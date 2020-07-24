Q2 & half year results, July 24, 2020, 07:00 CET

Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion, maintains operational profitability of 9.0% and generates a free cash flow of EUR 158 million
Second quarter 20201 - Demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment
Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 61 million in Q1 20 to 64 million2 in Q2 20
Sales of EUR 1,469m, nominal sales growth of -0.6% and CSG of -22.5%
LED-basedsales represented 80% of total sales (Q2 19: 79%3)
Adj. indirect costs down EUR 86 million, or -19.1%, excl. currency effects and changes in scope
Adj. EBITA margin remained stable at 9.0%, including currency impact of -60 bps
Adj. EBITA margin of the growing profit engines increased by 100 bps to 9.5%
Net income increased to EUR 81 million (Q2 19: EUR 50 million) mainly due to one-off items
Free cash flow increased to EUR 158 million (Q2 19: EUR 121 million)
Cooper Lighting cost synergies ahead of plan
Signify to achieve carbon neutrality before the end of the year
COVID-19 update - Fast adaptation while maintaining stringent health & safety standards
Health & safety of our employees and stakeholders remained our number one priority; 79% of all locations re-opened under stringent health & safety conditions
A broad range of mitigating actions was successfully implemented to protect profitability and cash flow
Over 85% participation in voluntary worktime reduction and a record-high employee NPS score attest to the high engagement of our employees
We are increasing our UV-C light source production capacity by a factor 8; we are launching 12 families of UV-C based products; we have invested in upper-room air disinfection systems by acquiring GLA
Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's 2020 second quarter results. "In Q2, the engagement of our teams to face the challenges posed by the pandemic have been second to none. The implementation of the safety measures helped to keep our people safe. We successfully managed to maintain operational profitability while improving free cash flow in adverse conditions. I am proud to finish the quarter with a strengthened cohesion across the organization, evidenced by our highest ever employee Net Promotor Score," said CEO Eric Rondolat. "We remain very cautious about market developments but confident on our ability to further adapt. The disciplined execution of our strategy and the acceleration of the integration of Cooper Lighting will continue to drive our growth platforms and new business opportunities. Last but not least, let me share our excitement for achieving carbon neutrality in 2020, and for renewing our five-year sustainability program with even more ambitious commitments later in the year."
¹This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.
2Excluding Cooper Lighting
3Pro-forma incl. Cooper Lighting and Klite
Resilience in a challenging quarter
Health & safety of Signify's employees and stakeholders remained the number one priority. 79% of all our locations are open. The supply chain is 98% operational and employees are gradually returning to the offices in a structured and safe way. At a very early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Signify identified a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures included non-structural cost savings of EUR 43 million in the second quarter, related to solidarity measures which were supported by our employees and government contributions. Next to this, the company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard free cash flow, of which EUR 40 million was related to a temporary positive impact from real estate proceeds and government-extended payment terms for taxes.
Continuous commitment to Sustainability
In the first half of 2020:
Sustainable revenues represented 83% of the total revenues, exceeding 2020 target of 80%.
Signify sold 2.6 billion LED lamps and luminaires in the period from 2015 till the first half of 2020, well ahead of its commitment to deliver more than 2 billion LED lamps and luminaires by the end of 2020.
The company also decreased its waste to landfill in Q2 by 89% compared with last year and is ahead of its targets related to a safe & healthy workplace and a sustainable supply chain.
The company reduced its carbon footprint by 26% compared with last year and is well on track to achieve carbon neutrality this year.
In June 2020, Signify announced that it will start phasing out plastics with the aim to be plastic-free on all consumer-related packaging in 2021.
New sustainability targets as part of our coming five-year program will be announced in the second half of 2020.
Outlook
Considering the persistent uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify still does not provide financial guidance at this point in time. However, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. In line with the company's policy to prioritize future deleveraging, Signify confirms its intention to utilize up to EUR 350 million to reduce gross debt in 2020.
Financial review
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
change
in millions of EUR, except percentages
2019
2020
change
-22.5%
Comparable sales growth
-19.1%
-0.8%
Effects of currency movements
0.1%
22.7%
Consolidation and other changes
17.0%
1,477
1,469
-0.6%
Sales
2,955
2,896
-2.0%
557
567
1.8%
Adjusted gross margin
1,114
1,112
-0.2%
37.7%
38.6%
Adj. gross margin (as % of sales)
37.7%
38.4%
-383
-401
Adj. SG&A expenses
-778
-794
-67
-67
Adj. R&D expenses
-136
-134
-449
-468
-4.2%
Adj. indirect costs
-914
-928
-1.6%
30.4%
31.9%
Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales)
30.9%
32.0%
133
133
0.1%
Adjusted EBITA
247
245
-1.0%
9.0%
9.0%
Adjusted EBITA margin
8.4%
8.5%
-28
-13
Adjusted items
-50
-55
104
119
14.4%
EBITA
198
189
-4.2%
80
87
8.9%
Income from operations (EBIT)
149
130
-12.6%
-12
-16
Net financial income/expense
-21
-26
-19
10
Income tax expense
-35
4
50
81
61.5%
Net income
95
108
14.4%
121
158
Free cash flow
175
270
0.41
0.62
Basic EPS (€)
0.76
0.85
28,144
35,789
Employees (FTE)
28,144
35,789
Second quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 1,469 million, a nominal decrease of 0.6%. Adjusted for 0.8% negative currency effects and 22.7% consolidation and other changes (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite), comparable sales decreased by 22.5% mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. LED-based sales accounted for 80% of total sales. The adjusted gross margin increased by 90 bps to 38.6%, including a currency effect of -50 bps. The adjusted indirect costs increased by EUR 19 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, the adjusted indirect costs are down EUR 86 million, or -19.1%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 133 million, the same amount as last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained stable at 9.0%, as a result of the cost measures taken. Total restructuring costs were EUR 2 million and acquisition-related charges and other incidentals were EUR 11 million. Net income increased from EUR 50 million last year to EUR 81 million in Q2 20, mainly as a result of lower restructuring costs and one-timenon-cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 158 million, reflecting maintained profitability, strong working capital management, the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate.
Growing profit engines
In percentages
CSG
Adj. EBITA margin
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Digital Solutions
-5.6%
-22.4%
8.8%
9.6%
Digital Products
1.8%
-21.1%
8.2%
9.3%
Growing profit engines
-2.3%
-21.9%
8.5%
9.5%
Second quarter
Comparable sales of the growing profit engines declined by 21.9% due to the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent measures taken by governments and customers. Despite the decline in top-line, the growing profit engines have improved the Adjusted EBITA margin by 100 bps to 9.5%, with both divisions improving their profitability, driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings.
Digital Solutions
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
change
in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
-22.4%
Comparable sales growth
-18.9%
632
781
23.6%
Sales
1,231
1,420
15.4%
55
75
35.2%
Adjusted EBITA
87
118
34.7%
8.8%
9.6%
Adjusted EBITA margin
7.1%
8.3%
42
59
41.0%
EBITA
66
77
17.9%
20
29
48.4%
Income from operations (EBIT)
21
23
8.0%
Second quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 781 million, a nominal increase of 23.6% as a result of the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 22.4% and reflects a significant decline in demand across all regions. The most severely impacted markets were North America, India, and France. LED-based sales accounted for 91% of total sales including Cooper Lighting. Connected-based sales represented 18% of total sales excluding Cooper Lighting. Adjusted EBITA amounted to 75 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 80 bps to 9.6% that was driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings.
Digital Products
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
change
in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
-21.1%
Comparable sales growth
-17.9%
552
473
-14.2%
Sales
1,116
1,002
-10.2%
45
44
-2.2%
Adjusted EBITA
92
91
-0.4%
8.2%
9.3%
Adjusted EBITA margin
8.2%
9.1%
39
43
11.0%
EBITA
83
81
-2.4%
37
41
10.2%
Income from operations (EBIT)
80
77
-3.9%
Second quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 473 million, a nominal decrease of 14.2% and a decrease of 21.1% on a comparable basis. LED-based sales accounted for 98% of total sales in Digital Products and connected-based sales represented 14% of total sales. While overall demand was significantly impacted by the measures taken by governments and customers, online sales in the consumer channel showed a solid performance. Furthermore, sell-out rates for connected home lighting remained strong. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 44 million,
resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 110 bps to 9.3%, as a result of positive mix impact, reduced price erosion and an improved cost structure in connected home lighting.
Conventional Products
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
change
in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
change
-25.2%
Comparable sales growth
-21.4%
286
211
-26.5%
Sales
595
468
-21.4%
56
37
-33.9%
Adjusted EBITA
119
82
-30.9%
19.5%
17.5%
Adjusted EBITA margin
20.0%
17.6%
50
45
-11.1%
EBITA
111
84
-24.4%
50
45
-11.0%
Income from operations (EBIT)
111
84
-24.2%
Second quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 211 million, a comparable decrease of 25.2%. Despite the impact of the pandemic, Conventional Products showed a solid performance partly as a result of strong demand for UV-C lighting and horticulture lighting. The division continues to deliver on its 'last company standing' strategy, which resulted in further market share gains and solid free cash flow generation. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained robust at 17.5%.
Other
Second quarter
Other represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -23 million (Q2 19: EUR -24 million). EBITA amounted to EUR -28 million (Q2 19: EUR -27 million), including restructuring costs of EUR 2 million (Q2 19: EUR 3 million). Incidental items amounted to EUR -2 million (Q2 19: EUR 0 million).
Sales by market
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
Change
CSG
in millions of EUR, except percentages
2019
2020
change
CSG
500
406
-18.9%
-17.2%
Europe
1,033
908
-12.1%
-11.5%
433
615
42.3%
-23.6%
Americas
862
1,099
27.5%
-20.1%
458
321
-29.9%
-28.5%
Rest of the World
890
646
-27.4%
-27.3%
86
126
46.8%
-15.1%
Global businesses
170
243
42.6%
-15.7%
1,477
1,469
-0.6%
-22.5%
Total
2,955
2,896
-2.0%
-19.1%
Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite
Second quarter
Comparable sales in Europe decreased by 17.2%, mainly reflecting challenging market conditions in France, Spain and Italy. Comparable sales in the Americas decreased by 23.6%, due to the ongoing decline in Conventional Products and more challenging market conditions. In the Rest of the World, comparable sales decreased by 28.5%, with a particular impact in India and Southeast Asia. In China, demand is gradually recovering although not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Working capital
30 June,
31 March,
30 June,
in millions of EUR, unless otherwise indicated
2019
2020
2020
Inventories
999
1,019
1,032
Trade and other receivables
1,203
1,173
1,096
Trade and other payables
(1,627)
(1,673)
(1,659)
Other working capital items
(72)
(49)
(17)
Working capital
503
470
452
As % of LTM* sales
8.0%
7.6%
7.3%
LTM: Last Twelve Months
Second quarter
Working capital improved by EUR 51 million to EUR 452 million year-on-year, mainly driven by lower receivables and higher payables, notwithstanding the addition of Cooper Lighting's working capital. Working capital represents 7.3% of sales, compared with 8.0% at the end of June 2019. Working capital improved by 170 bps to 6.3% of sales when including pro-formalast-twelve-months sales for both Cooper Lighting and Klite.
Cash flow analysis
Second quarter
Six months
2019
2020
in millions of EUR
2019
2020
80
87
Income from operations (EBIT)
149
130
67
86
Depreciation and amortization
137
164
29
24
Additions to (releases of) provisions
70
57
-53
-47
Utilizations of provisions
-110
-99
56
22
Change in working capital
27
74
-6
-13
Net interest and financing costs paid
-10
-23
-20
0
Income taxes paid
-39
-28
-27
-5
Net capex
-37
-21
-8
3
Other
-12
16
121
158
Free cash flow
175
270
Second quarter
Free cash flow increased by EUR 37 million to EUR 158 million. This is reflecting the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate (EUR 20 million). Free cash flow included a restructuring payout of EUR 12 million (Q2 19: EUR 27 million).
In the first half of 2020, free cash flow of Digital Solutions significantly increased by EUR 36 million to EUR 132 million. Free cash flow of Digital Products improved by EUR 48 million to EUR 173 million. In Conventional Products, free cash flow decreased by EUR 11 million to EUR 91 million. The free cash flow of the growing profit engines was more than three times the level of the free cash flow of Conventional Products.
Net debt
30 June,
31 March,
30 June,
in millions of EUR
2019
2020
2020
Short-term debt
147
95
113
Long-term debt
1,339
2,639
2,619
Gross debt
1,486
2,734
2,732
Cash and cash equivalents
621
924
1,026
Net debt
865
1,810
1,706
Total equity
2,056
2,334
2,341
Second quarter
Signify's cash position has increased by EUR 102 million to EUR 1,026 million compared with the end of March 2020. Net debt amounted to EUR 1,706 million, a decrease of EUR 104 million compared with the end of March 2020.
Total equity increased to EUR 2,341 million at the end of Q2 (Q1 20: EUR 2,334 million), primarily due to net income offset by currency translation.
Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic is causing, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. Signify's focus remains on maintaining a robust capital structure and on its policy to prioritize future deleveraging to support its commitment to an investment grade credit rating. The company confirms its intention to utilize up to EUR 350 million to reduce gross debt in 2020.
Other information
Appendix A - Selection of financial statements
Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures
Appendix C - Financial Glossary
Conference call and audio webcast
Eric Rondolat (CEO) and René van Schooten (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss second quarter and first half 2020 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website.
Financial calendar 2020
October 23, 2020
Third quarter results 2020
January 29, 2021
Fourth quarter and full year results 2020
About Signify
Signify(Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philipsproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter,LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.
The semi-annual report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 of Signify N.V. (the 'Company') consists of the semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the semi-annual management report and the responsibility statement by the Company's Board of Management.
The main risks and uncertainties for the second half of 2020 are addressed in the first part of the press release - please refer to the section 'Important Information'.
The information in this semi-annual report is unaudited. The semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Responsibility statement
The Board of Management of the Company hereby declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the semi-annual condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, and the semi-annual management report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, gives a fair view of the information required pursuant to Section 5:25d(8)-(9) of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het Financieel toezicht).
Eindhoven, July 24, 2020
Board of Management
Management report
Business performance 1)
COVID-19
The first half of 2020 represented a challenging start of 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis. From the start of the outbreak, Signify has been very agile and thorough in dealing with the challenges through global and local crisis response teams. The company has protected the health & safety of all its employees, while fulfilling customer needs and leveraging its global supply chain to ensure business continuity. Signify has implemented a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve profitability. These measures include savings in, amongst others, selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. In addition, over 85% of Signify's employees volunteered for 20% worktime reduction and a pro-rata pay adjustment for three months. All these measures have resulted in indirect cost savings of EUR 141 million excluding currency effects and changes in scope. The company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, a curtailment of uncommitted and non-essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the dividend proposal.
Financial performance
Sales amounted to EUR 2,896 million, a decrease of 2.0% on a nominal basis. Adjusted for 0.1% currency effect and 17.0% consolidation and other impact (mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting Solutions and Klite), comparable sales were 19.1% lower than in the first half of 2019 mainly due to the COVID-19 crisis. Comparable LED-based sales accounted for 79% of total sales, including Cooper Lighting. The gross margin increased by 70 basis points to 38.0%. The adjusted indirect costs increased by EUR 14 million. Excluding currency effects and changes in scope, the adjusted indirect costs are down EUR 141 million, or -15.5% compared with last year. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 245 million. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 10 basis points to
8.5%, as a result of the cost measures taken and included a currency effect of -30 basis points. Total restructuring costs were EUR 15 million. Acquisition-related charges and other incidentals were EUR 40 million mainly related to the acquisitions of Cooper Lighting and Klite. Net income was EUR 108 million compared with EUR 95 million last year mainly as a result of one-time non- cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure.
Compared with the end of June 2019, working capital as percentage of sales decreased by 70 basis points to 7.3% of sales, reflecting continued focus on improving working capital. Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 291 million, compared with EUR 212 million last year. This mainly reflects strong working capital management, the consolidation of Cooper Lighting, lower cash tax paid, and proceeds from the sale of real estate.
Digital Solutions
Sales were EUR 1,420 million, reflecting a nominal sales increase of 15.4% as a result of the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Comparable sales declined by 18.9% and reflects a significant decline in demand across all regions as a result of COVID-19 measures taken. The most severely impacted markets were North America, India, France and Southeast Asia. LED-based sales accounted for 91% of total sales in Digital Solutions, including Cooper Lighting. Income from operations amounted to EUR 23 million. EBITA of EUR 77 million included EUR 40 million of restructuring, acquisition-related charges, and other incidental costs. Adjusted EBITA amounted to 118 million, resulting in an improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin of 120 bps to 8.3% which was driven by an increase in gross margin and indirect cost savings.
Digital Products
Sales were EUR 1,002 million, a decrease of 10.2% on a nominal basis and a decline of 17.9% on a comparable basis. LED-based sales accounted for 98% of total sales in Digital Products. Overall demand was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online sales in the consumer channel showed a solid performance. Sell-out rates for connected home lighting remained strong.
This section contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, Adjusted EBITA, free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see "Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures".
Income from operations amounted to EUR 77 million. EBITA of EUR 81 million included EUR 10 million of restructuring and other incidental costs. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 90 basis points to 9.1%, mainly driven by positive mix impact, reduced price erosion and an improved cost structure in connected home lighting.
Conventional Products
Sales amounted to EUR 468 million, a decline of 21.4% on a nominal and comparable basis, which is estimated to be lower than the market decline, resulting in continued market share gains. Despite the impact of the pandemic, Conventional Products showed a solid performance partly as a result of strong demand for UV-C and horticulture lighting. Income from operations reduced to EUR 84 million due to the decline in sales, partly offset by proactive rationalization of the manufacturing footprint and lower indirect costs. EBITA amounted to EUR 84 million compared with EUR 111 million in the first half of 2019. This includes EUR 1 million positive impact of restructuring costs and other incidental costs. The Adjusted EBITA margin remained solid at 17.6%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 82 million.
Other
Reported EBITA amounted to EUR -53 million. This represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to group enabling functions as well as central R&D activities to drive innovation. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR -46 million, compared with EUR -51 million in the same period last year. Restructuring and other incidental costs were EUR 6 million.
Outlook
Considering the persistent uncertainty about the future course of the pandemic, and the length and depth of the impact on the global economy, Signify still doesn't provide financial guidance at this point in time. However, Signify is confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model, and that its liquidity needs are well covered by the financial framework it has in place. In line with the company's policy to prioritize future deleveraging, Signify confirms its intention to utilize up to EUR 350 million to reduce gross debt in 2020.
1 Condensed consolidated financial statements
1.1 Condensed consolidated statement of income
In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated
Note
Second quarter
January to June
2019
2020
2019
2020
Sales
1
1,477
1,469
2,955
2,896
Cost of sales
(926)
(901)
(1,852)
(1,795)
Gross margin
551
568
1,103
1,101
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(404)
(416)
(813)
(838)
Research and development expenses
(68)
(67)
(139)
(136)
Impairment of goodwill
5
-
-
-
-
Other business income
1
4
3
6
Other business expenses
(0)
(1)
(4)
(3)
Income from operations
80
87
149
130
Financial income
3
4
8
9
Financial expenses
(14)
(20)
(29)
(35)
Results relating to investments in associates
1
(0)
1
(0)
Income before taxes
69
71
130
104
Income tax expense
4
(19)
10
(35)
4
Net income
50
81
95
108
Attribution of net income for the period:
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Signify N.V.
52
79
96
109
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(2)
2
(2)
(1)
Earnings per ordinary share attributable to shareholders
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used for
calculation (in thousands):
Basic
126,116
126,715
126,127
126,646
Diluted
127,403
127,814
127,226
128,008
Net income attributable to shareholders per ordinary share in EUR:
Basic
0.41
0.62
0.76
0.86
Diluted
0.41
0.62
0.76
0.85
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
1.2 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
In millions of EUR
Second quarter
January to June
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net income (loss)
50
81
95
108
Pensions and other post-employment plans:
Remeasurements
-
(0)
(2)
0
Income tax effect on remeasurements
-
-
-
-
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
(0)
(2)
0
Currency translation differences:
Net current period change, before tax
(27)
(81)
17
(113)
Income tax effect
-
-
(1)
-
Net investment hedge
Net current period change, before tax
-
6
-
6
Income tax effect
-
0
-
0
Cash flow hedges:
Net current period change, before tax
(12)
(9)
5
5
Income tax effect
3
2
(0)
(1)
Total of items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
(36)
(82)
21
(102)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(36)
(82)
18
(102)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
14
(1)
113
6
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of Signify N.V.
16
(1)
114
8
Non-controlling interests
(2)
0
(1)
(3)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
In millions of EUR
Note
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1
644
769
Goodwill
1, 5
1,943
2,396
Intangible assets, other than goodwill
1, 5
443
881
Investments in associates
14
12
Financial assets
10
49
50
Deferred tax assets
4
384
468
Other assets
64
66
Total non-current assets
3,541
4,641
Current assets
Inventories
874
1,032
Financial assets
10
-
-
Other assets
161
224
Derivative financial assets
10
16
16
Income tax receivable
4
48
59
Trade and other receivables
1,223
1,096
Cash and cash equivalents
10
847
1,026
Assets classified as held for sale
4
0
Total current assets
3,174
3,453
Total assets
6,715
8,094
Equity
Shareholders' equity
6
2,181
2,201
Non-controlling interests
142
141
Total equity
2,324
2,341
Non-current liabilities
Debt
7
1,369
2,619
Post-employment benefits
437
423
Provisions
8
216
244
Deferred tax liabilities
28
24
Income tax payable
52
110
Other liabilities
135
134
Total non-current liabilities
2,236
3,553
Current liabilities
Debt, including bank overdrafts
7
96
113
Derivative financial liabilities
10
20
34
Income tax payable
22
30
Trade and other payables
1,684
1,659
Provisions
8
149
141
Other liabilities
183
223
Liabilities from assets classified as held for sale
2
0
Total current liabilities
2,155
2,200
Total liabilities and total equity
6,715
8,094
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
In millions of EUR
Note
Second quarter
January to June
2019 1
2020
2019 1
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
50
81
95
108
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
126
120
258
254
• Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets
67
86
137
164
• Impairment (reversal) of goodwill, other non-current financial assets and
(0)
-
investments in associates
-
-
• Net gain on sale of assets
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
• Net interest expense on debt, borrowings and other liabilities
5
7
8
14
• Income tax expense
4
19
(10)
35
(4)
• Additions to (releases of) provisions
8
23
18
58
47
• Additions to (releases of) post-employment benefits
6
5
12
11
• Other items
7
15
8
23
Decrease (increase) in working capital:
56
22
27
74
• Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
22
85
43
305
• Decrease (increase) in inventories
(60)
(48)
(113)
(57)
• Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
102
(17)
92
(202)
• Increase (decrease) in other current assets and liabilities
(8)
2
4
28
Increase (decrease) in other non-current assets and liabilities
(7)
(1)
(8)
5
Utilizations of provisions
8
(43)
(39)
(92)
(82)
Utilizations of post-employment benefits
(9)
(8)
(18)
(17)
Net interest and financing costs paid
(6)
(13)
(10)
(23)
Income taxes paid
(20)
(0)
(39)
(28)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
147
163
212
291
Cash flows from investing activities
Net capital expenditures:
(27)
(5)
(37)
(21)
• Additions of intangible assets
5
(12)
(8)
(16)
(13)
• Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment
(16)
(16)
(23)
(28)
• Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
1
19
2
20
Net proceeds from (cash used for) derivatives and other financial assets
(3)
(4)
2
7
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(20)
(5)
(20)
(1,275)
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash disposed of
5
2
5
2
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(45)
(11)
(50)
(1,288)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend paid
(164)
-
(164)
-
Proceeds from issuance of debt
1
1,280
1
3,735
Repayment of debt
(27)
(1,311)
(55)
(2,529)
Purchase of treasury shares
(6)
-
(6)
(6)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(197)
(31)
(224)
1,201
Net cash flows
(94)
121
(62)
205
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and
bank overdrafts
(5)
(24)
9
(29)
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the
period2
712
919
664
840
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period3
612
1,016
612
1,016
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Acquisition of fixed asset by means of leases
10
8
13
17
Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year figures to conform with current year presentation. Refer to our Annual Report 2019 for further details of the reclassifications. These reclassifications did not impact net cash flows, or total cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities.
For Q2 2020 and Q2 2019, included bank overdrafts of EUR 5 million and EUR 20 million, respectively. For the first half of 2020 and 2019, included bank overdrafts of EUR 7 million and EUR 12 million, respectively.
Included bank overdrafts of EUR 10 million and EUR 9 million as at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
1.5 Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity
In millions of EUR
Total
Currency
share-
Non-
Share
Share
Retained
translation
Cash flow
Treasury
holders'
controlling
capital
premium
earnings
differences
hedges
shares
equity
interests
Equity
Balance as at January 1,
2019
1
2,179
(37)
(29)
(9)
(65)
2,041
78
2,119
Adoption of IFRS 16 (net
of tax)
-
-
(12)
-
-
-
(12)
(0)
(12)
Restated balance as at
January 1, 2019
1
2,179
(48)
(29)
(9)
(65)
2,030
78
2,108
Net Income
-
-
96
-
-
-
96
(2)
95
Other comprehensive
income (loss)
-
-
(2)
15
4
-
18
1
18
Total comprehensive
income (loss)
-
-
94
15
4
-
114
(1)
113
Dividend distributed
-
-
(164)
-
-
-
(164)
-
(164)
Purchase of treasury
shares
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
(6)
-
(6)
Delivery of treasury
shares
-
(2)
(1)
-
-
2
-
-
-
Share-based
compensation plans
-
6
-
-
-
-
6
-
6
Balance as at June 30,
2019
1
2,183
(119)
(13)
(4)
(69)
1,979
77
2,056
Balance as at January 1,
2020
1
2,195
53
7
(7)
(68)
2,181
142
2,324
Net Income
-
-
109
-
-
-
109
(1)
108
Other comprehensive
income (loss)
-
-
0
(105)
4
-
(101)
(2)
(102)
Total comprehensive
income (loss)
-
-
109
(105)
4
-
8
(3)
6
Movement in non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Purchase of treasury
shares
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
(6)
-
(6)
Delivery of treasury
shares
-
(29)
(2)
-
-
31
-
-
-
Share-based
compensation plans
-
16
-
-
-
-
16
-
16
Balance as at June 30,
2020
1
2,182
160
(98)
(3)
(42)
2,201
141
2,341
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
2 Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up to totals provided.
2.1 Reporting entity
Signify N.V. is a public company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol 'LIGHT'.
As used herein, the term Signify is used for Signify N.V. (the 'Company') and its subsidiaries within the meaning of Section 2:24b of the Dutch Civil Code.
The Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company on February 1, 2016 and converted into a public company with limited liability on May 31, 2016. On May 15, 2018, the name of the Company changed from Philips Lighting N.V. to Signify N.V. The corporate seat of the Company is in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and its registered office is at High Tech Campus 48, 5656 AE Eindhoven. The Company is registered in the Commercial Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 65220692.
2.2 Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union.
The income tax expense is recognized based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective annual income tax rate expected for the full year.
Except for the changes disclosed below, the accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in chapter 14.6 of the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Several other amendments apply for the first time in 2020,
but do not have an impact on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Signify.
Change in reporting segments
Operating segments are components of the company's business activities for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (the Board of Management of the Company).
Effective Q2 2020, to further adapt to the industry transition and strengthen customer centricity, Signify changed the organizational structure, which included changing the previously four business groups (BG's) to three divisions.
Division Digital Solutions (formerly BG Professional, including Cooper Lighting Solutions) offers luminaires, lighting systems and services for the Internet of Things to the customers in the professional segment;
Division Digital Products (combines BG LED and BG Home). This division offers LED lamps, LED luminaires and connected products, including Hue and Wiz, and LED electronics to professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. By bringing together its entire consumer LED portfolio, Signify can better manage this lighting category for its channel partners; and
Division Conventional Products (formerly BG Lamps) continues to focus on conventional lamps and electronics for professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. It is organized separately to bring a clear distinction between conventional and digital offerings.
In line with this change, effective Q2 2020, Signify's operating segments are Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products. The segments are organized based on the nature of the products and services. 'Other' represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related
to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions.
For impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to cash-generating units, which represent the lowest level at which the goodwill is monitored internally for management purposes. Previously, the cash-generating units for goodwill testing were the four Business Groups. As a result of the organizational changes, the cash- generating units for goodwill testing have also been updated to correspond to the new operating segments. The goodwill of BG LED and BG Home were combined into the goodwill of the new division Digital Products.
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented situation globally. From the outset, Signify has taken considerable action focused on the health and safety of its employees, on customer engagement and supply chain continuity and on free cash flow generation and operating expenses.
Signify continues to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 and to analyze risks for its financial results, position and cash flows and implementing mitigating actions promptly.
Given the high level of global uncertainty and the very limited visibility on how this crisis might unfold, Signify has decided to suspend its financial outlook for 2020 as announced on January 31, 2020.
Further information and considerations with regard to areas of significant judgments and estimates have been included below.
Liquidity and risk management
At a very early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Signify has identified a broad range of mitigating actions to preserve liquidity. These measures include, among others, the deployment of initiatives worldwide to flexibly decrease labor cost in Q2, savings in selling expenses, travel costs and procurement costs. Next to this, the company has also implemented a range of measures to safeguard cash flow, including rigorous working capital management, the curtailment of uncommitted and non- essential capital expenditure, and the withdrawal of the 2019 dividend proposal.
Goodwill impairment
The negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, resulted in the Company performing a goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of the year.
The key assumptions of the goodwill impairment test include sales growth rates, EBITA and the rates used for discounting the projected cash flows. All key assumptions were updated to reflect management's current best estimates.
The goodwill impairment test did not result in an impairment loss being recognized. For further details refer to note 5 Intangible assets.
Inventories
The Company has not identified a material change to the write-down of inventories to net realizable value, compared with the six- month period that ended June 30, 2019.
Trade receivables
The Company's expected credit loss allowance as of June 30, 2020 has not increased materially when compared to the allowance as of December 31, 2019. Furthermore, the allowance for individually impaired receivables has not increased materially compared to the allowance as of December 31, 2019.
Pensions
COVID-19 impacted interest rates and investment performance. The Company performed an analysis to quantify the impact of these changes on the valuation of the net defined benefit liability. The quantified impact did not result in a remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability.
Estimates
The preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements in these challenging circumstances requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from the estimates.
Except for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significant estimates and
judgments in preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, made by management in applying the accounting policies and the sources of estimation uncertainty, were the same as those applied to the Company's Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
2.3 Notes
Information by segment and main country
The following is an overview of Signify revenues and results by segment:
Second Quarter
January to June
Conven-
Inter-
Conven-
Inter-
Digital
Digital
tional
Other4
segment
Digital
Digital
tional
Other4
segment
Solutions
Products
Products
elimination
Signify
Solutions
Products
Products
elimination
Signify
2020
Sales to external
customers
781
473
211
4
1,469
1,420
1,002
468
6
2,896
Sales including
intersegment
781
515
212
4
(44)
1,469
1,421
1,084
471
6
(87)
2,896
Depreciation and
amortization1
(22)
(7)
(8)
(17)
(54)
(37)
(14)
(18)
(35)
(105)
EBITA2
59
43
45
(28)
119
77
81
84
(53)
189
EBITA as a % of sales
7.6%
9.1%
21.2%
8.1%
5.4%
8.1%
17.9%
6.5%
Amortization3
(32)
(59)
Income from
operations
29
41
45
(28)
87
23
77
84
(53)
130
Financial income and
expenses
(16)
(26)
Results from
investments in
associates
(0)
(0)
Income before taxes
71
104
2019
Sales to external
customers
632
552
286
7
1,477
1,231
1,116
595
14
2,955
Sales including
intersegment
632
592
288
8
(43)
1,477
1,233
1,192
598
14
(81)
2,955
Depreciation and
amortization1
(13)
(7)
(7)
(16)
(43)
(25)
(15)
(15)
(33)
(89)
EBITA2
42
39
50
(27)
104
66
83
111
(62)
198
EBITA as a % of sales
6.7%
7.0%
17.5%
7.1%
5.3%
7.5%
18.6%
6.7%
Amortization3
(24)
(49)
Income from
operations
20
37
50
(27)
80
21
80
111
(63)
149
Financial income and
expenses
(12)
(21)
Results from
investments in
associates
1
1
Income before taxes
69
130
Excluding amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill
Income from operations excluding amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill ("EBITA")
Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill
Considering the nature of Other, EBITA as a % of sales for Other is not meaningful
Sales between the segments mainly relate to the supply of goods. The pricing of such transactions is determined on an 'arm's length basis'. Sales and tangible and intangible assets are reported based on the country of origin as follows:
Tangible and intangible
Sales
assets1
January to
January to
December
June 30,
June 2019
June 2020
31, 2019
2020
Netherlands
240
228
195
494
United States
653
923 2
1,799
2,531
China
245
258 3
308
295
Germany
195
179
16
15
France
143
104
17
16
India
197
91
22
32
Canada
94
90 2
39
49
Other countries
1,189
1,024
635
613
Total countries
2,955
2,896
3,030
4,046
Includes goodwill
Includes Cooper Lighting Solutions
Includes Klite
Acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions
On March 2, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% interest in Cooper Lighting Solutions for a total consideration of EUR 1,260 million. The initial consideration was paid in cash and closing settlement procedures are expected to be finalized during 2020. The transaction price does not include any contingent and/or deferred considerations. The overall cash position of Cooper Lighting Solutions on the transaction date was EUR 2 million.
Cooper Lighting, headquartered in Peachtree City, GA, United States, is a leading provider of professional lighting, lighting controls, and connected lighting. The business offers a large breadth of products and applications, both in the indoor and outdoor segments, sold under renowned brands in North America including Corelite, Halo, McGraw-Edison and Metalux. The company sells its lighting portfolio through a strong agent network and has direct relationships with retailers, distributors and other end-user customers.
Acquisition-related costs that were recognized in General and administrative expenses amounted to EUR 13 million incurred in 2019 and in 2020. As of March 2, 2020, Cooper Lighting was fully consolidated as part of division Digital Solutions.
The condensed balance sheet of Cooper Lighting at the acquisition date was as follows:
At acquisition date
Goodwill
481
Other Intangible assets
509
Property, plant and equipment
203
Trade and other receivables
215
Inventories
128
Other assets acquired
28
Cash
2
Trade and other payables
(203)
Other liabilities assumed
(103)
Net deferred tax assets
1
Net assets acquired
1,260
Financed by loans
1,260
The other intangible assets were reported as follows:
At acquisition date
Customer relationships
335
Brand names
103
Technology based
69
Software
1
Total other intangible assets
509
The fair value of assets and liabilities at the acquisition is provisional due to the timing of the acquisition in relation to Signify's interim reporting. Receivables and other current assets are assumed to be valued against their fair value. Goodwill recognized for the amount of EUR 481 million is primarily related to the synergies expected to be achieved from integrating Cooper Lighting within division Digital Solutions. The goodwill recognized is expected to be deductible for tax purposes.
From the acquisition date, Cooper Lighting's contribution to the sales and net income of the Company was EUR 433 million and EUR 17 million accordingly. If the acquisition had taken place on January 1, 2020, sales and net income for the Company would have been EUR 3,126 million and EUR 118 million respectively for first half year, ended June 30, 2020.
Disaggregated revenue information
Information on sales per segment is disclosed in note 1, Information by segment and main country. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales consisted primarily (97%) of sales of goods to customers (January to June 2019: 97%).
Sales by market:
Second quarter
January to June
2019
2020
2019
2020
Europe
500
406
1,033
908
Americas
433
615
862
1,099
Rest of the world
458
321
890
646
Global
businesses
86
126
170
243
Total
1,477
1,469
2,955
2,896
Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite.
Income taxes
The income tax expense in the first six months of 2020 decreased by EUR 39 million compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly as a
result of lower income and one-time non- cash tax benefits from changes in the organizational structure.
The effective tax rate for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, was (3.6%) compared to 27.1% in 2019.
Intangible assets
Intangible
assets,
other than
Goodwill
goodwill
Total
Balance as at January 1,
2020
Cost
2,651
2,141
4,791
Accumulated
depreciation /
impairment
(708)
(1,697)
(2,405)
Book value
1,943
443
2,386
Change in book value:
Additions
-
13
13
Amortization
-
(69)
(69)
Acquisitions
481
510
991
Impairment
-
-
-
Translation differences
and other movements
(28)
(16)
(44)
Total changes
453
437
891
Balance as at June 30,
2020
Cost
3,100
2,635
5,735
Accumulated
depreciation /
impairment
(705)
(1,755)
(2,459)
Book value
2,396
881
3,276
Due to a change in Signify's organizational structure, the cash-generating units for goodwill impairment testing have been updated to be based on the new operating segments. Refer to 2.2 Basis of preparation for further details.
The goodwill allocated to each of the cash- generating units as of June 30, 2020, is presented as follows:
Goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit in mEUR
December
June 30,
31, 2019
2020
Division Digital Solutions1
1,573
2,034
Division Digital Products
307
305
Division Conventional Products
62
57
Book value
1,943
2,396
Includes Cooper Lighting Solutions.
Goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit Digital Solutions is considered to be significant in comparison to the total book
value of goodwill of Signify at June 30, 2020.
The basis of the recoverable amount used of the cash-generating units is the value in use. Key assumptions used in the impairment tests for the units were sales growth rates, EBITA and the rates used for discounting the projected cash flows. These cash flow projections were determined using management's internal forecasts that cover an initial three-year period till 2022 that matches the period used for our strategic process. Projections were extrapolated with declining growth rates for a period of five years, after which a terminal value was calculated. The sales growth rates and EBITA used to estimate cash flows are based on past performance, external market growth assumptions (updated for COVID-19) and industry long-term growth averages.
For Digital Solutions, EBITA is expected to increase over the initial forecast period as a result of volume growth and cost efficiencies. Cash flow projections for 2020 were based on the key assumptions included in the table below:
Key assumptions in %
Compound sales growth rate 1
Used to
Initial
Extra
calculate
Pre-tax
forecast
polation
terminal
discount
period 2
period
value
rates
Digital
Solutions
half-year
2020
(0.1)
2.4
0.3
10.7
Compound sales growth rate is the annualized steady growth rate over the forecast period.
The CAGR% for the initial forecast period is presented as if Cooper would have been part of Signify in 2019 for comparability purposes.
The results of the impairment test of Digital Solutions have indicated a headroom of EUR 524 million. The recoverable amount would equal the carrying amount if the discount rate increased by 150 bps or if the forecasted cash flows declined by 12.3%.
Equity
Share repurchases
In February 2020, the Company purchased shares to cover obligations arising from its share-based compensation plans. The total number of shares repurchased was 183,418 for a total consideration of EUR 6 million.
Treasury shares
As of June 30, 2020, the total number of treasury shares amounted to 1,628,312 which were purchased at an average price of EUR 26.05 per share.
7
Debt
December
June 30,
31, 2019
2020
Facility (EUR)
740
737
Facility (USD)
446
442
Eurobonds
1,260
Lease liabilities
252
260
Other Debt
20
23
Subtotal
1,458
2,722
Bank overdrafts
7
10
Gross debt
1,465
2,732
Cash and cash equivalents
(847)
(1,026)
Net debt (cash)
618
1,706
Total equity
2,324
2,341
Net debt and total equity
2,942
4,047
Net debt divided by net
debt and total equity (in %)
21%
42%
Total equity divided by net
debt and total equity (in %)
79%
58%
New term loan structure and a revolving credit facility
In January 2020, Signify refinanced the term loans of EUR 740 million and USD 500 million maturing in May 2021, with a new term loan
structure consisting of EUR 400 million and USD 275 million maturing in January 2023 and EUR 340 million and USD 225 million maturing in January 2025. At the same time, the revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR 500 million was refinanced for the same amount with a five-year maturity plus two one-year extension options.
The term loans and RCF agreement include a financial covenant providing that Signify maintains a net leverage ratio of no greater than 3.5x. The net leverage ratio may temporarily increase to 4.0x within 12 months of the closing of the Cooper Lighting acquisition or other material acquisitions. The covenant does not apply if Signify has at least one investment grade rating, which is currently the case, as the company has two investment grade ratings.
Eurobonds issuance
In May 2020, the Company issued EUR 675 million of fixed rate notes due in May 2024 with a coupon of 2.000% and EUR 600 million of fixed rate notes due in May 2027 with a coupon of 2.375%. The net proceeds of the notes were used to repay the bridge loan used to finance the acquisition of Cooper Lighting.
Provisions
Provisions are summarized as follows:
Restructuring
Environmental
Product
Other
provisions
Provisions
warranty
provisions
Total
Balance as at January 1, 2020
78
110
41
136
365
Additions
15
7
29
18
70
Utilizations
(30)
(6)
(29)
(17)
(82)
Acquisitions
-
5
33
21
58
Releases
(8)
(1)
-
(10)
(18)
Changes in discount rate
-
1
-
(0)
0
Accretion
-
0
-
0
1
Translation differences and other
movements
(0)
(2)
(2)
(5)
(10)
Balance as at June 30, 2020
55
114
73
143
385
Short-term
40
17
42
43
141
Long-term
15
98
31
100
244
Share-basedcompensation
Total share-based compensation costs for Signify for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 were EUR 17 million (six-months period ended June 30, 2019: EUR 9 million). The fluctuations in the expenses is mainly explained by regular updates in the
expected number of shares granted under non-market performance conditions. Of the EUR 9 million share-based compensation costs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, EUR 6 million was related to the Signify share-based compensation plans, and the remaining was related to the Royal
Philips Long-term Incentive Plan ("Royal Philips LTI Plan").
Signify share-based compensation plans
As mentioned in the annual report 2019 vesting of performance is conditional on the achievement of performance conditions over a period of three years. For the 2020 grant the performance condition measurement is based on four measures (with equal weighing of 25%): Relative Total Shareholder Return, Free Cash Flow, Return on Capital Employed and Sustainability. In addition, vesting is conditional to the grantee still being employed with Signify at the vesting date. In the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Signify granted 1,058,996 performance shares, 392,327 conditional shares and 169,057 restricted shares to its employees and members of the Board of Management.
For the same period, a total of 960,713 vested shares (performance, conditional, and restricted) were delivered to Signify employees.
10 Financial assets and liabilities
Financial risk management
The Company's financial risk management objectives and policies are consistent with those disclosed in the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Fair value hierarchy
The valuation techniques and inputs used to develop measurements for financial assets and liabilities are consistent with those disclosed in the Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Amounts not
offset on the
Gross amount
balance sheet,
recognised
but are subject
on the
to master
Fair value
balance
netting
hierarchy
Estimated fair
Carried at
sheet
arrangements
Net amount
level
value
Balance as at December 31, 2019
Non-current financial assets1
amortised cost
44
44
44
Unquoted equity shares
fair value (FVOCI)
3
3
3
3
Trade and other receivables1
amortised cost
1,223
1,223
1,223
Derivative financial assets
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
16
(14)
2
2
16
Derivative financial assets not
2 2
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
2
2
3
Cash and cash equivalents
847
847
847
Debt (excluding Eurobonds)1
amortised cost
(1,465)
(1,465)
2
(1,465)
Derivative financial liabilities
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
(20)
14
(6)
2
(20)
Trade and other payables1
amortised cost
(1,663)
(1,663)
(1,663)
Contingent considerations
fair value (FVTPL)
(21)
(21)
3
(21)
Balance as at June 30, 2020
Non-current financial assets1
amortised cost
37
37
37
Unquoted equity shares
fair value (FVOCI)
4
4
3
4
Trade and other receivables1
amortised cost
1,096
1,096
1,096
Derivative financial assets
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
25
(16)
9
2
25
Derivative financial assets not
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
0
0
3
0
Cash and cash equivalents
1,026
1,026
1,026
Debt (Eurobonds)
amortised cost
(1,260)
(1,260)
1
(1,281)
Debt (excluding Eurobonds)1
amortised cost
(1,472)
(1,472)
2
(1,472)
Derivative financial liabilities
designated as hedging instruments
fair value (FVTPL)
(34)
16
(18)
2
(34)
Trade and other payables1
amortised cost
(1,643)
(1,643)
(1,643)
Contingent considerations
fair value (FVTPL)
(16)
(16)
3
(16)
In view of the nature, maturity or the magnitude of the amounts, Signify considers that the fair value of non-current financial assets, trade and other receivables, debt (excluding Eurobonds), trade and other payables are not materially different from their carrying value.
The fair value of 2019 Derivative financial assets not designated as hedging instruments has been adjusted from 10 to 2 for 2019.
11 Events after the balance sheet date
No subsequent events occurred that are material to Signify.
Appendix B - Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures
Change in reporting segments
As mentioned in the basis of preparation of this report Signify changed its segment reporting. The main change relates to combining BG LED and BG Home into division Digital Products. The comparatives 2019 in below tables have been updated to reflect the updated segment structure.
Sales growth composition per business in %
Second quarter
consolidation
2020 vs
comparable
currency
and other
nominal
2019
growth
effects
changes
growth
Digital
Solutions
(22.4)
(0.5)
46.5
23.6
Digital
Products
(21.1)
(1.2)
8.1
(14.2)
Conven-
tional
Products
(25.2)
(1.1)
(0.2)
(26.5)
Total
(22.5)
(0.8)
22.7
(0.6)
Sales growth composition per market in
%
Second quarter
consolidation
2020 vs
comparable
currency
and other
nominal
2019
growth
effects
changes
growth
Europe
(17.2)
(1.2)
(0.5)
(18.9)
Americas
(23.6)
0.0
65.9
42.3
Rest of
the World
(28.5)
(1.7)
0.4
(29.9)
Global
businesses
(15.1)
(1.2)
63.1
46.8
Total
(22.5)
(0.8)
22.7
(0.6)
Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite.
January to June
consolidation
2020 vs
comparable
currency
and other
nominal
2019
growth
effects
changes
growth
Digital
Solutions
(18.9)
0.3
34.0
15.4
Digital
Products
(17.9)
(0.1)
7.8
(10.2)
Conven-
tional
Products
(21.4)
0.1
(0.2)
(21.4)
Total
(19.1)
0.1
17.0
(2.0)
January to June
consolidation
2020 vs
comparable
currency
and other
nominal
2019
growth
effects
changes
growth
Europe
(11.5)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(12.1)
Americas
(20.1)
0.8
46.8
27.5
Rest of
the World
(27.3)
(0.2)
0.1
(27.4)
Global
businesses
(15.7)
(0.5)
58.8
42.6
Total
(19.1)
0.1
17.0
(2.0)
Americas include Cooper Lighting and Global businesses include Klite.
Adjusted EBITA to Income from operations (or EBIT) in millions of EUR
Digital
Digital
Conventional
Signify
Solutions
Products
Products
Other
Second quarter 2020
Adjusted EBITA
133
75
44
37
(23)
Restructuring
(2)
(1)
(0)
1
(2)
Acquisition-related charges
(15)
(14)
(0)
-
-
Incidental items
4
(0)
(0)
7
(2)
EBITA
119
59
43
45
(28)
Amortization1
(32)
(30)
(2)
-
(0)
Income from operations (or EBIT)2
87
29
41
45
(28)
Second quarter 2019
Adjusted EBITA
133
55
45
56
(24)
Restructuring
(14)
(7)
(1)
(3)
(3)
Acquisition-related charges
(1)
(1)
(0)
-
-
Incidental items
(13)
(6)
(5)
(3)
(0)
EBITA
104
42
39
50
(27)
Amortization1
(24)
(22)
(1)
(0)
(1)
Income from operations (or EBIT)2
80
20
37
50
(27)
Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill.
For a reconciliation to income before taxes, refer to note 1, Information by segment and main country, of this Semi-annual Report.
Digital
Digital
Conventional
Signify
Solutions
Products
Products
Other
January to June 2020
Adjusted EBITA
245
118
91
82
(46)
Restructuring
(15)
(5)
(4)
(2)
(4)
Acquisition-related charges
(33)
(31)
(2)
-
-
Incidental items
(7)
(4)
(4)
3
(2)
EBITA
189
77
81
84
(53)
Amortization1
(59)
(55)
(4)
(0)
(1)
Income from operations (or EBIT)2
130
23
77
84
(53)
January to June 2019
Adjusted EBITA
247
87
92
119
(51)
Restructuring
(34)
(15)
(3)
(5)
(9)
Acquisition-related charges
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
Incidental items
(15)
(6)
(5)
(3)
(2)
EBITA
198
66
83
111
(62)
Amortization1
(49)
(45)
(3)
(0)
(1)
Income from operations (or EBIT)2
149
21
80
111
(63)
Amortization and impairments of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill.
For a reconciliation to income before taxes, refer to note 1, Information by segment and main country, of this Semi-annual Report.
Income from operations to Adjusted EBITA in millions of EUR
Acquisition
related
Incidental
Reported
Restructuring
charges
items2
Adjusted
Second quarter 2020
Sales
1,469
-
-
-
1,469
Cost of sales
(901)
(1)
7
(7)
(901)
Gross margin
568
(1)
7
(7)
567
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(416)
3
8
4
(401)
Research and development expenses
(67)
0
0
-
(67)
Indirect costs1
(483)
3
8
4
(468)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Other business income
4
-
-
(1)
2
Other business expenses
(1)
-
-
(0)
(1)
Income from operations
87
2
15
(4)
100
Amortization
(32)
-
-
-
(32)
Income from operations excluding amortization
(EBITA)
119
2
15
(4)
133
Second quarter 2019
Sales
1,477
-
-
-
1,477
Cost of sales
(926)
6
-
-
(920)
Gross margin
551
6
-
-
557
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(404)
7
1
14
(383)
Research and development expenses
(68)
1
-
-
(67)
Indirect costs
(471)
8
1
14
(449)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Other business income
1
-
-
(0)
0
Other business expenses
(0)
-
-
-
(0)
Income from operations
80
14
1
13
108
Amortization
(24)
-
-
-
(24)
Income from operations excluding amortization
(EBITA)
104
14
1
13
133
Adj. indirect costs included a positive currency impact of EUR 4 million and changes in scope of EUR 108 million in Q2 20. Adjusting for the currency and changes in scope, indirect costs reduced by EUR 85 million on a comparable basis.
Incidental items are non-recurring by nature and relate to separation, company name change, transformation, environmental provision for inactive sites and discounting effect of long-term provisions.
Acquisition
related
Incidental
Reported
Restructuring
charges
items2
Adjusted
January to June 2020
Sales
2,896
-
-
-
2,896
Cost of sales
(1,795)
3
13
(5)
(1,784)
Gross margin
1,101
3
13
(5)
1,112
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(838)
11
19
14
(794)
Research and development expenses
(136)
1
0
-
(134)
Indirect costs1
(973)
12
19
14
(928)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Other business income
6
-
-
(1)
4
Other business expenses
(3)
-
-
(0)
(3)
Income from operations
130
15
33
7
186
Amortization
(59)
-
-
-
(59)
Income from operations excluding amortization
(EBITA)
189
15
33
7
245
January to June 2019
Sales
2,955
-
-
-
2,955
Cost of sales
(1,852)
11
-
-
(1,841)
Gross margin
1,103
11
-
-
1,114
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(813)
19
1
15
(778)
Research and development expenses
(139)
4
-
-
(136)
Indirect costs
(953)
23
1
15
(914)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Other business income
3
-
-
(0)
3
Other business expenses
(4)
-
-
-
(4)
Income from operations
149
34
1
15
199
Amortization
(49)
-
-
-
(49)
Income from operations excluding amortization
(EBITA)
198
34
1
15
247
Adj. indirect costs included a negative currency impact of EUR 1 million and changes in scope of EUR 153 million in H1 20. Adjusting for the currency and changes in scope, indirect costs reduced by EUR 140 million on a comparable basis.
Incidental items are non-recurring by nature and relate to separation, company name change, transformation, environmental provision for inactive sites and discounting effect of long-term provisions.
Composition of cash flows in millions of
EUR
Second quarter
January to June
2019
2020
2019
2020
Cash flows from
operating activities
147
163
212
291
Cash flows from
investing activities
(45)
(11)
(50)
(1,288)
Cash flows before
financing activities
103
151
162
(996)
Cash flows from
operating activities
147
163
212
291
Net capital
expenditures:
(27)
(5)
(37)
(21)
• Additions of
intangible assets
(12)
(8)
(16)
(13)
Capital expenditures on property, plant and
equipment
(16)
(16)
(23)
(28)
Proceeds from disposal of property,
plant and equipment
1
19
2
20
Free cash flows
121
158
175
270
Composition of free cash-flows per division in millions of EUR
Working capital to total assets in millions of EUR
June 30,
December
June 30,
20191
31, 2019
2020
Working capital
503
388
452
Eliminate liabilities
comprised in WoCa:
• Trade and other payables
1,627
1,684
1,659
• Derivative financial
liabilities
13
20
34
• Other current liabilities
196
183
223
Include assets not
comprised in WoCa:
• Non-current assets
3,413
3,541
4,641
• Income tax receivable
37
48
59
• Current financial assets
3
0
-
• Cash and cash
equivalents
621
847
1,026
• Assets classified as held
for sale
7
4
0
Total assets
6,420
6,715
8,094
Prior year has been revised to align with the updated presentation of the Consolidated statement of financial position as disclosed in the 2019 Annual report.
Appendix C - Financial glossary
Acquisition-related charges
Costs that are directly triggered by the acquisition of a company, such as transaction costs, purchase accounting related costs and integration-related expenses
Adjusted EBITA
EBITA excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental charges
Adjusted EBITA margin
Adjusted EBITA divided by sales to third parties (excluding intersegment)
Adjusted gross margin
Gross margin, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to cost of sales
Adjusted indirect costs
Indirect costs, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to indirect costs
Adjusted R&D expenses
Research and development expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition- related charges and other incidental items attributable to research and development expenses
Adjusted SG&A expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding restructuring costs, acquisition-related charges and other incidental items attributable to selling, general and administrative expenses
Changes in scope Consolidation effects related to acquisitions (mainly Cooper Lighting)
Comparable sales growth (CSG)
The period-on-period growth in sales excluding the effects of currency movements and changes in consolidation and other changes
EBIT
Income from operations
EBITA
Income from operations excluding amortization and impairment of acquisition related intangible assets and goodwill
EBITDA
Income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets
Effects of changes in consolidation and other changes
In the event a business is acquired (or divested), the impact of the consolidation (or de-consolidation) on the Group's figures is included (or excluded) in the calculation of the comparable sales growth figures. Other changes include regulatory changes and changes originating from new accounting standards
Effects of currency movements Calculated by translating the foreign currency financials of the previous period and the current period into euros at the same average exchange rates
Employees
Employees of Signify at period end expressed on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities minus net capital expenditures. Free cash flow includes interest paid and income taxes paid
Gross margin
Sales minus cost of sales
Incidental charges
Any item with an income statement impact (loss or gain) that is deemed to be both significant and not part of normal business activity. Other incidental items may extend over several quarters within the same financial year
Indirect costs
The sum of selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses
Net capital expenditures
Additions of intangible assets, capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Net debt
Short-term debt, long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents
Net leverage ratio
The ratio of consolidated reported net debt to consolidated reported EBITDA for the purpose of calculating the financial covenant
R&D expenses
Research and development expenses
Restructuring costs
The estimated costs of initiated reorganizations, the most significant of which have been approved by the group, and which generally involve the realignment of certain parts of the industrial and commercial organization
SG&A expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Working capital
The sum of inventories, trade and other receivables, other current assets, derivative financial assets minus the sum of trade and other payables, derivative financial liabilities and other current liabilities