Sihuan Pharmaceutical : Anti-diabetic Drug Insulin Analogue "Insulin Aspart, Insulin Aspart 30" Achieved Sound Progress

0
03/25/2019 | 05:25am EDT
2019-03-25 17:00:31 Copyfrom: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.
HONG KONG, 19 March 2019 - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (HKEx: 0460) ('Sihuan Pharmaceutical' or the 'Group'), the largest cardio-cerebral vascular ('CCV') drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market, announced that anti-diabetic drugs developed by the Group, 'Insulin Aspart' and 'Insulin Aspart 30' (the 'Drugs'), have achieved good progress in the two Phase III Clinical Trials (the 'Trials') conducted separately in China.

Insulin Aspart Injection and Insulin Aspart 30 Injection developed by the Group have been granted approval (Approval nos.: 2018L02973 and 2018L02974) from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for clinical study. Jilin Jinsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, organized and initiated the two Phase III clinical studies according to the relevant regulations in order to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Insulin Aspart Injection and Insulin Aspart 30 Injection separately in diabetic treatment.

The two phase III clinical trials currently undergoing are conducted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Insulin Aspart Injection and Insulin Aspart 30 Injection in the treatment of Chinese adult diabetic patients. Both of the trials are conducted with Professor Guo Xiaohui from the Peking University First Hospital as the main researcher. The clinical trials are planned to be conducted in more than 30 research centers across the country.

Insulin Aspart ranks the second among other human insulin analogue in the world in terms of sales volume. As of the date of this announcement, there are only imported products from Novo Nordisk of Denmark accessible in the Chinese market, and no domestic varieties have been approved for production yet. According to Novo Nordisk's 2018 annual report, the sales of Insulin Aspart in Greater China (including mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) reached RMB5.3 billion, with an increase of 8.8% over 2017. Great market potential can be envisioned if the drug is launched successfully in the future.

Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and CEO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, said, 'there is a trend of a combined clinical application of drugs with multi-mechanism in diabetic treatment. If the Drugs are successfully launched, great market potential can be envisioned. The Group has diverse product lines with multi-mechanism in the area of treatment for diabetes. Janagliflozin, a self-developed innovative new drug, has made a breakthrough and entered Phase III clinical trial. The Group's Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets is the first generic drug that has passed bioequivalence test via supplementary application declaration process. The Group's other long-acting insulin has received approval for clinical trial and is currently progressing. With good progress in the development of the two Phase III clinical trials of evaluating Insulin Aspart and Insulin Aspart 30, the Group has established a firm foundation for a comprehensive platform for treatment of diabetes.'

Insulin Aspart is a type of human insulin analogue, which is designed to reduce the interaction between insulin monomers, making it less tend to form stable hexamers, thus rapidly exerting hypoglycemic effects. Insulin Aspart Injection features multiple advantages-significantly shortened peak time, better control the rapid drop of postprandial blood glucose to the baseline level, faster onset, higher peak hypoglycemic effect, and lower risk of hypoglycemia.

###

About Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has become the largest cardio-cerebral vascular drug manufacturer in China's prescription drug market by market share since 2007. Sihuan Pharmaceutical is an integrated corporate with its own production, R&D and marketing capacities. The success of the Group can be attributed to its differentiated and proven sales and marketing model, extensive nationwide distribution network, diversified product portfolio, and strong R&D capabilities. The Group's current products encompass the top five medical therapeutic areas in China: cardio-cerebral vascular system, central nervous system, metabolism, oncology and anti-infectives. The Group has begun its innovative drug R&D since 2008 and now possesses a well-established innovative drug R&D platform, which is supported by close to 600 R&D experts and focuses in therapeutic areas with considerable unmet clinical demand, including CCV, oncology, diabetes, non-alcoholic liver diseases and pain relief.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:24:11 UTC
