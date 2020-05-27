Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify N.V.    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Signify N : successfully prices EUR 1.275 billion of Eurobonds to refinance the bridge loan arranged to finance Cooper Lighting acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase the Notes and nothing herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT'), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE IS NO INTENTION TO REGISTER ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO CONDUCT A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the 'EEA') or in the United Kingdom (the 'UK'). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, 'MiFID II'); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the 'PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release is directed only (i) at persons who are outside the UK, (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order'), (iii) at persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.') of the Order or (iv) to persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This press release must not be acted or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment activity to which this press release relates is reserved for relevant persons only and may only be engaged in by relevant persons.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). A final form prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. The final form prospectus, when published, will be available at [Signify to confirm specific webpage address].

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA apply.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of Signify N.V. together with its subsidiaries (the 'Group'), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and future operational results. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the Group and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to: fundamental shifts in the Group's industry, the impacts of the coronavirus, the adoption and development of lighting systems and services, adverse economic and political developments, competition in the general lighting market, successful implementation of business transformation programmes, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, reputational and adverse effects on business due to activities related to the environment, health and safety, compliance risks, ability to attract and retain talented personnel, adverse currency effects, pension liabilities and costs and exposure to international tax laws.

Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not considered material as of the date of this press release could also prove to be important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 20:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIGNIFY N.V.
04:48pSIGNIFY N : successfully prices EUR 1.275 billion of Eurobonds to refinance the ..
PU
05/26SIGNIFY TO APPOINT FRANCISCO JAVIER : 00 cet
PU
05/26Signify to appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as CFO
GL
05/19SIGNIFY N : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals| Compa..
PU
05/19SIGNIFY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF : 15 cet
PU
05/19Signify's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals
GL
05/19SIGNIFY ANNOUNCES MS. JILL LEE TO ST : 45 cet
PU
05/19Signify announces Ms. Jill Lee to step down as Supervisory Board member
GL
05/18Wave of diesel heads to Europe, pressuring refiners
RE
05/13SIGNIFY : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 545 M
EBIT 2020 567 M
Net income 2020 230 M
Debt 2020 1 674 M
Yield 2020 4,88%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 2 511 M
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,86 €
Last Close Price 19,94 €
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
René van Schooten Chief Financial Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Jill Lee Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-30.94%2 662
ASSA ABLOY-12.79%22 019
FERGUSON PLC-6.57%17 650
GEBERIT AG-13.46%17 506
SAINT-GOBAIN-23.56%16 663
MASCO CORPORATION-2.50%12 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group