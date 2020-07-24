Q2 & half year results, July 24, 2020, 07:00 CET 0 07/24/2020 | 01:11am EDT Send by mail :

in Q2 20 Sales of EUR 1,469m, nominal sales growth of -0.6% and CSG of -22.5%

-0.6% and CSG of -22.5% LED-based sales represented 80% of total sales (Q2 19: 79% 3 )

sales represented 80% of total sales (Q2 19: 79% ) Adj. indirect costs down EUR 86 million, or -19.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope

-19.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope Adj. EBITA margin remained stable at 9.0%, including currency impact of -60 bps

-60 bps Adj. EBITA margin of the growing profit engines increased by 100 bps to 9.5%

Net income increased to EUR 81 million (Q2 19: EUR 50 million) mainly due to one-off items

one-off items Free cash flow increased to EUR 158 million (Q2 19: EUR 121 million)

Cooper Lighting cost synergies ahead of plan

Signify to achieve carbon neutrality before the end of the year COVID-19 update - Fast adaptation while maintaining stringent health & safety standards Health & safety of our employees and stakeholders remained our number one priority; 79% of all locations re-opened under stringent health & safety conditions

re-opened under stringent health & safety conditions A broad range of mitigating actions was successfully implemented to protect profitability and cash flow

Over 85% participation in voluntary worktime reduction and a record-high employee NPS score attest to the high engagement of our employees

record-high employee NPS score attest to the high engagement of our employees We are increasing our UV-C light source production capacity by a factor 8; we are launching 12 families of UV-C based products; we have invested in upper-room air disinfection systems by acquiring GLA Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's 2020 second quarter results. "In Q2, the engagement of our teams to face the challenges posed by the pandemic have been second to none. The implementation of the safety measures helped to keep our people safe. We successfully managed to maintain operational profitability while improving free cash flow in adverse conditions. I am proud to finish the quarter with a strengthened cohesion across the organization, evidenced by our highest ever employee Net Promotor Score," said CEO Eric Rondolat. "We remain very cautious about market developments but confident on our ability to further adapt. The disciplined execution of our strategy and the acceleration of the integration of Cooper Lighting will continue to drive our growth platforms and new business opportunities. Last but not least, let me share our excitement for achieving carbon neutrality in 2020, and for renewing our five-year sustainability program with even more ambitious commitments later in the year." ¹This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release. 2Excluding Cooper Lighting 3Pro-forma incl. Cooper Lighting and Klite 2 Resilience in a challenging quarter Health & safety of Signify's employees and stakeholders remained the number one priority. 79% of all our locations are open. The supply chain is 98% operational and employees are gradually returning to the offices in a structured and safe way. At a very early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Signify identified a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures included non-structural cost savings of EUR 43 million in the second quarter, related to solidarity measures which were supported by our employees and government contributions. Next to this, the company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard free cash flow, of which EUR 40 million was related to a temporary positive impact from real estate proceeds and government-extended payment terms for taxes. Continuous commitment to Sustainability In the first half of 2020: Sustainable revenues represented 83% of the total revenues, exceeding 2020 target of 80%.

Signify sold 2.6 billion LED lamps and luminaires in the period from 2015 till the first half of 2020, well ahead of its commitment to deliver more than 2 billion LED lamps and luminaires by the end of 2020.

The company also decreased its waste to landfill in Q2 by 89% compared with last year and is ahead of its targets related to a safe & healthy workplace and a sustainable supply chain.

The company reduced its carbon footprint by 26% compared with last year and is well on track to achieve carbon neutrality this year. In June 2020, Signify announced that it will start phasing out plastics with the aim to be plastic-free on all consumer-related packaging in 2021. New sustainability targets as part of our coming five-year program will be announced in the second half of 2020. Outlook Considering the persistent uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify still does not provide financial guidance at this point in time. However, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. In line with the company's policy to prioritize future deleveraging, Signify confirms its intention to utilize up to EUR 350 million to reduce gross debt in 2020. 3 Financial review Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 change in millions of EUR, except percentages 2019 2020 change -22.5% Comparable sales growth -19.1% -0.8% Effects of currency movements 0.1% 22.7% Consolidation and other changes 17.0% 1,477 1,469 -0.6% Sales 2,955 2,896 -2.0% 557 567 1.8% Adjusted gross margin 1,114 1,112 -0.2% 37.7% 38.6% Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 37.7% 38.4% -383 -401 Adj. SG&A expenses -778 -794 -67 -67 Adj. R&D expenses -136 -134 -449 -468 -4.2% Adj. indirect costs -914 -928 -1.6% 30.4% 31.9% Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 30.9% 32.0% 133 133 0.1% Adjusted EBITA 247 245 -1.0% 9.0% 9.0% Adjusted EBITA margin 8.4% 8.5% -28 -13 Adjusted items -50 -55 104 119 14.4% EBITA 198 189 -4.2% 80 87 8.9% Income from operations (EBIT) 149 130 -12.6% -12 -16 Net financial income/expense -21 -26 -19 10 Income tax expense -35 4 50 81 61.5% Net income 95 108 14.4% 121 158 Free cash flow 175 270 0.41 0.62 Basic EPS (€) 0.76 0.85 28,144 35,789 Employees (FTE) 28,144 35,789 Second quarter Sales amounted to EUR 1,469 million, a nominal decrease of 0.6%. Adjusted for 0.8% negative currency effects and 22.7% consolidation and other changes (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite), comparable sales decreased by 22.5% mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. LED-based sales accounted for 80% of total sales. The adjusted gross margin increased by 90 bps to 38.6%, including a currency effect of -50 bps. The adjusted indirect costs increased by EUR 19 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, the adjusted indirect costs are down EUR 86 million, or -19.1%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 133 million, the same amount as last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained stable at 9.0%, as a result of the cost measures taken. Total restructuring costs were EUR 2 million and acquisition-related charges and other incidentals were EUR 11 million. Net income increased from EUR 50 million last year to EUR 81 million in Q2 20, mainly as a result of lower restructuring costs and one-timenon-cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 158 million, reflecting maintained profitability, strong working capital management, the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate. 4 Growing profit engines In percentages CSG Adj. EBITA margin Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Digital Solutions -5.6% -22.4% 8.8% 9.6% Digital Products 1.8% -21.1% 8.2% 9.3% Growing profit engines -2.3% -21.9% 8.5% 9.5% Second quarter Comparable sales of the growing profit engines declined by 21.9% due to the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent measures taken by governments and customers. Despite the decline in top-line, the growing profit engines have improved the Adjusted EBITA margin by 100 bps to 9.5%, with both divisions improving their profitability, driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings. Digital Solutions Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 change in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change -22.4% Comparable sales growth -18.9% 632 781 23.6% Sales 1,231 1,420 15.4% 55 75 35.2% Adjusted EBITA 87 118 34.7% 8.8% 9.6% Adjusted EBITA margin 7.1% 8.3% 42 59 41.0% EBITA 66 77 17.9% 20 29 48.4% Income from operations (EBIT) 21 23 8.0% Second quarter Sales amounted to EUR 781 million, a nominal increase of 23.6% as a result of the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 22.4% and reflects a significant decline in demand across all regions. The most severely impacted markets were North America, India, and France. LED-based sales accounted for 91% of total sales including Cooper Lighting. Connected-based sales represented 18% of total sales excluding Cooper Lighting. Adjusted EBITA amounted to 75 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 80 bps to 9.6% that was driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings. Digital Products Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 change in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change -21.1% Comparable sales growth -17.9% 552 473 -14.2% Sales 1,116 1,002 -10.2% 45 44 -2.2% Adjusted EBITA 92 91 -0.4% 8.2% 9.3% Adjusted EBITA margin 8.2% 9.1% 39 43 11.0% EBITA 83 81 -2.4% 37 41 10.2% Income from operations (EBIT) 80 77 -3.9% Second quarter Sales amounted to EUR 473 million, a nominal decrease of 14.2% and a decrease of 21.1% on a comparable basis. LED-based sales accounted for 98% of total sales in Digital Products and connected-based sales represented 14% of total sales. While overall demand was significantly impacted by the measures taken by governments and customers, online sales in the consumer channel showed a solid performance. Furthermore, sell-out rates for connected home lighting remained strong. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 44 million, 5 resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 110 bps to 9.3%, as a result of positive mix impact, reduced price erosion and an improved cost structure in connected home lighting. Conventional Products Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 change in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 change -25.2% Comparable sales growth -21.4% 286 211 -26.5% Sales 595 468 -21.4% 56 37 -33.9% Adjusted EBITA 119 82 -30.9% 19.5% 17.5% Adjusted EBITA margin 20.0% 17.6% 50 45 -11.1% EBITA 111 84 -24.4% 50 45 -11.0% Income from operations (EBIT) 111 84 -24.2% Second quarter Sales amounted to EUR 211 million, a comparable decrease of 25.2%. Despite the impact of the pandemic, Conventional Products showed a solid performance partly as a result of strong demand for UV-C lighting and horticulture lighting. The division continues to deliver on its 'last company standing' strategy, which resulted in further market share gains and solid free cash flow generation. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained robust at 17.5%. Other Second quarter Other represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -23 million (Q2 19: EUR -24 million). EBITA amounted to EUR -28 million (Q2 19: EUR -27 million), including restructuring costs of EUR 2 million (Q2 19: EUR 3 million). Incidental items amounted to EUR -2 million (Q2 19: EUR 0 million). Sales by market Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 Change CSG in millions of EUR, except percentages 2019 2020 change CSG 500 406 -18.9% -17.2% Europe 1,033 908 -12.1% -11.5% 433 615 42.3% -23.6% Americas 862 1,099 27.5% -20.1% 458 321 -29.9% -28.5% Rest of the World 890 646 -27.4% -27.3% 86 126 46.8% -15.1% Global businesses 170 243 42.6% -15.7% 1,477 1,469 -0.6% -22.5% Total 2,955 2,896 -2.0% -19.1% Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite Second quarter Comparable sales in Europe decreased by 17.2%, mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in France, Spain and Italy. Comparable sales in the Americas decreased by 23.6%, due to the ongoing decline in Conventional Products and more challenging market conditions. In the Rest of the World, comparable sales decreased by 28.5%, with a particular impact in India and Southeast Asia. In China, demand is gradually recovering although not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels. 6 Working capital 30 June, 31 March, 30 June, in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated 2019 2020 2020 Inventories 999 1,019 1,032 Trade and other receivables 1,203 1,173 1,096 Trade and other payables (1,627) (1,673) (1,659) Other working capital items (72) (49) (17) Working capital 503 470 452 As % of LTM* sales 8.0% 7.6% 7.3% LTM: Last Twelve Months Second quarter Working capital improved by EUR 51 million to EUR 452 million year-on-year, mainly driven by lower receivables and higher payables, notwithstanding the addition of Cooper Lighting's working capital. Working capital represents 7.3% of sales, compared with 8.0% at the end of June 2019. Working capital improved by 170 bps to 6.3% of sales when including pro-formalast-twelve-months sales for both Cooper Lighting and Klite. Cash flow analysis Second quarter Six months 2019 2020 in millions of EUR 2019 2020 80 87 Income from operations (EBIT) 149 130 67 86 Depreciation and amortization 137 164 29 24 Additions to (releases of) provisions 70 57 -53 -47 Utilizations of provisions -110 -99 56 22 Change in working capital 27 74 -6 -13 Net interest and financing costs paid -10 -23 -20 0 Income taxes paid -39 -28 -27 -5 Net capex -37 -21 -8 3 Other -12 16 121 158 Free cash flow 175 270 Second quarter Free cash flow increased by EUR 37 million to EUR 158 million. This is reflecting the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate (EUR 20 million). Free cash flow included a restructuring payout of EUR 12 million (Q2 19: EUR 27 million). Six months In millions of EUR 2019 2020 Digital Solutions 96 132 Digital Products 125 173 Conventional Products 102 91 Other* -148 -125 Signify total 175 270 * Non-allocated free cash flow items (e.g. tax, interest) In the first half of 2020, free cash flow of Digital Solutions significantly increased by EUR 36 million to EUR 132 million. Free cash flow of Digital Products improved by EUR 48 million to EUR 173 million. In Conventional Products, free cash flow decreased by EUR 11 million to EUR 91 million. The free cash flow of the growing profit engines was more than three times the level of the free cash flow of Conventional Products. 7 Net debt 30 June, 31 March, 30 June, in millions of EUR 2019 2020 2020 Short-term debt 147 95 113 Long-term debt 1,339 2,639 2,619 Gross debt 1,486 2,734 2,732 Cash and cash equivalents 621 924 1,026 Net debt 865 1,810 1,706 Total equity 2,056 2,334 2,341 Second quarter Signify's cash position has increased by EUR 102 million to EUR 1,026 million compared with the end of March 2020. Net debt amounted to EUR 1,706 million, a decrease of EUR 104 million compared with the end of March 2020. Total equity increased to EUR 2,341 million at the end of Q2 (Q1 20: EUR 2,334 million), primarily due to net income offset by currency translation. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 11 Index to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements Introduction.................................................................................................................................. 12 Management report...................................................................................................................... 13 1. Condensed consolidated interim financial statements............................................................. 15 1.1 Condensed consolidated statement of income................................................................ 15 1.2 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income...................................... 16 1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position................................................. 17 1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows........................................................... 18 1.5 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity................................................ 19 2. Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements....................................... 20 2.1 Reporting entity................................................................................................................ 20 2.2 Basis of preparation......................................................................................................... 20 2.3 Notes................................................................................................................................ 22 Semi-annual report Introduction The semi-annual report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 of Signify N.V. (the 'Company') consists of the semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the semi-annual management report and the responsibility statement by the Company's Board of Management. The main risks and uncertainties for the second half of 2020 are addressed in the first part of the press release - please refer to the section 'Important Information'. The information in this semi-annual report is unaudited. The semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. 12 Responsibility statement The Board of Management of the Company hereby declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, and the semi-annual management report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, gives a fair view of the information required pursuant to Section 5:25d(8)-(9) of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het Financieel toezicht). Eindhoven, July 24, 2020 Board of Management Eric Rondolat René van Schooten Maria Letizia Mariani Management report Business performance 1) COVID-19 The first half of 2020 represented a challenging start of 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis. From the start of the outbreak, Signify has been very agile and thorough in dealing with the challenges through global and local crisis response teams. The company has protected the health & safety of all its employees, while fulfilling customer needs and leveraging its global supply chain to ensure business continuity. Signify has implemented a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures include savings in, amongst others, selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. In addition, over 85% of Signify's employees volunteered for 20% worktime reduction and a pro-rata pay adjustment for three months. All these measures have resulted in indirect cost savings of EUR 141 million excluding currency effects and changes in scope. The company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, a curtailment of uncommitted and non-essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the dividend proposal. Financial performance Sales amounted to EUR 2,896 million, a decrease of 2.0% on a nominal basis. Adjusted for 0.1% currency effect and 17.0% consolidation and other impact (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting Solutions and Klite), comparable sales were 19.1% lower than in the first half of 2019 mainly due to the COVID-19 crisis. Comparable LED-based sales accounted for 79% of total sales, including Cooper Lighting. The gross margin increased by 70 basis points to 38.0%. The adjusted indirect costs increased by EUR 14 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, the adjusted indirect costs are down EUR 141 million, or -15.5% compared with last year. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 245 million. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 10 basis points to 13 8.5%, as a result of the cost measures taken and included a currency effect of -30 basis points. Total restructuring costs were EUR 15 million. Acquisition-related charges and other incidentals were EUR 40 million mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite. Net income was EUR 108 million compared with EUR 95 million last year mainly as a result of one-time non- cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure. Compared with the end of June 2019, working capital as percentage of sales decreased by 70 basis points to 7.3% of sales, reflecting continued focus on improving working capital. Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 291 million, compared with EUR 212 million last year. This mainly reflects strong working capital management, the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate. Digital Solutions Sales were EUR 1,420 million, reflecting a nominal sales increase of 15.4% as a result of the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 18.9% and reflects a significant decline in demand across all regions as a result of COVID-19 measures taken. The most severely impacted markets were North America, India, France and Southeast Asia. LED-based sales accounted for 91% of total sales in Digital Solutions, including Cooper Lighting. Income from operations amounted to EUR 23 million. EBITA of EUR 77 million included EUR 40 million of restructuring, acquisition-related charges, and other incidental costs. Adjusted EBITA amounted to 118 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 120 bps to 8.3% which was driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings. Digital Products Sales were EUR 1,002 million, a decrease of 10.2% on a nominal basis and a decline of 17.9% on a comparable basis. LED-based sales accounted for 98% of total sales in Digital Products. Overall demand was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online sales in the consumer channel showed a solid performance. Sell-out rates for connected home lighting remained strong. This section contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, Adjusted EBITA, free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see "Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures". Income from operations amounted to EUR 77 million. EBITA of EUR 81 million included EUR 10 million of restructuring and other incidental costs. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 90 basis points to 9.1%, mainly driven by positive mix impact, reduced price erosion and an improved cost structure in connected home lighting. Conventional Products Sales amounted to EUR 468 million, a decline of 21.4% on a nominal and comparable basis, which is estimated to be lower than the market decline, resulting in continued market share gains. Despite the impact of the pandemic, Conventional Products showed a solid performance partly as a result of strong demand for UV-C and horticulture lighting. Income from operations reduced to EUR 84 million due to the decline in sales, partly offset by proactive rationalization of the manufacturing footprint and lower indirect costs. EBITA amounted to EUR 84 million compared with EUR 111 million in the first half of 2019. This includes EUR 1 million positive impact of restructuring costs and other incidental costs. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained solid at 17.6%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 82 million. 14 Other Reported EBITA amounted to EUR -53 million. This represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to group enabling functions as well as central R&D activities to drive innovation. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -46 million, compared with EUR -51 million in the same period last year. Restructuring and other incidental costs were EUR 6 million. Outlook Considering the persistent uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify still doesn't provide financial guidance at this point in time. However, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. In line with the company's policy to prioritize future deleveraging, Signify confirms its intention to utilize up to EUR 350 million to reduce gross debt in 2020. 15 1 Condensed consolidated financial statements 1.1 Condensed consolidated statement of income In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated Note Second quarter January to June 2019 2020 2019 2020 Sales 1 1,477 1,469 2,955 2,896 Cost of sales (926) (901) (1,852) (1,795) Gross margin 551 568 1,103 1,101 Selling, general and administrative expenses (404) (416) (813) (838) Research and development expenses (68) (67) (139) (136) Impairment of goodwill 5 - - - - Other business income 1 4 3 6 Other business expenses (0) (1) (4) (3) Income from operations 80 87 149 130 Financial income 3 4 8 9 Financial expenses (14) (20) (29) (35) Results relating to investments in associates 1 (0) 1 (0) Income before taxes 69 71 130 104 Income tax expense 4 (19) 10 (35) 4 Net income 50 81 95 108 Attribution of net income for the period: Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Signify N.V. 52 79 96 109 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (2) 2 (2) (1) Earnings per ordinary share attributable to shareholders Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used for calculation (in thousands): Basic 126,116 126,715 126,127 126,646 Diluted 127,403 127,814 127,226 128,008 Net income attributable to shareholders per ordinary share in EUR: Basic 0.41 0.62 0.76 0.86 Diluted 0.41 0.62 0.76 0.85 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 16 1.2 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income In millions of EUR Second quarter January to June 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) 50 81 95 108 Pensions and other post-employment plans: Remeasurements - (0) (2) 0 Income tax effect on remeasurements - - - - Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - (0) (2) 0 Currency translation differences: Net current period change, before tax (27) (81) 17 (113) Income tax effect - - (1) - Net investment hedge Net current period change, before tax - 6 - 6 Income tax effect - 0 - 0 Cash flow hedges: Net current period change, before tax (12) (9) 5 5 Income tax effect 3 2 (0) (1) Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss (36) (82) 21 (102) Other comprehensive income (loss) (36) (82) 18 (102) Total comprehensive income (loss) 14 (1) 113 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Signify N.V. 16 (1) 114 8 Non-controlling interests (2) 0 (1) (3) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 17 1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position In millions of EUR Note December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 644 769 Goodwill 1, 5 1,943 2,396 Intangible assets, other than goodwill 1, 5 443 881 Investments in associates 14 12 Financial assets 10 49 50 Deferred tax assets 4 384 468 Other assets 64 66 Total non-current assets 3,541 4,641 Current assets Inventories 874 1,032 Financial assets 10 - - Other assets 161 224 Derivative financial assets 10 16 16 Income tax receivable 4 48 59 Trade and other receivables 1,223 1,096 Cash and cash equivalents 10 847 1,026 Assets classified as held for sale 4 0 Total current assets 3,174 3,453 Total assets 6,715 8,094 Equity Shareholders' equity 6 2,181 2,201 Non-controlling interests 142 141 Total equity 2,324 2,341 Non-current liabilities Debt 7 1,369 2,619 Post-employment benefits 437 423 Provisions 8 216 244 Deferred tax liabilities 28 24 Income tax payable 52 110 Other liabilities 135 134 Total non-current liabilities 2,236 3,553 Current liabilities Debt, including bank overdrafts 7 96 113 Derivative financial liabilities 10 20 34 Income tax payable 22 30 Trade and other payables 1,684 1,659 Provisions 8 149 141 Other liabilities 183 223 Liabilities from assets classified as held for sale 2 0 Total current liabilities 2,155 2,200 Total liabilities and total equity 6,715 8,094 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 18 1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows In millions of EUR Note Second quarter January to June 2019 1 2020 2019 1 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) 50 81 95 108 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: 126 120 258 254 • Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets 67 86 137 164 • Impairment (reversal) of goodwill, other non-current financial assets and (0) - investments in associates - - • Net gain on sale of assets (1) (1) (1) (1) • Net interest expense on debt, borrowings and other liabilities 5 7 8 14 • Income tax expense 4 19 (10) 35 (4) • Additions to (releases of) provisions 8 23 18 58 47 • Additions to (releases of) post-employment benefits 6 5 12 11 • Other items 7 15 8 23 Decrease (increase) in working capital: 56 22 27 74 • Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 22 85 43 305 • Decrease (increase) in inventories (60) (48) (113) (57) • Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 102 (17) 92 (202) • Increase (decrease) in other current assets and liabilities (8) 2 4 28 Increase (decrease) in other non-current assets and liabilities (7) (1) (8) 5 Utilizations of provisions 8 (43) (39) (92) (82) Utilizations of post-employment benefits (9) (8) (18) (17) Net interest and financing costs paid (6) (13) (10) (23) Income taxes paid (20) (0) (39) (28) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 147 163 212 291 Cash flows from investing activities Net capital expenditures: (27) (5) (37) (21) • Additions of intangible assets 5 (12) (8) (16) (13) • Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (16) (16) (23) (28) • Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 19 2 20 Net proceeds from (cash used for) derivatives and other financial assets (3) (4) 2 7 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (20) (5) (20) (1,275) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash disposed of 5 2 5 2 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (45) (11) (50) (1,288) Cash flows from financing activities Dividend paid (164) - (164) - Proceeds from issuance of debt 1 1,280 1 3,735 Repayment of debt (27) (1,311) (55) (2,529) Purchase of treasury shares (6) - (6) (6) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (197) (31) (224) 1,201 Net cash flows (94) 121 (62) 205 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (5) (24) 9 (29) Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period2 712 919 664 840 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period3 612 1,016 612 1,016 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of fixed asset by means of leases 10 8 13 17 Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year figures to conform with current year presentation. Refer to our Annual Report 2019 for further details of the reclassifications. These reclassifications did not impact net cash flows, or total cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. For Q2 2020 and Q2 2019, included bank overdrafts of EUR 5 million and EUR 20 million, respectively. For the first half of 2020 and 2019, included bank overdrafts of EUR 7 million and EUR 12 million, respectively. Included bank overdrafts of EUR 10 million and EUR 9 million as at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 19 1.5 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity In millions of EUR Total Currency share- Non- Share Share Retained translation Cash flow Treasury holders' controlling capital premium earnings differences hedges shares equity interests Equity Balance as at January 1, 2019 1 2,179 (37) (29) (9) (65) 2,041 78 2,119 Adoption of IFRS 16 (net of tax) - - (12) - - - (12) (0) (12) Restated balance as at January 1, 2019 1 2,179 (48) (29) (9) (65) 2,030 78 2,108 Net Income - - 96 - - - 96 (2) 95 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - (2) 15 4 - 18 1 18 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 94 15 4 - 114 (1) 113 Dividend distributed - - (164) - - - (164) - (164) Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - (6) (6) - (6) Delivery of treasury shares - (2) (1) - - 2 - - - Share-based compensation plans - 6 - - - - 6 - 6 Balance as at June 30, 2019 1 2,183 (119) (13) (4) (69) 1,979 77 2,056 Balance as at January 1, 2020 1 2,195 53 7 (7) (68) 2,181 142 2,324 Net Income - - 109 - - - 109 (1) 108 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - 0 (105) 4 - (101) (2) (102) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 109 (105) 4 - 8 (3) 6 Movement in non- controlling interests - - - - - - - 1 1 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - (6) (6) - (6) Delivery of treasury shares - (29) (2) - - 31 - - - Share-based compensation plans - 16 - - - - 16 - 16 Balance as at June 30, 2020 1 2,182 160 (98) (3) (42) 2,201 141 2,341 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 20 2 Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up to totals provided. 2.1 Reporting entity Signify N.V. is a public company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol 'LIGHT'. As used herein, the term Signify is used for Signify N.V. (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries within the meaning of Section 2:24b of the Dutch Civil Code. The Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company on February 1, 2016 and converted into a public company with limited liability on May 31, 2016. On May 15, 2018, the name of the Company changed from Philips Lighting N.V. to Signify N.V. The corporate seat of the Company is in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and its registered office is at High Tech Campus 48, 5656 AE Eindhoven. The Company is registered in the Commercial Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 65220692. 2.2 Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. The income tax expense is recognized based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective annual income tax rate expected for the full year. Except for the changes disclosed below, the accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in chapter 14.6 of the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Several other amendments apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Signify. Change in reporting segments Operating segments are components of the company's business activities for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (the Board of Management of the Company). Effective Q2 2020, to further adapt to the industry transition and strengthen customer centricity, Signify changed the organizational structure, which included changing the previously four business groups (BG's) to three divisions. Division Digital Solutions (formerly BG Professional, including Cooper Lighting Solutions) offers luminaires, lighting systems and services for the Internet of Things to the customers in the professional segment;

Division Digital Products (combines BG LED and BG Home). This division offers LED lamps, LED luminaires and connected products, including Hue and Wiz, and LED electronics to professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. By bringing together its entire consumer LED portfolio, Signify can better manage this lighting category for its channel partners; and

Division Conventional Products (formerly BG Lamps) continues to focus on conventional lamps and electronics for professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. It is organized separately to bring a clear distinction between conventional and digital offerings. In line with this change, effective Q2 2020, Signify's operating segments are Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products. The segments are organized based on the nature of the products and services. 'Other' represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions. For impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to cash-generating units, which represent the lowest level at which the goodwill is monitored internally for management purposes. Previously, the cash-generating units for goodwill testing were the four Business Groups. As a result of the organizational changes, the cash- generating units for goodwill testing have also been updated to correspond to the new operating segments. The goodwill of BG LED and BG Home were combined into the goodwill of the new division Digital Products. Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented situation globally. From the outset, Signify has taken considerable action focused on the health and safety of its employees, on customer engagement and supply chain continuity and on free cash flow generation and operating expenses. Signify continues to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 and to analyze risks for its financial results, position and cash flows and implementing mitigating actions promptly. Given the high level of global uncertainty and the very limited visibility on how this crisis might unfold, Signify has decided to suspend its financial outlook for 2020 as announced on January 31, 2020. Further information and considerations with regard to areas of significant judgments and estimates have been included below. Liquidity and risk management At a very early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Signify has identified a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve liquidity. These measures include, among others, the deployment of initiatives worldwide to flexibly decrease labor cost in Q2, savings in selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. Next to this, the company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, the curtailment of uncommitted and non- essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the 2019 dividend proposal. 21 Goodwill impairment The negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, resulted in the Company performing a goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of the year. The key assumptions of the goodwill impairment test include sales growth rates, EBITA and the rates used for discounting the projected cash flows. All key assumptions were updated to reflect management's current best estimates. The goodwill impairment test did not result in an impairment loss being recognized. For further details refer to note 5 Intangible assets. Inventories The Company has not identified a material change to the write-down of inventories to net realizable value, compared with the six- month period that ended June 30, 2019. Trade receivables The Company's expected credit loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 has not increased materially when compared to the allowance as of December 31, 2019. Furthermore, the allowance for individually impaired receivables has not increased materially compared to the allowance as of December 31, 2019. Pensions COVID-19 impacted interest rates and investment performance. The Company performed an analysis to quantify the impact of these changes on the valuation of the net defined benefit liability. The quantified impact did not result in a remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability. Estimates The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in these challenging circumstances requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from the estimates. Except for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significant estimates and 22 judgments in preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, made by management in applying the accounting policies and the sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied to the Company's Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. 2.3 Notes Information by segment and main country The following is an overview of Signify revenues and results by segment: Second Quarter January to June Conven- Inter- Conven- Inter- Digital Digital tional Other4 segment Digital Digital tional Other4 segment Solutions Products Products elimination Signify Solutions Products Products elimination Signify 2020 Sales to external customers 781 473 211 4 1,469 1,420 1,002 468 6 2,896 Sales including intersegment 781 515 212 4 (44) 1,469 1,421 1,084 471 6 (87) 2,896 Depreciation and amortization1 (22) (7) (8) (17) (54) (37) (14) (18) (35) (105) EBITA2 59 43 45 (28) 119 77 81 84 (53) 189 EBITA as a % of sales 7.6% 9.1% 21.2% 8.1% 5.4% 8.1% 17.9% 6.5% Amortization3 (32) (59) Income from operations 29 41 45 (28) 87 23 77 84 (53) 130 Financial income and expenses (16) (26) Results from investments in associates (0) (0) Income before taxes 71 104 2019 Sales to external customers 632 552 286 7 1,477 1,231 1,116 595 14 2,955 Sales including intersegment 632 592 288 8 (43) 1,477 1,233 1,192 598 14 (81) 2,955 Depreciation and amortization1 (13) (7) (7) (16) (43) (25) (15) (15) (33) (89) EBITA2 42 39 50 (27) 104 66 83 111 (62) 198 EBITA as a % of sales 6.7% 7.0% 17.5% 7.1% 5.3% 7.5% 18.6% 6.7% Amortization3 (24) (49) Income from operations 20 37 50 (27) 80 21 80 111 (63) 149 Financial income and expenses (12) (21) Results from investments in associates 1 1 Income before taxes 69 130 Excluding amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill Income from operations excluding amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill ("EBITA") Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill Considering the nature of Other, EBITA as a % of sales for Other is not meaningful Sales between the segments mainly relate to the supply of goods. The pricing of such transactions is determined on an 'arm's length basis'. Sales and tangible and intangible assets are reported based on the country of origin as follows: Tangible and intangible Sales assets1 January to January to December June 30, June 2019 June 2020 31, 2019 2020 Netherlands 240 228 195 494 United States 653 923 2 1,799 2,531 China 245 258 3 308 295 Germany 195 179 16 15 France 143 104 17 16 India 197 91 22 32 Canada 94 90 2 39 49 Other countries 1,189 1,024 635 613 Total countries 2,955 2,896 3,030 4,046 Includes goodwill Includes Cooper Lighting Solutions Includes Klite Acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions On March 2, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% interest in Cooper Lighting Solutions for a total consideration of EUR 1,260 million. The initial consideration was paid in cash and closing settlement procedures are expected to be finalized during 2020. The transaction price does not include any contingent and/or deferred considerations. The overall cash position of Cooper Lighting Solutions on the transaction date was EUR 2 million. Cooper Lighting, headquartered in Peachtree City, GA, United States, is a leading provider of professional lighting, lighting controls, and connected lighting. The business offers a large breadth of products and applications, both in the indoor and outdoor segments, sold under renowned brands in North America including Corelite, Halo, McGraw-Edison and Metalux. The company sells its lighting portfolio through a strong agent network and has direct relationships with retailers, distributors and other end-user customers. Acquisition-related costs that were recognized in General and administrative expenses amounted to EUR 13 million incurred in 2019 and in 2020. As of March 2, 2020, Cooper Lighting was fully consolidated as part of division Digital Solutions. The condensed balance sheet of Cooper Lighting at the acquisition date was as follows: At acquisition date Goodwill 481 Other Intangible assets 509 Property, plant and equipment 203 Trade and other receivables 215 Inventories 128 Other assets acquired 28 Cash 2 Trade and other payables (203) Other liabilities assumed (103) Net deferred tax assets 1 Net assets acquired 1,260 Financed by loans 1,260 The other intangible assets were reported as follows: 23 At acquisition date Customer relationships 335 Brand names 103 Technology based 69 Software 1 Total other intangible assets 509 The fair value of assets and liabilities at the acquisition is provisional due to the timing of the acquisition in relation to Signify's interim reporting. Receivables and other current assets are assumed to be valued against their fair value. Goodwill recognized for the amount of EUR 481 million is primarily related to the synergies expected to be achieved from integrating Cooper Lighting within division Digital Solutions. The goodwill recognized is expected to be deductible for tax purposes. From the acquisition date, Cooper Lighting's contribution to the sales and net income of the Company was EUR 433 million and EUR 17 million accordingly. If the acquisition had taken place on January 1, 2020, sales and net income for the Company would have been EUR 3,126 million and EUR 118 million respectively for first half year, ended June 30, 2020. Disaggregated revenue information Information on sales per segment is disclosed in note 1, Information by segment and main country. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales consisted primarily (97%) of sales of goods to customers (January to June 2019: 97%). Sales by market: Second quarter January to June 2019 2020 2019 2020 Europe 500 406 1,033 908 Americas 433 615 862 1,099 Rest of the world 458 321 890 646 Global businesses 86 126 170 243 Total 1,477 1,469 2,955 2,896 Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite. Income taxes The income tax expense in the first six months of 2020 decreased by EUR 39 million compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly as a result of lower income and one-time non- cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure. The effective tax rate for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, was (3.6%) compared to 27.1% in 2019. Intangible assets Intangible assets, other than Goodwill goodwill Total Balance as at January 1, 2020 Cost 2,651 2,141 4,791 Accumulated depreciation / impairment (708) (1,697) (2,405) Book value 1,943 443 2,386 Change in book value: Additions - 13 13 Amortization - (69) (69) Acquisitions 481 510 991 Impairment - - - Translation differences and other movements (28) (16) (44) Total changes 453 437 891 Balance as at June 30, 2020 Cost 3,100 2,635 5,735 Accumulated depreciation / impairment (705) (1,755) (2,459) Book value 2,396 881 3,276 Due to a change in Signify's organizational structure, the cash-generating units for goodwill impairment testing have been updated to be based on the new operating segments. Refer to 2.2 Basis of preparation for further details. The goodwill allocated to each of the cash- generating units as of June 30, 2020, is presented as follows: Goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit in mEUR December June 30, 31, 2019 2020 Division Digital Solutions1 1,573 2,034 Division Digital Products 307 305 Division Conventional Products 62 57 Book value 1,943 2,396 Includes Cooper Lighting Solutions. Goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit Digital Solutions is considered to be significant in comparison to the total book 24 value of goodwill of Signify at June 30, 2020. The basis of the recoverable amount used of the cash-generating units is the value in use. Key assumptions used in the impairment tests for the units were sales growth rates, EBITA and the rates used for discounting the projected cash flows. These cash flow projections were determined using management's internal forecasts that cover an initial three-year period till 2022 that matches the period used for our strategic process. Projections were extrapolated with declining growth rates for a period of five years, after which a terminal value was calculated. The sales growth rates and EBITA used to estimate cash flows are based on past performance, external market growth assumptions (updated for COVID-19) and industry long-term growth averages. For Digital Solutions, EBITA is expected to increase over the initial forecast period as a result of volume growth and cost efficiencies. Cash flow projections for 2020 were based on the key assumptions included in the table below: Key assumptions in % Compound sales growth rate 1 Used to Initial Extra calculate Pre-tax forecast polation terminal discount period 2 period value rates Digital Solutions half-year 2020 (0.1) 2.4 0.3 10.7 Compound sales growth rate is the annualized steady growth rate over the forecast period. The CAGR% for the initial forecast period is presented as if Cooper would have been part of Signify in 2019 for comparability purposes. The results of the impairment test of Digital Solutions have indicated a headroom of EUR 524 million. The recoverable amount would equal the carrying amount if the discount rate increased by 150 bps or if the forecasted cash flows declined by 12.3%. Equity Share repurchases In February 2020, the Company purchased shares to cover obligations arising from its share-based compensation plans. The total number of shares repurchased was 183,418 for a total consideration of EUR 6 million. 25 Treasury shares As of June 30, 2020, the total number of treasury shares amounted to 1,628,312 which were purchased at an average price of EUR 26.05 per share. 7 Debt December June 30, 31, 2019 2020 Facility (EUR) 740 737 Facility (USD) 446 442 Eurobonds 1,260 Lease liabilities 252 260 Other Debt 20 23 Subtotal 1,458 2,722 Bank overdrafts 7 10 Gross debt 1,465 2,732 Cash and cash equivalents (847) (1,026) Net debt (cash) 618 1,706 Total equity 2,324 2,341 Net debt and total equity 2,942 4,047 Net debt divided by net debt and total equity (in %) 21% 42% Total equity divided by net debt and total equity (in %) 79% 58% New term loan structure and a revolving credit facility In January 2020, Signify refinanced the term loans of EUR 740 million and USD 500 million maturing in May 2021, with a new term loan structure consisting of EUR 400 million and USD 275 million maturing in January 2023 and EUR 340 million and USD 225 million maturing in January 2025. At the same time, the revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR 500 million was refinanced for the same amount with a five-year maturity plus two one-year extension options. The term loans and RCF agreement include a financial covenant providing that Signify maintains a net leverage ratio of no greater than 3.5x. The net leverage ratio may temporarily increase to 4.0x within 12 months of the closing of the Cooper Lighting acquisition or other material acquisitions. The covenant does not apply if Signify has at least one investment grade rating, which is currently the case, as the company has two investment grade ratings. Eurobonds issuance In May 2020, the Company issued EUR 675 million of fixed rate notes due in May 2024 with a coupon of 2.000% and EUR 600 million of fixed rate notes due in May 2027 with a coupon of 2.375%. The net proceeds of the notes were used to repay the bridge loan used to finance the acquisition of Cooper Lighting. Provisions Provisions are summarized as follows: Restructuring Environmental Product Other provisions Provisions warranty provisions Total Balance as at January 1, 2020 78 110 41 136 365 Additions 15 7 29 18 70 Utilizations (30) (6) (29) (17) (82) Acquisitions - 5 33 21 58 Releases (8) (1) - (10) (18) Changes in discount rate - 1 - (0) 0 Accretion - 0 - 0 1 Translation differences and other movements (0) (2) (2) (5) (10) Balance as at June 30, 2020 55 114 73 143 385 Short-term 40 17 42 43 141 Long-term 15 98 31 100 244 Share-based compensation Total share-based compensation costs for Signify for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 were EUR 17 million (six-months period ended June 30, 2019: EUR 9 million). The fluctuations in the expenses is mainly explained by regular updates in the expected number of shares granted under non-market performance conditions. Of the EUR 9 million share-based compensation costs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, EUR 6 million was related to the Signify share-based compensation plans, and the remaining was related to the Royal 26 Philips Long-term Incentive Plan ("Royal Philips LTI Plan"). Signify share-based compensation plans As mentioned in the annual report 2019 vesting of performance is conditional on the achievement of performance conditions over a period of three years. For the 2020 grant the performance condition measurement is based on four measures (with equal weighing of 25%): Relative Total Shareholder Return, Free Cash Flow, Return on Capital Employed and Sustainability. In addition, vesting is conditional to the grantee still being employed with Signify at the vesting date. In the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Signify granted 1,058,996 performance shares, 392,327 conditional shares and 169,057 restricted shares to its employees and members of the Board of Management. For the same period, a total of 960,713 vested shares (performance, conditional, and restricted) were delivered to Signify employees. 10 Financial assets and liabilities Financial risk management The Company's financial risk management objectives and policies are consistent with those disclosed in the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fair value hierarchy The valuation techniques and inputs used to develop measurements for financial assets and liabilities are consistent with those disclosed in the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Amounts not offset on the Gross amount balance sheet, recognised but are subject on the to master Fair value balance netting hierarchy Estimated fair Carried at sheet arrangements Net amount level value Balance as at December 31, 2019 Non-current financial assets1 amortised cost 44 44 44 Unquoted equity shares fair value (FVOCI) 3 3 3 3 Trade and other receivables1 amortised cost 1,223 1,223 1,223 Derivative financial assets designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) 16 (14) 2 2 16 Derivative financial assets not 2 2 designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) 2 2 3 Cash and cash equivalents 847 847 847 Debt (excluding Eurobonds)1 amortised cost (1,465) (1,465) 2 (1,465) Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) (20) 14 (6) 2 (20) Trade and other payables1 amortised cost (1,663) (1,663) (1,663) Contingent considerations fair value (FVTPL) (21) (21) 3 (21) Balance as at June 30, 2020 Non-current financial assets1 amortised cost 37 37 37 Unquoted equity shares fair value (FVOCI) 4 4 3 4 Trade and other receivables1 amortised cost 1,096 1,096 1,096 Derivative financial assets designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) 25 (16) 9 2 25 Derivative financial assets not designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) 0 0 3 0 Cash and cash equivalents 1,026 1,026 1,026 Debt (Eurobonds) amortised cost (1,260) (1,260) 1 (1,281) Debt (excluding Eurobonds)1 amortised cost (1,472) (1,472) 2 (1,472) Derivative financial liabilities designated as hedging instruments fair value (FVTPL) (34) 16 (18) 2 (34) Trade and other payables1 amortised cost (1,643) (1,643) (1,643) Contingent considerations fair value (FVTPL) (16) (16) 3 (16) In view of the nature, maturity or the magnitude of the amounts, Signify considers that the fair value of non-current financial assets, trade and other receivables, debt (excluding Eurobonds), trade and other payables are not materially different from their carrying value. The fair value of 2019 Derivative financial assets not designated as hedging instruments has been adjusted from 10 to 2 for 2019. 27 11 Events after the balance sheet date No subsequent events occurred that are material to Signify. 28 Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures Change in reporting segments As mentioned in the basis of preparation of this report Signify changed its segment reporting. The main change relates to combining BG LED and BG Home into division Digital Products. The comparatives 2019 in below tables have been updated to reflect the updated segment structure. Sales growth composition per business in % Second quarter consolidation 2020 vs comparable currency and other nominal 2019 growth effects changes growth Digital Solutions (22.4) (0.5) 46.5 23.6 Digital Products (21.1) (1.2) 8.1 (14.2) Conven- tional Products (25.2) (1.1) (0.2) (26.5) Total (22.5) (0.8) 22.7 (0.6) Sales growth composition per market in % Second quarter consolidation 2020 vs comparable currency and other nominal 2019 growth effects changes growth Europe (17.2) (1.2) (0.5) (18.9) Americas (23.6) 0.0 65.9 42.3 Rest of the World (28.5) (1.7) 0.4 (29.9) Global businesses (15.1) (1.2) 63.1 46.8 Total (22.5) (0.8) 22.7 (0.6) Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite. January to June consolidation 2020 vs comparable currency and other nominal 2019 growth effects changes growth Digital Solutions (18.9) 0.3 34.0 15.4 Digital Products (17.9) (0.1) 7.8 (10.2) Conven- tional Products (21.4) 0.1 (0.2) (21.4) Total (19.1) 0.1 17.0 (2.0) January to June consolidation 2020 vs comparable currency and other nominal 2019 growth effects changes growth Europe (11.5) (0.4) (0.3) (12.1) Americas (20.1) 0.8 46.8 27.5 Rest of the World (27.3) (0.2) 0.1 (27.4) Global businesses (15.7) (0.5) 58.8 42.6 Total (19.1) 0.1 17.0 (2.0) Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite. 29 Adjusted EBITA to Income from operations (or EBIT) in millions of EUR Digital Digital Conventional Signify Solutions Products Products Other Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITA 133 75 44 37 (23) Restructuring (2) (1) (0) 1 (2) Acquisition-related charges (15) (14) (0) - - Incidental items 4 (0) (0) 7 (2) EBITA 119 59 43 45 (28) Amortization1 (32) (30) (2) - (0) Income from operations (or EBIT)2 87 29 41 45 (28) Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITA 133 55 45 56 (24) Restructuring (14) (7) (1) (3) (3) Acquisition-related charges (1) (1) (0) - - Incidental items (13) (6) (5) (3) (0) EBITA 104 42 39 50 (27) Amortization1 (24) (22) (1) (0) (1) Income from operations (or EBIT)2 80 20 37 50 (27) Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill. For a reconciliation to income before taxes, refer to note 1, Information by segment and main country, of this Semi-annual Report. Digital Digital Conventional Signify Solutions Products Products Other January to June 2020 Adjusted EBITA 245 118 91 82 (46) Restructuring (15) (5) (4) (2) (4) Acquisition-related charges (33) (31) (2) - - Incidental items (7) (4) (4) 3 (2) EBITA 189 77 81 84 (53) Amortization1 (59) (55) (4) (0) (1) Income from operations (or EBIT)2 130 23 77 84 (53) January to June 2019 Adjusted EBITA 247 87 92 119 (51) Restructuring (34) (15) (3) (5) (9) Acquisition-related charges (1) (1) - - - Incidental items (15) (6) (5) (3) (2) EBITA 198 66 83 111 (62) Amortization1 (49) (45) (3) (0) (1) Income from operations (or EBIT)2 149 21 80 111 (63) Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill. For a reconciliation to income before taxes, refer to note 1, Information by segment and main country, of this Semi-annual Report. 30 Income from operations to Adjusted EBITA in millions of EUR Acquisition related Incidental Reported Restructuring charges items2 Adjusted Second quarter 2020 Sales 1,469 - - - 1,469 Cost of sales (901) (1) 7 (7) (901) Gross margin 568 (1) 7 (7) 567 Selling, general and administrative expenses (416) 3 8 4 (401) Research and development expenses (67) 0 0 - (67) Indirect costs1 (483) 3 8 4 (468) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - Other business income 4 - - (1) 2 Other business expenses (1) - - (0) (1) Income from operations 87 2 15 (4) 100 Amortization (32) - - - (32) Income from operations excluding amortization (EBITA) 119 2 15 (4) 133 Second quarter 2019 Sales 1,477 - - - 1,477 Cost of sales (926) 6 - - (920) Gross margin 551 6 - - 557 Selling, general and administrative expenses (404) 7 1 14 (383) Research and development expenses (68) 1 - - (67) Indirect costs (471) 8 1 14 (449) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - Other business income 1 - - (0) 0 Other business expenses (0) - - - (0) Income from operations 80 14 1 13 108 Amortization (24) - - - (24) Income from operations excluding amortization (EBITA) 104 14 1 13 133 Adj. indirect costs included a positive currency impact of EUR 4 million and changes in scope of EUR 108 million in Q2 20. Adjusting for the currency and changes in scope, indirect costs reduced by EUR 85 million on a comparable basis. Incidental items are non-recurring by nature and relate to separation, company name change, transformation, environmental provision for inactive sites and discounting effect of long-term provisions. 31 Acquisition related Incidental Reported Restructuring charges items2 Adjusted January to June 2020 Sales 2,896 - - - 2,896 Cost of sales (1,795) 3 13 (5) (1,784) Gross margin 1,101 3 13 (5) 1,112 Selling, general and administrative expenses (838) 11 19 14 (794) Research and development expenses (136) 1 0 - (134) Indirect costs1 (973) 12 19 14 (928) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - Other business income 6 - - (1) 4 Other business expenses (3) - - (0) (3) Income from operations 130 15 33 7 186 Amortization (59) - - - (59) Income from operations excluding amortization (EBITA) 189 15 33 7 245 January to June 2019 Sales 2,955 - - - 2,955 Cost of sales (1,852) 11 - - (1,841) Gross margin 1,103 11 - - 1,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses (813) 19 1 15 (778) Research and development expenses (139) 4 - - (136) Indirect costs (953) 23 1 15 (914) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - Other business income 3 - - (0) 3 Other business expenses (4) - - - (4) Income from operations 149 34 1 15 199 Amortization (49) - - - (49) Income from operations excluding amortization (EBITA) 198 34 1 15 247 Adj. indirect costs included a negative currency impact of EUR 1 million and changes in scope of EUR 153 million in H1 20. Adjusting for the currency and changes in scope, indirect costs reduced by EUR 140 million on a comparable basis. Incidental items are non-recurring by nature and relate to separation, company name change, transformation, environmental provision for inactive sites and discounting effect of long-term provisions. Composition of cash flows in millions of EUR Second quarter January to June 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities 147 163 212 291 Cash flows from investing activities (45) (11) (50) (1,288) Cash flows before financing activities 103 151 162 (996) Cash flows from operating activities 147 163 212 291 Net capital expenditures: (27) (5) (37) (21) • Additions of intangible assets (12) (8) (16) (13) Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (16) (16) (23) (28) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 19 2 20 Free cash flows 121 158 175 270 Composition of free cash-flows per division in millions of EUR January to June 2019 2020 Digital Solutions 96 132 Digital Products 125 173 Conventional Products 102 91 Other* (148) (125) Signify total 175 270 * Non-allocated free cash flow items (e.g. tax, interest). 32 Working capital to total assets in millions of EUR June 30, December June 30, 20191 31, 2019 2020 Working capital 503 388 452 Eliminate liabilities comprised in WoCa: • Trade and other payables 1,627 1,684 1,659 • Derivative financial liabilities 13 20 34 • Other current liabilities 196 183 223 Include assets not comprised in WoCa: • Non-current assets 3,413 3,541 4,641 • Income tax receivable 37 48 59 • Current financial assets 3 0 - • Cash and cash equivalents 621 847 1,026 • Assets classified as held for sale 7 4 0 Total assets 6,420 6,715 8,094 Prior year has been revised to align with the updated presentation of the Consolidated statement of financial position as disclosed in the 2019 Annual report. Appendix C - Financial glossary Acquisition-related charges Costs that are directly triggered by the acquisition of a company, such as transaction costs, purchase accounting related costs and integration-related expenses Adjusted EBITA EBITA excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental charges Adjusted EBITA margin Adjusted EBITA divided by sales to third parties (excluding intersegment) Adjusted gross margin Gross margin, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to cost of sales Adjusted indirect costs Indirect costs, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to indirect costs Adjusted R&D expenses Research and development expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition- related charges and other incidental items attributable to research and development expenses Adjusted SG&A expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to selling, general and administrative expenses Changes in scope Consolidation effects related to acquisitions (mainly Cooper Lighting) Comparable sales growth (CSG) The period-on-period growth in sales excluding the effects of currency movements and changes in consolidation and other changes EBIT Income from operations 33 EBITA Income from operations excluding amortization and impairment of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill EBITDA Income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets Effects of changes in consolidation and other changes In the event a business is acquired (or divested), the impact of the consolidation (or de-consolidation) on the Group's figures is included (or excluded) in the calculation of the comparable sales growth figures. Other changes include regulatory changes and changes originating from new accounting standards Effects of currency movements Calculated by translating the foreign currency financials of the previous period and the current period into euros at the same average exchange rates Employees Employees of Signify at period end expressed on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities minus net capital expenditures. Free cash flow includes interest paid and income taxes paid Gross margin Sales minus cost of sales Incidental charges Any item with an income statement impact (loss or gain) that is deemed to be both significant and not part of normal business activity. Other incidental items may extend over several quarters within the same financial year Indirect costs The sum of selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses 34 Net capital expenditures Additions of intangible assets, capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net debt Short-term debt, long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents Net leverage ratio The ratio of consolidated reported net debt to consolidated reported EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the financial covenant R&D expenses Research and development expenses Restructuring costs The estimated costs of initiated reorganizations, the most significant of which have been approved by the group, and which generally involve the realignment of certain parts of the industrial and commercial organization SG&A expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses Working capital The sum of inventories, trade and other receivables, other current assets, derivative financial assets minus the sum of trade and other payables, derivative financial liabilities and other current liabilities Attachments Original document

