05/26/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Press Release

May 26, 2020

Signify to appoint Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as CFO

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the appointment of Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2020. Javier will succeed René van Schooten, who currently holds the position on an interim basis. Over the coming months René and Javier will work closely together to ensure a thorough business onboarding and a smooth transition. This is expected to be completed with the closure of Q3 in October.

“I am very pleased to welcome Javier as our new CFO,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO. “He is a proven, experienced, and well-rounded CFO, having held a range of financial leadership positions. He has a wealth of experience working with international teams and has lived in various countries around the world. His broad background will enable him to play a key role in driving our strategy and reinforcing our leadership position in the global lighting industry, while building strong and lasting relationships with the investor community.”

Javier has held financial leadership positions at international FMCG, retail and pharmaceutical companies in listed, family owned and private equity environments. He most recently held the position of CFO for Grupo Telepizza, a EUR 1.2 billion food operator, ultimately leading the process to take the company private in 2019. Prior to this, he was CFO of Jerónimo Martins, a EUR 15 billion listed food retailing company with over 90,000 employees. Javier also has a solid manufacturing and M&A background, stemming from the start of his career at Procter & Gamble, and subsequent CFO roles at AstraZeneca and Triumph International.

A Belgian and Portuguese national, Javier holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Antwerp International Business School in Belgium.

“I cannot imagine a more exciting time to join Signify. With its strong innovation heritage, the quality of its people and the leadership team, and the recently increased global footprint, Signify is well positioned to further grow its market leadership. Through a combination of continued financial discipline and a focus on value creation opportunities, I am looking forward to contribute to the success of the company in the next phase of its strategy,” commented Javier.

Signify will propose the appointment of Javier van Engelen to the Board of Management at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), to be held later this year.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

