,684
-1,673
Other working capital items
-65
-25
-49
Working capital
587
388
470
As a % of last-twelve-months sales
9.3%
6.2%
7.6%
Trade and other payables include accrued liabilities which was previously on a separate line, other working capital items include deferred income which was previously in trade and other payables.
First quarter
Working capital improved by EUR 117 million to EUR 470 million year-on-year, mainly driven by lower receivables and higher payables, notwithstanding the addition of Cooper Lighting's working capital. Working capital represents 7.6% of sales, compared with 9.3% at the end of March 2019. Working capital improved by 320 bps to 6.1% of sales when including pro-formalast-twelve-months sales for both Cooper Lighting and Klite.
Cash flow analysis
First quarter
In millions of EUR
2019
2020
Income from operations (EBIT)
69
43
Depreciation and amortization
70
78
Additions to (releases of) provisions
41
33
Utilizations of provisions
-57
-52
Change in working capital
-29
52
Net interest and financing costs paid
-4
-10
Income taxes paid
-19
-28
Net capex
-10
-17
Other
-5
12
Free cash flow
55
112
First quarter
Free cash flow doubled from EUR 55 million last year to EUR 112 million in Q1 20, mainly as a result of strong working capital management in our growing profit engines, and the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Free cash flow included a restructuring payout of EUR 18 million (Q1 19: EUR 25 million).
Net debt and total equity
In millions of EUR
31 Mar '19
31 Dec '19
31 Mar '20
Short-term debt
151
96
95
Long-term debt
1,370
1,369
2,639
Gross debt
1,521
1,465
2,734
Cash and cash equivalents
733
847
924
Net debt
789
618
1,810
Total equity
2,208
2,324
2,334
First quarter
Signify's cash position has increased by EUR 77 million to EUR 924 million compared with the end of 2019. Net debt amounted to EUR 1,810 million, an increase of EUR 1,192 million compared with the end of 2019. The increase in long- term debt can be explained by the USD 1.4 billion bridge loan facility to finance the acquisition of Cooper Lighting.
Total equity increased to EUR 2,334 million at the end of Q1 (Q4 19: EUR 2,324 million), primarily due to net income and unrealized gains on cash flow hedges, offset by currency translation.
Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is causing, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place.
Signify's focus remains on maintaining a robust capital structure and on its policy to prioritize future deleveraging to support its commitment to an investment grade credit rating.
Other information
Appendix A - Financial statements information
Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures
Appendix C - Financial Glossary
Conference call and audio webcast
Eric Rondolat (CEO) and René van Schooten (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss first quarter 2020 results. A live and on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website.
Financial calendar 2020
May 19
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
July 24
Second quarter and half year results 2020
October 23
Third quarter results 2020
About Signify
Signify(Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philipsproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom,Twitter,LinkedInandInstagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.
Appendix A - Financial statements information
A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated
First quarter
2019
2020
Sales
1,478
1,427
Cost of sales
(927)
(895)
Gross margin
552
533
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(409)
(422)
Research and development expenses
(72)
(68)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
Other business income
2
2
Other business expenses
(4)
(1)
Income from operations
69
43
Financial income
5
5
Financial expenses
(14)
(15)
Results relating to investments in associates
1
(0)
Income before taxes
61
33
Income tax expense
(16)
(6)
Net income
44
27
Attribution of net income for the period:
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Signify N.V.
44
30
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(0)
(3)
Amounts may not add up due to rounding
B. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
in millions of EUR
First quarter
2019
2020
Net income (loss)
44
27
Pensions and other post-employment plans:
Remeasurements
(2)
0
Income tax effect on remeasurements
-
-
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(2)
0
Currency translation differences:
Net current period change, before tax
45
(31)
Income tax effect
(2)
-
Cash flow hedges:
Net current period change, before tax
17
14
Income tax effect
(3)
(3)
Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
57
(20)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
55
(20)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
99
6
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of Signify N.V.
97
9
Non-controlling interests
1
(3)
Amounts may not add up due to rounding
C. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In millions of EUR
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Goodwill
Intangible assets, other than goodwill
Investments in associates
Financial assets
Deferred tax assets
Other assets
Total non-current assets
Current assets
Inventories
Financial assets
Other assets
Derivative financial assets
Income tax receivable
Trade and other receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
Assets classified as held for sale
Total current assets
Total assets
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2020
644
796
1,943
2,445
443
916
14
14
49
43
384
374
64
59
3,541
4,646
874
1,019
0
-
161
173
16
24
48
54
1,223
1,173
847
924
4
10
3,174
3,377
6,715
8,023
December 31,
2019
Equity
Shareholders' equity
2,181
Non-controlling interests
142
Total equity
2,324
Non-current liabilities
Debt
1,369
Post-employment benefits
437
Provisions
216
Deferred tax liabilities
28
Income tax payable
52
Other liabilities
135
Total non-current liabilities
2,236
Current liabilities
Debt, including bank overdrafts
96
Derivative financial liabilities
20
Income tax payable
22
Trade and other payables
1,684
Provisions
149
Other liabilities
183
Liabilities from assets classified as held for sale
2
Total current liabilities
2,155
Total liabilities and total equity
6,715
March 31,
2020
2,193
141
2,334
2,639
430
237
23
49
135
3,513
95
32
14
1,673
146
215
2
2,177
8,023
D. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In millions of EUR
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets
Impairment (reversal) of goodwill, other non-current financial assets and inv. in associates
Net gain on sale of assets
Net interest expense on debt, borrowings and other liabilities
Income tax expense
Additions to (releases of) provisions
Additions to (releases of) post-employment benefits
Other items
Decrease (increase) in working capital:
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
Increase (decrease) in other current assets and liabilities
Increase (decrease) in other non-current assets and liabilities Utilizations of provisions
Utilizations of post-employment benefits Net interest and financing costs paid Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Net capital expenditures:
Additions of intangible assets
Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Net proceeds from (cash used for) derivatives and other financial assets Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash disposed of
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend paid
Proceeds from issuance of debt
Repayment of debt
Purchase of treasury shares
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
Net cash flows
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period 2)
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period 3)
First quarter
2019 1
2020
44
27
131
133
70
78
-
0
4
7
16
6
35
28
6
5
1
8
52
21 220
(9)
(185)
1226
7
(43)
(9)
(10)
(19)
(28)
65
129
(10)
(17)
(4)
(5)
(7)
(12)
1
0
5
10
(0)
(1,270)
-
0
(5)
(1,277)
-
-
1
2,455
(27)
(1,218)
-
(6)
(27)
1,231
33
84
15
(5)
664
840
712
919
Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS Financial Measures
Sales growth composition in %
First quarter
comparable
currency
consolidation
nominal
growth
effects
and other
growth
changes
2020 vs 2019
LED
-16.2
1.1
9.9
-5.2
Professional
-14.2
1.5
19.4
6.7
Home
-8.0
0.8
-3.4
-10.5
Lamps
-17.8
1.3
-0.1
-16.6
Total
-15.3
1.3
10.6
-3.5
Sales growth composition in %
First quarter
comparable
currency
consolidation
nominal
growth
effects
and other
growth
changes
2020 vs 2019
Europe
-6.1
0.3
0.0
-5.8
Americas
-15.2
2.1
25.8
12.6
Rest of the World
-26.1
1.5
-0.2
-24.8
Global businesses
-16.3
0.2
54.4
38.3
Total
-15.3
1.3
10.6
-3.5
Adjusted EBITA to Income from operations (or EBIT) (in millions of EUR)
First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITA RestructuringAcquisition-relatedcharges Incidental items
EBITA
Amortization 1)
Income from operations (or EBIT)
Signify
LED
112 46
(2)
(2)
(3)
70 39
(1)
43 38
Professional
Home
Lamps
Other
43
1
45
(23)
(4)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(16)
-
-
-
(4)
(1)
(3)
(0)
18
(1)
39
(25)
(25)
(1)
(0)
(0)
(7)
(2)
39
(25)
First quarter 2019
Adjusted EBITA
115
54
32
(7)
63
(27)
Restructuring
(20)
(2)
(8)
(0)
(3)
(7)
Acquisition-related charges
(0)
-
(0)
-
-
-
Incidental items
(2)
-
-
-
-
(2)
EBITA
93
52
23
(7)
61
(35)
Amortization 1)
(24)
(1)
(22)
(0)
(0)
(1)
Income from operations (or EBIT)
69
51
1
(8)
60
(36)
Income from operations to Adjusted EBITA (in millions of EUR)
In millions of EUR
First quarter 2020
Sales
Cost of sales
Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Research and development expenses
Indirect costs 1
Impairment of goodwill
Other business income
Other business expenses
Income from operations
Amortization
Income from operations excl. amortization (EBITA)
First quarter 2019
Sales
Cost of sales
Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Research and development expenses
Indirect costs
Impairment of goodwill
Other business income
Other business expenses
Income from operations
Amortization
Income from operations excl. amortization (EBITA)
Acquisition
related
Incidental
Reported
Restructuring
charges
items 2
Adjusted
1,427
-
-
-
1,427
(895)
4
7
2
(882)
533
4
7
2
545
(422)
8
12
10
(393)
(68)
1
0
-
(67)
(490)
9
12
10
(460)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
(0)
2
(1)
-
-
0
(1)
43
13
18
11
85
(27)
-
-
-
(27)
70
13
18
11
112
1,478
-
-
-
1,478
(927)
5
-
-
(922)
552
5
-
-
557
(409)
12
0
2
(395)
(72)
3
-
-
(69)
(481)
15
0
2
(464)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
(4)
-
-
-
(4)
69
20
0
2
91
(24)
-
-
-
(24)
93
20
0
2
115
Appendix C - Financial glossary
Acquisition-related charges
Costs that are directly triggered by the
acquisition of a company, such as transaction costs, purchase
accounting related costs and integration-related expenses