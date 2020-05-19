Log in
SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Signify N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals| Company Website

05/19/2020

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Eric Rondolat as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management for another four years and the re-appointment of René van Schooten as member of the Board of Management for another year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Maria Letizia Mariani as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Arthur van der Poel and Rita Lane and the appointment of Frank Lubnau and Pamela Knapp as members of the Supervisory Board. All the Supervisory Board

(re-)appointments are for a tenure of four years.

Signify's 2019 results are included in its 2019 Annual Report that was published on February 25, 2020.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 03:37:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 545 M
EBIT 2020 537 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 1 674 M
Yield 2020 5,35%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 2 290 M
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,25 €
Last Close Price 18,19 €
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
René van Schooten Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-34.73%2 406
ASSA ABLOY-16.30%20 897
GEBERIT AG-17.40%16 675
FERGUSON PLC-12.20%16 403
SAINT-GOBAIN-30.71%14 982
MASCO CORPORATION-7.42%11 719
