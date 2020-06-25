Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify N.V.    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signify N : invests in UV-C to meet growing disinfection demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Part of the range are UV-C fixtures which are ideal for the deep disinfection of surfaces in offices, schools and restrooms. They are equipped with sensors and controls to ensure that they only operate when people and animals aren't present. Other products include mobile, freestanding UV-C luminaires that can be wheeled into a hotel room or used to disinfect surfaces on public transport such as buses and trains.

For the disinfection of objects, Signify launches a range of safe and quick-to-use UV-C disinfection chambers. These chambers are used in offices and municipal buildings to disinfect visitor tags, phones, bags, laptops and wallets in a matter of seconds. In stores they're ideal for disinfecting returned items, glasses or clothes tried on in a changing room.

UV-C fixtures can also be used inside surface disinfection tunnels. In North America a large retailer is piloting a UV-C tunnel for disinfecting shopping trolleys. In India, a hotel plans to use a Signify UV-C tunnel for disinfecting guests' bags at check-in.

To complement its portfolio, Signify recently acquired the assets of Germicidal Lamps & Applications (GLA), a small, Netherlands-based company with extensive expertise in UV-C disinfection solutions. The deal includes GLA's upper-room UV-C air disinfection portfolio as well as deep application knowledge.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIGNIFY N.V.
05:44aSIGNIFY N : invests in UV-C to meet growing disinfection demand
PU
06/15SIGNIFY : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/10SIGNIFY N : Aquaculture LED lighting optimizing growth results and improving fis..
PU
05/27SIGNIFY N : successfully prices EUR 1.275 billion of Eurobonds to refinance the ..
PU
05/26SIGNIFY TO APPOINT FRANCISCO JAVIER : 00 cet
PU
05/26Signify to appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as CFO
GL
05/19SIGNIFY N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals| Compa..
PU
05/19SIGNIFY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF : 15 cet
PU
05/19Signify's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals
GL
05/19SIGNIFY ANNOUNCES MS. JILL LEE TO ST : 45 cet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 529 M 7 330 M 7 330 M
Net income 2020 243 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2020 1 646 M 1 847 M 1 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 2 695 M 3 036 M 3 026 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 38 446
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,32 €
Last Close Price 21,40 €
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-23.19%3 036
ASSA ABLOY AB-11.69%23 031
SAINT-GOBAIN-16.00%18 725
GEBERIT AG-14.16%17 718
FERGUSON PLC-7.36%17 626
MASCO CORPORATION-0.54%12 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group