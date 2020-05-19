Signify N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals| Company Website

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Eric Rondolat as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management for another four years and the re-appointment of René van Schooten as member of the Board of Management for another year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Maria Letizia Mariani as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Arthur van der Poel and Rita Lane and the appointment of Frank Lubnau and Pamela Knapp as members of the Supervisory Board. All the Supervisory Board

(re-)appointments are for a tenure of four years.

Signify's 2019 results are included in its 2019 Annual Report that was published on February 25, 2020.